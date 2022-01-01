Go
Ruck's Pizza Kitchen

Ruck's Pizza Kitchen is a family owned and operated business that has been serving Honeoye Falls and the surrounding areas since 2014. Thank you for choosing Ruck's Pizza Kitchen!

PIZZA

166 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fry Basket$4.00
A 10 ounce portion
20 ounce drink$1.85
Large$21.10
18 inch, cut in 12 pieces
12 Original Wings$14.00
6 Original Wings$7.50
Full Plate$12.90
Choose from Hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken finger, hotdog or combo (2 meats), pick 2 sides: mac salad, home fries, french fries, baked beans, everything includes: meat hot sauce, onions, mustard, ketchup
Small$9.90
10 inch, cut in 4 pieces
Mozzarella Sticks$7.30
An order of 6
Medium$15.70
14 inch, cut in 8 pieces
10 Garlic Knots$7.00
Comes with 2 marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

166 West Main Street

Honeoye Falls NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

