Restaurant header imageView gallery

HiWay Pizza Pub DOWNTOWN

284 Reviews

$

340 E College Ave

State College, PA 16801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Andy's Original Sicilian
12" Andy's Original Sicilian
The Vodka Flakey

PIZZE [pizza]

14" Andy's Original Sicilian

$16.50

The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 14”x14” (nine-cut) square Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.

12" Andy's Original Sicilian

$15.00

The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 12”x12” (six-cut) square Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.

The Vodka Flakey

$21.00

14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto. No topping substitutions please.

Red Stuffed

$21.00

12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and chunky tomato sauce.

White Stuffed

$22.50

12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.

Chicago

$16.50

12" (six-slice) round cornmeal dough deep dish pizza pie is topped two layers of pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional toppings by request.

Detroit

$14.50

10”x14” (six-cut) rectangle detroit dough deep dish pizza is topped with Wisconsin brick cheese finished with pizza sauce on top. Additional toppings by request.

14" Margherita

$19.50

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

10" Margherita

$12.00

10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

14" Mr. White

$22.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.

10" Mr. White

$13.00

10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.

Piccante

$13.00

This 4-slice 9” Neapolitan style pizza pie is topped with Andy Z’s pizza sauce, HiWay pizza cheese, whipped ricotta, soppressata, pepperoni, calabrian chiles, hot honey.

9" The Works

$12.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.

14" The Works

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.

16" The Works

$24.50

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.

9" The Italian Butcher

$13.50

9" (four-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.

14" The Italian Butcher

$20.50

14" (eight-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.

16" The Italian Butcher

$26.00

16" (ten-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.

9" Spinoccoli

$12.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.

14" Spinoccoli

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.

16" Spinoccoli

$24.50

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.

9" Hawaiian

$12.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.

14" Hawaiian

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.

16" Hawaiian

$24.50

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.

9" Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

9" Barbecue Chicken

$13.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.

14" Barbecue Chicken

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.

16" Barbecue Chicken

$25.00

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.

9" Veggie

$12.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.

14" Veggie

$19.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.

16" Veggie

$24.50

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.

9" Neapolitan Pizza

$10.00

9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.

14" Neapolitan Pizza

$14.00

14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.

16" Neapolitan Pizza

$16.50

16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.

14" Flakey Crust Pizza

$16.50

This 14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.

CALZONE [calzone]

Italian Calzone

$15.00

Oven-baked folded pizza filled with Italian meats, garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.

Spinach, Mushroom & Bacon Calzone

$15.00

Oven-baked folded pizza filled with spinach, mushrooms and hickory-smoked bacon, garlic puree, ricotta, HiWay Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.

Sausage Calzone

$15.00

Oven-baked folded pizza filled with HiWay's Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, garlic puree, ricotta, HiWay Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Oven-baked folded pizza filled with garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano. Customize yours by adding additional ingredients from the menu choices below.

PANINI [sandwich]

Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$14.00

House-blend meatballs topped with red sauce, provolone and romano cheese on a 9" fresh baked hero roll. Served with Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with our scratch-made house red sauce,  provolone & romano cheeses on our in-house, fresh baked roll. Served with a side of Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.

INSALDA [salad]

Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Tuscan mix greens, grilled peaches, prosciutto, hand-pulled burrata, balsamic vinaigrette.

Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tuscan mix greens, hand-pulled burrata, prosciutto di parma, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

This entrée sized salad built using Tuscan mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, soppressata, mortadella, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, asiago cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Built with romaine lettuce, topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing. Yes, of course there is anchovy on top!

House Salad

$4.00+

Our house favorite is built with Tuscan mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, and croutons topped with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

ANTIPASTO [starter]

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, and romano cheese baked on scratch-made dough. Served with pizza sauce on the side.

Burrata and Meatballs

$16.00

Hand-pulled Burrata cheese, meatballs, marinara sauce, and romano cheese. Served toasted ciabatta bread.

Meatballs

$10.00

Three house-blend meatballs topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.

SALUMI & FORMAGGI [charcuterie & cheese]

Goot Essa Cheese Slate

$16.00

A trio of cheeses from Goot Essa, located just down the road in Howard, PA. Marn Vom Berge Kase (Goat-P) - This 30 day aged semi-soft has a salted butter-brie like quality, tangy cream with a mild earthy finish of light mushroom Der Mutterschaf Kase (Sheep-R) - This 3-4 month aged semi-soft has a rich and diverse flavor with notes of butter and earth; a slightly tangy, citrus finish. Mountain Valley Sharp Cheddar (Cow-R) - This 36 month aged semi-hard is rich and creamy with a savory soft sweetness balanced by a rounded sharpness.

Italian Market Slate

$17.00

Hand-pulled Burrata cheese is the star of this slate complimented by imported prosciutto di parma, spicy soppressata and mortadella charcuterie. Our in-house scratch-made toasted ciabatta accompanied by local tait farm foods chutney.

SPUNTINI [snack]

Soft Pretzels

$5.00

Scratch-made soft baked pretzels served with ale mustard.

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Mixed marinated Mediterranean olives with red peppers and caper berries.

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$1.50

DOLCE [dessert]

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$6.75

HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake made with baked pumpkins, and fall spices. Topped with our sour cream topping and chantilly rosettes.

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.75

HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake with chunks of Oreo cookie throughout and an Oreo cookie crust.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Scratch-made midnight chocolate cake layers with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$6.75

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone mousse, topped  with cocoa powder.

Cannoli

$3.25

Crispy fried sweet shells dipped in chocolate filled with a chocolate chip ricotta center(1 each)

Toasted Coconut & Pineapple Ice Cream Sunday

$6.75

Three scoops of toasted coconut and pineapple ice cream topped with dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and (of course) a cherry on top!

Soda Pop

20oz Soda Bottles

20oz Soda Bottles

$2.99

2L Soda Bottles

$3.99

Water

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9oz btl

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9oz btl

$3.00

S.Pellegrino sparkling natural mineral water bottle. A classic Italian favorite!

LIFEWTR 23.7oz btl

LIFEWTR 23.7oz btl

$3.25

LIFEWTR contains the electrolytes Magnesium Sulfate and Potassium Bicarbonate, which are minerals that are added to enhance taste. LIFEWTR is a premium bottle water brand committed to advancing and showcasing sources of creativity. That’s why every few months they launch a new series of LIFEWTR bottle water focused on a unique aspect in art– putting the spotting on three new emerging creators.

Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4oz can

Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4oz can

$4.00

Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz can

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz can

$4.00

Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.

Red Bull Blueberry 8.4oz can

Red Bull Blueberry 8.4oz can

$4.00

The Red Bull Blue Edition. A classic, with the fruity taste of blueberry.

Red Bull Coconut Berry 8.4oz can

Red Bull Coconut Berry 8.4oz can

$4.00

Get ready for an extraordinary taste experience. The Red Bull Coconut Edition with the taste of exotic coconut and fruity blueberry.

Red Bull Tropical 8.4oz can

Red Bull Tropical 8.4oz can

$4.00

The Yellow Edition. Experience the exotic taste of tropical fruits.

Red Bull Watermelon 8.4oz can

Red Bull Watermelon 8.4oz can

$4.00

The Red Bull Red Edition. With the taste of watermelon.

Sauces & Dressings

Mario's Vodka Sauce 26oz Jar

Mario's Vodka Sauce 26oz Jar

$8.00

Our signature Vodka Sauce combines a fresh tomato basil sauce with a touch of cream and spice. It’s what we use on our signature vodka flakey pizza and other pasta dishes. Great for pasta, casseroles, and more.

Mario's Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz btl

Mario's Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz btl

$6.00

Our Balsamic Vinaigrette - a classic vinaigrette made with imported Italian balsamic vinegar and a blend of herbs and spices.

Tee Shirts

MoneyPowerPizza Short Sleeve Tee

MoneyPowerPizza Short Sleeve Tee

$15.00

Share with the world your love of pizza with this HiWay Money, Power, Pizza tee. This dark charcoal colored tee shirt is made of 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester featuring our popular “Money, Power, Pizza” logo on the front and the HiWay Pizza Pub logo on the back nape.

Pizza Ninja Long Sleeve Tee

$18.00
The Saloon Vintage Football Tee

The Saloon Vintage Football Tee

$19.00

The Monkey Boy’s favorite game day shirt is made of 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester featuring his “flying mug” logo on the front and “Home of The Monkey Boy™" on the back nape.

Logo Glassware

HiWay Logo Pint Glass

HiWay Logo Pint Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Our HiWay logo 16 oz. glass boasts a simple design and exceptional clarity. Great for enjoying a tasty beverage with your HiWay pizza pie at home.

HiWay Logo 22oz Beer Mug

HiWay Logo 22oz Beer Mug

$12.00

Our HiWay logged 22oz beer mug has a distinctive shape, tall design, and classic paneled lower half. It features thick, durable walls and a heavy base to ensure long-lasting performance. Saluti

The Saloon Monkey Boy™ Ceramic Mug

The Saloon Monkey Boy™ Ceramic Mug

$15.00

Our limited edition The Saloon's Home of The Monkey Boy™ ceramic souvenir mug. Hand-painted with orange face.

Make & Take Pizza Kits

Plain Take & Make Pizza Kit

$10.75

Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni Making and baking instructions are included.

Pepperoni Take & Make Pizza Kit

$12.75

Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni. Making and baking instructions are included.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.

Website

Location

340 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Directions

Gallery
HiWay Pizza Pub image
HiWay Pizza Pub image
HiWay Pizza Pub image
HiWay Pizza Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Jefe's Taqueria - State College
orange star4.7 • 126
352 E Calder Way State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Teadori - 454 East College Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
454 East College Avenue State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
orange starNo Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
orange star4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon
orange starNo Reviews
131 S Garner St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in State College

Happy Valley Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,908
137 Elmwood Steet State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Canyon Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,354
219 East Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Olde New York - State College
orange star4.3 • 999
2298 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
orange star4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near State College
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston