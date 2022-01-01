Baldwinsville restaurants you'll love
Baldwinsville's top cuisines
Must-try Baldwinsville restaurants
More about Bville Sports Bowl
Bville Sports Bowl
45 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.50
Small or Large
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.50
Buttermilk coated dipped in seasoned flour, deep fried. Served with choice of sauces. 4 tenders
|Whole Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.50
grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa
More about Strigo Vineyard
Strigo Vineyard
9272 Plainville Road, Baldwinsville
|Popular items
|Strigo Signature Blend
|$36.00