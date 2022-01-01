Elmira restaurants you'll love

Elmira restaurants
Toast
  • Elmira

Elmira's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Elmira restaurants

Finger Lakes House image

 

Finger Lakes House

389 W. Water Street, Elmira

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBP$15.00
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
Chipotle Chicken$12.00
Chicken strips, chipotle mayo, bacon, pimento cheese, sliced tomato and gouda cheese, grilled on a Ciabatta bread.
BURRITO BOWL$10.00
Greens, seasoned grains, shredded carrot, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, tomato, lime sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. Your choice of chicken, Carnita pork or steak, topped with tortilla chips.
The Starlite Room image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Starlite Room

3018 Lake Rd, Elmira

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DINNER Mac & Cheese$12.95
Burger Wrap$12.95
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
ILL EAGLE Taphouse image

 

ILL EAGLE Taphouse

200 EAST CHURCH STREET, Elmira

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$14.00
Fish items available on Friday only
ILL EAGLE Burger$11.00
6oz. Fresh ground beef patty made daily by Hamilton Meats served with bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, barbeque sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese!
Tacos$14.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elmira

Mac And Cheese

