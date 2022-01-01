State College restaurants you'll love
The Tavern Restaurant
220 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad
|$5.00
Fresh Spinach and Sliced Mushrooms, Tossed with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Oil and Wine Vinegar
|Salmon
|$43.00
Fresh Filet of Norwegian Salmon Available Broiled, Blackened Cajun Style or Grilled with Maple Glaze. Served on a Bed of Wild Rice.
|Chicken Al Julian
|$32.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Nestled in a Bed of Fresh "Fasta Pasta" Fettucine with a Sauce of Chablis, Cream and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Goot Essa Cheddar Cheese and Hogs Galore Bacon
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Olde New York
2298 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.
|Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Two of Suzie Wong’s original vegetable egg rolls served with duck sauce, soy sauce and spicy mustard.
|Jagerschnitzel
|$18.00
The hunter’s schnitzel. Tender pork cutlet lightly breaded, grilled and smothered in a Madeira wine, carrot and mushroom sauce. Served with spätzle and red cabbage.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Popular items
|14" HiWay's Square Sicilian Pizza
|$16.50
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
|14" Vodka Flakey Pizza
|$21.00
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
El Jefe's Taqueria
352 E Calder Way, State College
|Popular items
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
PIZZA
Happy Valley Brewing Company
137 Elmwood Steet, State College
|Popular items
|Pitchfork
|$17.00
choice of batter fried or smoked chicken, spring mix, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, buttermilk dressing, bbq vinaigrette
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
three batter fried breast fillets
|Beet
|$14.00
arugula, beet vinaigrette, roasted pistachios, honey mascarpone, red and gold beets
PIZZA
Doggie's Pub
108 S Pugh St, State College
|Popular items
|Whole Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken
|$18.00
|Cheese Slice
|$2.00
Canyon Pizza
219 East Beaver Ave, State College
|Popular items
|14" L Pizza
|$10.99
14" Large Mini-Monster Cheese Pizza or build your own from a list of our great toppings.
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$5.99
Pepperoni and Mozz cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, drizzled with butter and parmesan cheese. Includes choice of 1 side sauce
|Nite Stix
|$4.99
14" breadstix topped with garlic and Parmesan.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
340 E College Ave, State College
|Popular items
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$19.50
Neapolitan crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
|14" HiWay's Original Square Sicilian Pizza
|$16.50
14" Pizza Pie - The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
|10" Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Thin crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
270 E Beaver Ave, State College
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
PIZZA
HiWay Pizza Pub
1688 North Atherton Street, State College
|Popular items
|12" Red Stuffed Pizza
|$21.00
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
Weirdoughs State College
204 East College Avenue, State College
|Popular items
|MINI Quick Stix Breadsticks
|$5.99
Garlic Butter with Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese topped with Garlic Seasonings, Parmesan and a side of Ranch or Sweet Tomato Sauce.
|12" Custom Pizza
|$12.99
Go ahead, create your own CUSTOM PIZZA!
|Coca-Cola (Soda Can)
|$1.49
Are U Hungry
111 Sowers st Are U Hungry, State College