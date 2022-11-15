HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH

Founders All Day 6pk 12oz can

$11.25

CARRYOUT ONLY! Must be 21+ years of age and provide proper identification prior to service. Founders All Day IPA 6pk 12oz cans / Session IPA / 4.7% ABV / 42 IBU 6pk 12oz can = 72oz *PA law limits purchases to NO MORE THAN 192 ounces in a single sale. In the event you seek to include more than 192oz of malt and/or brewed beverages in your purchase, you instruct us to split your purchase into separate transactions so that no more than 192oz is sold in a single transaction.