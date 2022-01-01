Go
Toast

Bocaccinis Italian Bistro & Bar

Bocaccinis is an Italian Bistro in Perinton New York. Bocaccinis offers a great dining atmosphere for the whole family. Enjoy some of the best Italian food in the outer Rochester area!

6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd

No reviews yet

Location

6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd

Rochester NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donnelly's Public House

No reviews yet

Open for indoor dining.

Mac's Philly Steaks

No reviews yet

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

Fruit and Salad Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston