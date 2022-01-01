Elmira restaurants you'll love
Finger Lakes House
389 W. Water Street, Elmira
|Popular items
|BBP
|$15.00
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
|Chipotle Chicken
|$12.00
Chicken strips, chipotle mayo, bacon, pimento cheese, sliced tomato and gouda cheese, grilled on a Ciabatta bread.
|BURRITO BOWL
|$10.00
Greens, seasoned grains, shredded carrot, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, tomato, lime sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. Your choice of chicken, Carnita pork or steak, topped with tortilla chips.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Starlite Room
3018 Lake Rd, Elmira
|Popular items
|DINNER Mac & Cheese
|$12.95
|Burger Wrap
|$12.95
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
ILL EAGLE Taphouse
200 EAST CHURCH STREET, Elmira
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$14.00
Fish items available on Friday only
|ILL EAGLE Burger
|$11.00
6oz. Fresh ground beef patty made daily by Hamilton Meats served with bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, barbeque sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese!
|Tacos
|$14.00