Burnham restaurants you'll love

More about Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
|Popular items
|Party Pizza Pack
|$30.00
28 square Cuts. The Party Pac Pizza. Great way to feed large groups and sports teams.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.95
Our Award winning Philly Cheese Steaks. 2019 Sentinel readers choice 5th year in a row.
|Large Pizza
|$10.00
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.00
Over half-pound of meat topped with any toppings of your choice, and the cheese you'd like best.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Marinated chicken tenderloins served with cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
A bucket of our pretzel bites served with beer cheese, garlic butter, mustard, and ranch.
More about The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant
105 south logan blvd., Burnham
|Popular items
|Build a Lunch Special
|$8.99
|16" Pizza
|$13.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
More about Cora's Creekside Tavern
Cora's Creekside Tavern
206 W Freedom Ave, Burnham