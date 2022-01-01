Lock Haven restaurants you'll love

Lock Haven restaurants
Must-try Lock Haven restaurants

TEXAS RESTAURANT

204 E Main St., Lock Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK SALAD$12.65
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, french fries, feta cheese & tenderloin steak pieces
CAMP MESS$7.85
2 Eggs, Onion, Pepper, potatoes, Cheese & Choice of Meat all scrambled together
CLUB HOUSE$8.15
Choice of Ham or Turkey
Broken Axe Brew House

1 East Bald Eagle Street, Lock Haven

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer battered fried haddock filet, fresh cut fries, and beer cheese mac n cheese, served with a side of tartar sauce
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.00
smoky bacon and sharp cheddar cheese on a toasted amoroso bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
slow roasted pulled pork tossed in sweet bbq sauce with rustic slaw, on a toasted amoroso bun
Pizza City

270 susquehanna avenue, LOCK HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Cheesesteak$7.85
10" Fresh Dough Pizza$7.95
Whole Cheesesteak$10.50
