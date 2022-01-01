Auburn restaurants you'll love

Must-try Auburn restaurants

Cafe 108 image

 

Cafe 108

108 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup and Half Sandwich/Wrap$12.00
Your choice of 10oz soup and any 1/2 sandwich or wrap
The 108 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Roasted chicken breast, tomato and lettuce on Patisserie Stretch bread
with garlic aioli
Kettle Chips$2.00
Choose original, salt & vinegar or barbeque
More about Cafe 108
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC image

 

Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

100 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Large Queso$5.50
Thick corn tortillas, hand cut and fried. With homemade queso.
Tacos (3)
Soft flour or crispy corn tortillas, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.
Salad
Bed of lettuce with beans,meat,cheese,sour cream, and salsa. Topped with crispy corn tortilla strips and your choice of dressing.
More about Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC
Belvedere Lounge image

 

Belvedere Lounge

194 state street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Belvedere Lounge
Main pic

 

Octane Social House

41 Genesee St, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Octane Social House
Restaurant banner

 

Historic Grounds Coffee

83 Genesee St, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Historic Grounds Coffee
