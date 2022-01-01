Tacos in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cafe 108
Cafe 108
108 Genesee Street, Auburn
|Sriracha Thai Chicken Soft Tacos
|$12.00
with daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapenos, garnished with cilantro andfresh lime
More about Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC
100 Genesee Street, Auburn
|Kids Taco
|$6.45
Soft flour or crispy corn tortilla, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Small side of rice and beans, small chip, and bottled water.
|Tacos (3)
Soft flour or crispy corn tortillas, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.