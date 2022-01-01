Burnham restaurants you'll love

Burnham restaurants
Toast
  • Burnham

Burnham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Burnham restaurants

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant

311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham

Avg 3.4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Party Pizza Pack$30.00
28 square Cuts. The Party Pac Pizza. Great way to feed large groups and sports teams.
Philly Cheesesteak$7.95
Our Award winning Philly Cheese Steaks. 2019 Sentinel readers choice 5th year in a row.
Large Pizza$10.00
More about Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant
JP Edwards Grill & Bar image

 

JP Edwards Grill & Bar

291 S Logan Blvd, Burnham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.00
Over half-pound of meat topped with any toppings of your choice, and the cheese you'd like best.
Chicken Salad$12.00
Marinated chicken tenderloins served with cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers.
Pretzel Bites$8.00
A bucket of our pretzel bites served with beer cheese, garlic butter, mustard, and ranch.
More about JP Edwards Grill & Bar
The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant

105 south logan blvd., Burnham

Avg 4.4 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build a Lunch Special$8.99
16" Pizza$13.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
More about The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cora's Creekside Tavern

206 W Freedom Ave, Burnham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cora's Creekside Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burnham

Philly Cheesesteaks

More near Burnham to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
