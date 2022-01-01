Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe 108

108 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sriracha Thai Chicken Soft Tacos$12.00
with daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapenos, garnished with cilantro andfresh lime
More about Cafe 108
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC image

 

Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

100 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Taco$6.45
Soft flour or crispy corn tortilla, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Small side of rice and beans, small chip, and bottled water.
Tacos (3)
Soft flour or crispy corn tortillas, meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce.
More about Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Cake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston