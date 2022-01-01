State College restaurants you'll love

State College restaurants
Toast
  • State College

Must-try State College restaurants

The Tavern Restaurant image

 

The Tavern Restaurant

220 E College Ave, State College

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Salad$5.00
Fresh Spinach and Sliced Mushrooms, Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Oil and Wine Vinegar
Salmon$43.00
Fresh Filet of Norwegian Salmon Available Broiled, Blackened Cajun Style or Grilled with Maple Glaze. Served on a Bed of Wild Rice.
Chicken Al Julian$32.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Nestled in a Bed of Fresh "Fasta Pasta" Fettucine with a Sauce of Chablis, Cream and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Goot Essa Cheddar Cheese and Hogs Galore Bacon
More about The Tavern Restaurant
Olde New York image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$8.00
A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.
Egg Rolls$7.50
Two of Suzie Wong’s original vegetable egg rolls served with duck sauce, soy sauce and spicy mustard.
Jagerschnitzel$18.00
The hunter’s schnitzel. Tender pork cutlet lightly breaded, grilled and smothered in a Madeira wine, carrot and mushroom sauce. Served with spätzle and red cabbage.
More about Olde New York
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
14" Vodka Flakey Pizza$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
El Jefe's Taqueria image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

352 E Calder Way, State College

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Guacamole$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
Mexican Bowl (o)$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Happy Valley Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Happy Valley Brewing Company

137 Elmwood Steet, State College

Avg 4 (1908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pitchfork$17.00
choice of batter fried or smoked chicken, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, buttermilk dressing, bbq vinaigrette
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
three batter fried breast fillets
Beet$14.00
arugula, beet vinaigrette, roasted pistachios, honey mascarpone, red and gold beets
More about Happy Valley Brewing Company
Doggie's Pub image

PIZZA

Doggie's Pub

108 S Pugh St, State College

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Cheese Slice$2.00
More about Doggie's Pub
Canyon Pizza image

 

Canyon Pizza

219 East Beaver Ave, State College

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" L Pizza$10.99
14" Large Mini-Monster Cheese Pizza or build your own from a list of our great toppings.
Pepperoni Rolls$5.99
Pepperoni and Mozz cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, drizzled with butter and parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 1 side sauce
Nite Stix$4.99
14" breadstix topped with garlic and Parmesan.
More about Canyon Pizza
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

340 E College Ave, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" Margherita Pizza$19.50
Neapolitan crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
14" HiWay's Original Square Sicilian Pizza$16.50
14" Pizza Pie - The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
10" Margherita Pizza$12.00
Thin crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

270 E Beaver Ave, State College

Avg 4.7 (943 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA

HiWay Pizza Pub

1688 North Atherton Street, State College

Avg 4 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" Red Stuffed Pizza$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
Weirdoughs State College image

 

Weirdoughs State College

204 East College Avenue, State College

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI Quick Stix Breadsticks$5.99
Garlic Butter with Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese topped with Garlic Seasonings, Parmesan and a side of Ranch or Sweet Tomato Sauce.
12" Custom Pizza$12.99
Go ahead, create your own CUSTOM PIZZA!
Coca-Cola (Soda Can)$1.49
More about Weirdoughs State College
Are U Hungry image

 

Are U Hungry

111 Sowers st Are U Hungry, State College

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Are U Hungry

