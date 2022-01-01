Lock Haven restaurants you'll love
TEXAS RESTAURANT
204 E Main St., Lock Haven
|Popular items
|STEAK SALAD
|$12.65
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, french fries, feta cheese & tenderloin steak pieces
|CAMP MESS
|$7.85
2 Eggs, Onion, Pepper, potatoes, Cheese & Choice of Meat all scrambled together
|CLUB HOUSE
|$8.15
Choice of Ham or Turkey
Broken Axe Brew House
1 East Bald Eagle Street, Lock Haven
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered fried haddock filet, fresh cut fries, and beer cheese mac n cheese, served with a side of tartar sauce
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$11.00
smoky bacon and sharp cheddar cheese on a toasted amoroso bun
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
slow roasted pulled pork tossed in sweet bbq sauce with rustic slaw, on a toasted amoroso bun