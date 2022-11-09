- Home
HiWay Pizza Pub DOWNTOWN
284 Reviews
$
340 E College Ave
State College, PA 16801
PIZZE [pizza]
14" Andy's Original Sicilian
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 14”x14” (nine-cut) square Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.
12" Andy's Original Sicilian
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 12”x12” (six-cut) square Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.
The Vodka Flakey
14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto. No topping substitutions please.
Red Stuffed
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and chunky tomato sauce.
White Stuffed
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.
Chicago
12" (six-slice) round cornmeal dough deep dish pizza pie is topped two layers of pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional toppings by request.
Detroit
10”x14” (six-cut) rectangle detroit dough deep dish pizza is topped with Wisconsin brick cheese finished with pizza sauce on top. Additional toppings by request.
14" Margherita
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
10" Margherita
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
14" Mr. White
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
10" Mr. White
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
Piccante
This 4-slice 9” Neapolitan style pizza pie is topped with Andy Z’s pizza sauce, HiWay pizza cheese, whipped ricotta, soppressata, pepperoni, calabrian chiles, hot honey.
9" The Works
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
14" The Works
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
16" The Works
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
9" The Italian Butcher
9" (four-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
14" The Italian Butcher
14" (eight-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
16" The Italian Butcher
16" (ten-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
9" Spinoccoli
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
14" Spinoccoli
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
16" Spinoccoli
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
9" Hawaiian
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
14" Hawaiian
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
16" Hawaiian
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
9" Buffalo Chicken
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
9" Barbecue Chicken
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
14" Barbecue Chicken
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
16" Barbecue Chicken
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
9" Veggie
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
14" Veggie
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
16" Veggie
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
9" Neapolitan Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
14" Neapolitan Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
16" Neapolitan Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
14" Flakey Crust Pizza
This 14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
CALZONE [calzone]
Italian Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with Italian meats, garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Spinach, Mushroom & Bacon Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with spinach, mushrooms and hickory-smoked bacon, garlic puree, ricotta, HiWay Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Sausage Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with HiWay's Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, garlic puree, ricotta, HiWay Pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Cheese Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano. Customize yours by adding additional ingredients from the menu choices below.
PANINI [sandwich]
Meatball Parmigiana Grinder
House-blend meatballs topped with red sauce, provolone and romano cheese on a 9" fresh baked hero roll. Served with Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with our scratch-made house red sauce, provolone & romano cheeses on our in-house, fresh baked roll. Served with a side of Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.
INSALDA [salad]
Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Salad
Tuscan mix greens, grilled peaches, prosciutto, hand-pulled burrata, balsamic vinaigrette.
Burrata Caprese Salad
Tuscan mix greens, hand-pulled burrata, prosciutto di parma, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad
This entrée sized salad built using Tuscan mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, soppressata, mortadella, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, asiago cheese topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Built with romaine lettuce, topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and our house-made caesar dressing. Yes, of course there is anchovy on top!
House Salad
Our house favorite is built with Tuscan mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, and croutons topped with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
ANTIPASTO [starter]
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, and romano cheese baked on scratch-made dough. Served with pizza sauce on the side.
Burrata and Meatballs
Hand-pulled Burrata cheese, meatballs, marinara sauce, and romano cheese. Served toasted ciabatta bread.
Meatballs
Three house-blend meatballs topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.
SALUMI & FORMAGGI [charcuterie & cheese]
Goot Essa Cheese Slate
A trio of cheeses from Goot Essa, located just down the road in Howard, PA. Marn Vom Berge Kase (Goat-P) - This 30 day aged semi-soft has a salted butter-brie like quality, tangy cream with a mild earthy finish of light mushroom Der Mutterschaf Kase (Sheep-R) - This 3-4 month aged semi-soft has a rich and diverse flavor with notes of butter and earth; a slightly tangy, citrus finish. Mountain Valley Sharp Cheddar (Cow-R) - This 36 month aged semi-hard is rich and creamy with a savory soft sweetness balanced by a rounded sharpness.
Italian Market Slate
Hand-pulled Burrata cheese is the star of this slate complimented by imported prosciutto di parma, spicy soppressata and mortadella charcuterie. Our in-house scratch-made toasted ciabatta accompanied by local tait farm foods chutney.
SPUNTINI [snack]
DOLCE [dessert]
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake made with baked pumpkins, and fall spices. Topped with our sour cream topping and chantilly rosettes.
Oreo Cheesecake
HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake with chunks of Oreo cookie throughout and an Oreo cookie crust.
Triple Chocolate Cake
Scratch-made midnight chocolate cake layers with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone mousse, topped with cocoa powder.
Cannoli
Crispy fried sweet shells dipped in chocolate filled with a chocolate chip ricotta center(1 each)
Toasted Coconut & Pineapple Ice Cream Sunday
Three scoops of toasted coconut and pineapple ice cream topped with dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and (of course) a cherry on top!
Water
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9oz btl
S.Pellegrino sparkling natural mineral water bottle. A classic Italian favorite!
LIFEWTR 23.7oz btl
LIFEWTR contains the electrolytes Magnesium Sulfate and Potassium Bicarbonate, which are minerals that are added to enhance taste. LIFEWTR is a premium bottle water brand committed to advancing and showcasing sources of creativity. That’s why every few months they launch a new series of LIFEWTR bottle water focused on a unique aspect in art– putting the spotting on three new emerging creators.
Energy Drink
Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4oz can
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz can
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
Red Bull Blueberry 8.4oz can
The Red Bull Blue Edition. A classic, with the fruity taste of blueberry.
Red Bull Coconut Berry 8.4oz can
Get ready for an extraordinary taste experience. The Red Bull Coconut Edition with the taste of exotic coconut and fruity blueberry.
Red Bull Tropical 8.4oz can
The Yellow Edition. Experience the exotic taste of tropical fruits.
Red Bull Watermelon 8.4oz can
The Red Bull Red Edition. With the taste of watermelon.
Sauces & Dressings
Mario's Vodka Sauce 26oz Jar
Our signature Vodka Sauce combines a fresh tomato basil sauce with a touch of cream and spice. It’s what we use on our signature vodka flakey pizza and other pasta dishes. Great for pasta, casseroles, and more.
Mario's Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz btl
Our Balsamic Vinaigrette - a classic vinaigrette made with imported Italian balsamic vinegar and a blend of herbs and spices.
Tee Shirts
MoneyPowerPizza Short Sleeve Tee
Share with the world your love of pizza with this HiWay Money, Power, Pizza tee. This dark charcoal colored tee shirt is made of 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester featuring our popular “Money, Power, Pizza” logo on the front and the HiWay Pizza Pub logo on the back nape.
Pizza Ninja Long Sleeve Tee
The Saloon Vintage Football Tee
The Monkey Boy’s favorite game day shirt is made of 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester featuring his “flying mug” logo on the front and “Home of The Monkey Boy™" on the back nape.
Logo Glassware
HiWay Logo Pint Glass
Our HiWay logo 16 oz. glass boasts a simple design and exceptional clarity. Great for enjoying a tasty beverage with your HiWay pizza pie at home.
HiWay Logo 22oz Beer Mug
Our HiWay logged 22oz beer mug has a distinctive shape, tall design, and classic paneled lower half. It features thick, durable walls and a heavy base to ensure long-lasting performance. Saluti
The Saloon Monkey Boy™ Ceramic Mug
Our limited edition The Saloon's Home of The Monkey Boy™ ceramic souvenir mug. Hand-painted with orange face.
Make & Take Pizza Kits
Plain Take & Make Pizza Kit
Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni Making and baking instructions are included.
Pepperoni Take & Make Pizza Kit
Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni. Making and baking instructions are included.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
340 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801