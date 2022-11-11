Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe 108

review star

No reviews yet

108 Genesee Street

Auburn, NY 13021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

108 Original Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Start with a Silver Tree Forest Farm pasture raised egg, NY Cheddar or American cheese on your choice of bagel, wrap, buttermilk biscuit, Patisserie stretch bread, croissant or Udi's gluten free

Breakfast Wrap

$5.00

Start with two Silver Tree Forest Farm pasture raised eggs, NY cheddar or American cheese in a flour or gluten-free wrap.

The Chapo

The Chapo

$8.00

Cafe 108 veggie mix cooked a la plancha, egg, cheddar & avocado in a half moon quesadilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

The Buddha Omelet (V, GF)

The Buddha Omelet (V, GF)

$7.50

Chickpea, red peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegan cheese, and seasonal vegetables. Perfectly crispy around the edges and packed with flavor. Topped with a light plant based yogurt and dill sauce.

Toasted Bagel with Butter

Toasted Bagel with Butter

$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Made fresh daily with your choice of spread

Grab 'n Go

Local chilled vegetable salad. Made with Edamame, baby carrots, heirloom potatoes and beets.
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Choose original, salt & vinegar or barbeque

Patisserie Stretch Bread

Patisserie Stretch Bread

$4.50

Only Available After 10... Delivered fresh daily from local favorite Skaneateles Bakery!

Simple Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Simple Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$12.50

Organic, Fair Trade, various varieties -12 oz.

Cherry/Cranberry Granola

Cherry/Cranberry Granola

$6.50

Our special recipe made in-house 8 oz.

Snacks

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.50

Made in-house

Homemade Banana Bread

Homemade Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Sliced plain or grilled with butter

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.00
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Homemade granola, fresh blueberries, and NYS Greek vanilla yogurt (plant-based yogurt add 1.00)

Chia Seed Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Chia Seeds, Vanilla Greek yogurt, Almond milk, Maple Syrup, vanilla extract and topped with Almonds and Berries

Golden Buddha Energy Bites (V, GF)

$4.00Out of stock

cashews, golden flaxseed, black sesame seeds, dates, golden raisins, shredded coconut, tumeric, ginger, cinnamon and brown rice sugar

Cardamom Raw Energy Bites (V, GF)

Cardamom Raw Energy Bites (V, GF)

$4.00

Oatmeal, pistachio, cardamom, rose water, sesame seeds, and coconut topped with lemon manna

Chocolate Cherry Cacao Energy Bites (V, GF)

Chocolate Cherry Cacao Energy Bites (V, GF)

$4.00

Oatmeal, almonds, coconut, cacao, cacao nibs, dried cherries and plums, chia seeds, brown rice syrup topped with coconut.

Brownie (GF)

$3.00

New York Cheesecake

$4.00

Delicious New York style cheesecake, served with Raspberry Coulis on the side.

Pumpkin Muffins

$4.00

GUESS WHAT'S BACK?!! Our delicious pumpkin muffins, served with a cream cheese frosting on the side. YUM! Only while supplies last.

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Soups/Wraps/Sandwiches/Salad

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Made from scratch in-house Chicken with Rice Miso Soup (V)

Soup and Half Sandwich/Wrap

Soup and Half Sandwich/Wrap

$12.00

Your choice of 10oz soup and any 1/2 sandwich or wrap

Roasted Vegetable Wrap (V)

Roasted Vegetable Wrap (V)

$11.00

Sweet potatoes, black beans, corn, fresh greens, vegan cheese and spices on flour tortilla. (Our Veggie mix is pre-made and will contain all ingredients) Served with a side of homemade hummus or sour cream.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Roasted chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & house ranch.

108 Falafel Wrap

108 Falafel Wrap

$12.00

Homemade Chickpea Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado. Dressed with Tzatziki sauce ( For Vegan option request Plant based yogurt dill sauce) (NOT AVAILABLE AS 1/2 PORTION)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Roasted chicken in our own buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoand celery with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Sriracha Thai Chicken Soft Tacos

Sriracha Thai Chicken Soft Tacos

$12.00

with daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapenos, garnished with cilantro andfresh lime

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

With olive oil, Kalamata olives, garlic, lemon, chives, basil, parsley, capers, lettuce and a slice of tomato.

The 108 Chicken Sandwich

The 108 Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted chicken breast, tomato and lettuce on Patisserie Stretch bread with garlic aioli

The BLT

The BLT

$11.00

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on stretch bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Original Recipe or classic Waldorf w/ lettuce, tomato & red onion

108 Garden Salad (V, GF)

108 Garden Salad (V, GF)

$8.00

Mixed tender lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers w/house ranch or vinaigrette. Build it with chickpeas .50, cranberries .50, carrots .25, olives .25, avocado $1 or feta cheese .75 Chicken or Tuna $3.

Hummus Plate (V, GF)

Hummus Plate (V, GF)

$7.25

Made in-house. Served with carrots, peppers, celery & blue corn tortilla chips.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Featuring Simple Roast Coffee

Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Latte (16 oz)

Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Latte (16 oz)

$5.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$2.50

Espresso & hot Water

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50

Drip coffee & 2 shots espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Half coffee and half steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$3.50

Espresso and milk

Breve

Breve

$3.75

Espresso with steamed half & half

Mocha

Mocha

$3.75

Espresso, chocolate and milk

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso w/ splash of latte foam

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.50
Big Box of Coffee

Big Box of Coffee

$22.00

Serves 8-10. Includes cups, cream & sugar

Smoothies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$8.00

Chocolate whey protein powder, all-natural peanut butter, banana, almond milk and cinnamon.

The Green 108 Smoothie

The Green 108 Smoothie

$8.00

Apple, cucumber, parsley, lime, coconut water and fresh ginger root

Thai Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Thai Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$8.00

Orange juice, almond milk, banana, basil seeds, mango, pineapple and apricot

Rhapsody in Blue Smoothie

Rhapsody in Blue Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberries, avocado, spinach, almond butter, chocolate protein powder & almond milk

PB&J Smoothie

PB&J Smoothie

$8.00

Oat milk, cacao, banana, rolled oats, chia seeds, natural peanut butter, raspberries & Medjool dates

Specialty Drinks & Beverages

Vanilla Chai Latte

$3.50

Hot: Half vanilla chai tea and half steamed milk. Iced: Half chai tea and half cold milk and ice.

Electric Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.25

With Espresso. Hot or Iced

Golden Milk Latte

$5.25

Ginger, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper and Choice of Milk

Sacred 7 Mushroom Latte

$6.00

Organic blend of maitake, lion's mane, cordyceps, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and chaga mushrooms with your choice of milk. Espresso or Chicory.

Pilot Kombucha

Pilot Kombucha

$6.25

Made in Brooklyn! 16oz

Boot Leg Kombucha

Boot Leg Kombucha

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Cold Milk

$2.25

Steamer

$2.50
Harney & Sons Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Iced Tea

$3.00

NYS Organic Teas

Fizz up Soda

Fizz up Soda

$2.50

Made in Rochester. Assorted Flavors

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Spindrift Water

Spindrift Water

$2.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Options include: Chamomile, Black Tea, Earl Grey. NEW HARNEY N SONS Hot Tea flavors are Blueberry Green Tea, Green Tea, and Hot Cinnamon Spice.

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Coca Cola

$2.25

Shirts

Pride Shirt

Pride Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.

Website

Location

108 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021

Directions

Gallery
Cafe 108 image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

