Cafe 108
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.
Location
108 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mesa Grande Taqueria LLC - 100 Genesee Street
No Reviews
100 Genesee Street Auburn, NY 13021
View restaurant
Red Rooster Pub & Eatery - 4618 Jordan Rd
No Reviews
4618 Jordan Rd Skaneateles Falls, NY 13153
View restaurant