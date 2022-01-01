Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olde New York State College

999 Reviews

$$

2298 E College Ave

State College, PA 16801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American Burger
Soft Pretzel
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

10 oz of boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, Bavarian, spicy BBQ or stingin' honey garlic. Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.50

Flash fried tender calamari rings drizzled with mild Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.

Curry Wurst

Curry Wurst

$10.00

Our weisswurst slathered with a sweet-spicy curry ketchup and a side of curry fries.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Two of Suzie Wong’s original vegetable egg rolls served with duck sauce, soy sauce and spicy mustard.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Crispy, breaded pickles served with sriracha mayo.

Kase & Wurst

Kase & Wurst

$14.00

A variety of hard sausages and cheeses accompanied by crackers, pickles and spicy mustard.

Pierogies

Pierogies

$9.00

A Polish favorite. Deep fried or sautéed, then topped with caramelized onions, bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

Handmade, seasoned and shredded potato cakes served with sour cream and applesauce.

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$10.00

Thick cut, bent arm ale fries topped with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese baked and drizzled with Thousand Island dressing.

Sausage Sampler

Sausage Sampler

$13.00

Choose two of the following: weisswurst, bratwurst or hot Italian sausage (all made on premises). Served with spicy mustard and soft pretzel bites.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

A generous soft pretzel served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$12.00

Burgers

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$15.00

Our juicy half pound burger with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Black & Blue

$17.00Out of stock

Buffalo Burger

$15.00
Burger Meister

Burger Meister

$15.00

Melted smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions and Bavarian sauce on a pretzel roll.

German Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Havarti Burger

$16.00

Hell's Kitchen Burger

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomato and spicy bbq sauce.

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$16.50

Meatless, zesty black bean patty topped with roasted red peppers and feta spreed, mixed greens, and cucumbers.

Desserts

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$7.00
Chocolate Explosion

Chocolate Explosion

$7.50
Manhattan Cheesecake

Manhattan Cheesecake

$8.50

Milk & Cookies

$9.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Entrees

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.25

4 chicken tenders served with fries.

Adult Linguini Marinara

$10.25

A larger portion of linguini with marinara sauce.

Badischer Schnitzel

$21.00

Veal cutlet lightly breaded and grilled, smothered in a mushroom and sour cream sauce. Served with spatzle and red cabbage.

Bavarian Schnitzel

Bavarian Schnitzel

$19.00

Tender pork schnitzel topped with grilled Black Forest ham, melted cheddar and a drizzle of Bavarian sauce. Served with cheese spaetzle and red cabbage.

Brat Plate

Brat Plate

$17.00

House made, traditionally seasoned, pork and beef sausages. Served with sauerkraut and a potato pancake.

Buffalo Chicken "Mac" & Cheese

$17.50

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Panko crusted chicken breast blanketed in marinara sauce and melted fresh mozzarella, served over a bed of linguine.

Curry Salmon

$21.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Traditional pub fare. Two puff-battered tilapia fillets served with fries, coleslaw and a side of lemon caper aioli.

Hühner Schnitzel

Hühner Schnitzel

$20.00

Hand breaded chicken served on a bed of spaetzle and our chef's vegetable. Topped with our house made curry sauce.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$17.00

Spicy all pork sausage (made on premises!) served atop linguini and marinara sauce with sauteed peppers and onions. 14.95

Jagerschnitzel

Jagerschnitzel

$19.00

The hunter’s schnitzel. Tender pork cutlet lightly breaded, grilled and smothered in a Madeira wine, carrot and mushroom sauce. Served with spätzle and red cabbage.

Mediterranean Shrimp & Pasta

$19.00

Sauteed shrimp, Kalamata olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese tossed with linguine.

NY Strip

$29.00

A 10oz. Strip steak cooked to your preference. Served with a baked potato and Chef's vegetable.

Veal Piccata Schnitzel

$21.00
Weisswurst

Weisswurst

$18.00

House made, mild pork and veal sausage flavored with lemon zest, brandy and spices. Served with a potato pancake and red cabbage.

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

3 crispy chicken tenders served with a side of fries or chips.

Kid's Grilled Chz

$7.50

American cheese on white bread served with a side of fries or chips.

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Kid's Linguini

$5.50

Tasty pasta cooked to perfection served with a tasty marinara sauce.

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese on white bread.

Blackened Cajun Catfish Po Boy

$17.00
Broadway

Broadway

$12.50

Grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.

Broker

Broker

$11.00

Melted mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, mixed greens, basil aioli and balsamic glaze on grilled white bread.

Brooklyn

$14.00

Shaved roast beef, melted Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and creamy horseradish sauce on grilled rye bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken tenders tossed in our mild sauce, rolled up with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, fries and ranch dressing in a cheddar wrap.

Coney Island

$12.00

Cuban

$15.00

Curry Wurstwich

$12.00

Our homemade sausage slathered with a sweet and spicy curry sauce on a sausage roll.

Delancey

Delancey

$12.00

Your choice of a classic Reuben with corned beef or turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing piled on pumpernickel bread.

Deli Board CYO

$13.50

Create your own deli sandwich. Served with your choice of side.

Fish Taco Wrap

$13.50

Fulton Fish

$12.50

Puff battered Tilapia with lettuce, tomato and lemon caper aioli on a telera roll.

Harlem

Harlem

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, mixed greens, basil aioli and balsamic glaze on grilled white bread.

Little Italy

$12.00

Off Broadway

$12.50

Grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on top of a house-made potato pancake.

ONY Cheese Steak

$12.00
Paisano

Paisano

$13.50

Panko crusted chicken breast with melted mozzarella and marinara on a toasted roll.

Shrimp Taco Wrap

$17.00

The Dipper

$16.00

A hearty helping of mouthwatering shaved prime rib and mozzarella cheese in a teller roll with a side of perfectly seasoned au jus for dipping. Served with your choice of side dish.

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

$12.50

Grilled Black Forest ham, melted cheddar cheese, sauerkraut and spicy mustard on a pretzel roll.

Yorkville

Yorkville

$12.00

Our house made bratwurst served with sauerkraut and a side of spicy mustard on a sausage roll.

Sides

2 oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

4 oz Jager Sauce

$2.00

Ah Jus

$1.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Bowl Chips

$5.00

Celery

$0.50

Chef's Veg

$3.00

Chips

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Extra 2 oz Sauce

$0.50

Extra 4 oz Sauce

$0.75

Fries

$3.50

Kase Spatzle

$4.00

Oysters

$7.00

Panko Chicken

$8.00

Piece of Salmon

$10.00

Potato Salad

$3.15

Pretzel Bites

$2.45

Red Cabbage

$3.25

Sauerkraut

$2.75

Sausage Link

$4.50

Schnitzel

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Single Potato Pancake

$4.25

Spatzle

$3.00

Steak

$8.00

Jap Slaw

$2.50

Catfish

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Bowl Goulash

$7.00

Our signature hearty soup of beef, potatoes and carrots spiced with paprika.

Bowl Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our delicious wing sauce, served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fries.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.50

Fresh sliced ham and turkey with Swiss and cheddar cheeses, assorted vegetables over a bed of mixed greens. Garnished with egg, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chicken & Artichoke Salad

Chicken & Artichoke Salad

$15.50

Panko crusted chicken breast served atop artichoke hearts, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and a bed of lettuce greens with lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$11.00
Cup Goulash

Cup Goulash

$5.00

Our signature hearty soup of beef, potatoes and carrots spiced with paprika.

Cup Manhattan Clam Chowder

$5.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

A medley of mixed lettuce greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and roasted red peppers tossed with lemon garlic vinaigrette and topped with feta cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, fresh vegetables with your choice of dressing.

Iron City Salad

Iron City Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with an assortment of vegetables, fries and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing.

Swabian Onion Bowl

Swabian Onion Bowl

$7.00

A crock of savory onion soup baked with crostini, brandy and Swiss cheese.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to OLDE NEW YORK... welcome back to the old neighborhood. Likening the era when pockets of immigrants settled in the boroughs of New York City and continued their old world traditions of camaraderie with wonderful food and warm hospitality, here, at Olde New York, we hope to recreate that comfortable place for you to meet with your friends and family for traditional old world cuisine, fat deli sandwiches, savory salads and an array of refreshing beverages and splendid libations. So come on out to the old neighborhood and reacquaint yourself with the good times, good food and pleasantries of bygone years. Make Olde New York your neighborhood place.

Website

Location

2298 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Directions

Gallery
Olde New York image
Olde New York image
Olde New York image

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Valley Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,908
137 Elmwood Steet State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Penn State University
orange starNo Reviews
210 Business Bldg University Park, PA 16802
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Steak & Seafood
orange star4.3 • 1,215
316 Boal Ave Boalsburg, PA 16827
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria - State College
orange star4.7 • 126
352 E Calder Way State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Teadori - 454 East College Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
454 East College Avenue State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in State College

Happy Valley Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,908
137 Elmwood Steet State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Canyon Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,354
219 East Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
orange star4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe
orange star4.7 • 215
234 E Calder Way State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near State College
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston