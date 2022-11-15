- Home
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
350 Reviews
$$
1688 North Atherton Street
State College, PA 16803
Pizza
14" Square Sicilian Pizza
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. Square cut, thick crust Sicilian style pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce & HiWay's pizza cheese.
14" Vodka Flakey Pizza
A HiWay Original, flakey crust pizza topped with HiWay's Vodka Sauce, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto.
14" Flakey Crust Pizza
HiWay's flakey crust pizza topped with Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and HiWay's pizza cheese.
12" Red Stuffed Pizza
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with chunky tomato sauce.
12" White Stuffed Pizza
Double Crusted Pizza. Cornmeal crust on the bottom Neapolitan crust on the top. Stuffed with HiWay's pizza cheese, provolone, romano. olive oil and topped with slivered onions.
12" Chicago Pan Pizza
Deep dish, thick cornmeal crust with two layers of Hiway's pizza cheese & Andy Z's Pizza Sauce.
14" Detroit PIzza
This authentically scratch-made HiWay specialty 10"x14" Motor City tribute is thick, but yet, light-crusted. Topped with 100% Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with two zesty red sauce racing stripes. We suggest adding pepperoni.
10" Margherita Pizza
Thin crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
14" Margherita Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, and fresh basil.
10" White PIzza
Thin crust, garlic, ricotta, HiWay's pizza cheese, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.
14" White Pizza
Neapolitan crust, garlic, ricotta, HiWay's pizza cheese, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, KC sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, red onions, HiWay pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, and celery.
9" Hawaiian Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with ham, pineapple, HiWay pizza cheese, smoked gouda and margherita sauce.
9" Meat Lovers Pizza
Neapolitan pie crust topped with sausage, pepperoni, prosciuttini, hickory-smoked bacon, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
9" Spinoccoli Pizza
Neapolitan sesame seed crusted pie topped with spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, pesto sauce, HiWay pizza cheese and cheddar cheese.
9" The Works Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
9" Veggie Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with roasted mixed veggies, onions, HiWay pizza cheese, asiago cheese, smoked gouda cheese, and margherita sauce.
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, KC sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, red onions, HiWay pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, and celery.
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with ham, pineapple, HiWay pizza cheese, smoked gouda and margherita sauce.
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Neapolitan pie crust topped with sausage, pepperoni, prosciuttini, hickory-smoked bacon, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
14" Spinoccoli Pizza
Neapolitan sesame seed crusted pie topped with spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, pesto sauce, HiWay pizza cheese and cheddar cheese.
14" The Works Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
14" Veggie Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with roasted mixed veggies, onions, HiWay pizza cheese, asiago cheese, smoked gouda cheese, and margherita sauce.
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, KC sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, red onions, HiWay pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, and celery.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with ham, pineapple, HiWay pizza cheese, smoked gouda and margherita sauce.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Neapolitan pie crust topped with sausage, pepperoni, prosciuttini, hickory-smoked bacon, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
16" Spinoccoli Pizza
Neapolitan sesame seed crusted pie topped with spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, pesto sauce, HiWay pizza cheese and cheddar cheese.
16" The Works Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, HiWay pizza cheese, and margherita sauce.
16" Veggie Pizza
Neapolitan crust topped with roasted mixed veggies, onions, HiWay pizza cheese, asiago cheese, smoked gouda cheese, and margherita sauce.
9" Small Neapolitan Pie
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
14" Medium Neapolitan Pie
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
16" Large Neapolitan Pie
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
Calzones
Italian Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with Italian meats, garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Sausage Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with HiWay's Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, garlic puree, ricotta, HiWay's pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Spinach, Mushroom & Bacon Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with spinach, mushrooms and hickory-smoked bacon, garlic puree, HiWay pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Cheese Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano. Customize yours by adding additional ingredients from the menu choices below.
Pasta
Angry Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with oven roasted tomatoes, Hungarian hot peppers, fried spicy chicken, spicy arriabiata alfredo sauce, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli
In-house made from scratch cheese ravioli with sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Marsala
Golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms and prosciutto in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded and pan-fried fresh chicken cutlets with mozzarella and romano cheese topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with pasta and choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Picatta
Fresh chicken sautéed in lemon butter sauce with pasta and capers. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Tettrazzini
Creamy baked chicken with mushrooms, roasted peppers and Italian cream sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Lasagne Romana
Sheets of scratch house-made pasta layered with beschamel, ricotta and mini meatballs topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Mix & Match Pasta
You pick the pasta shape and sauce combination and we'll cook it up! Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Penne alla Vodka
Penne tossed with our original spicy HiWay vodka sauce and crispy pancetta. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Penne Julia
Penne tossed with tiny meatballs, HiWay’s signature sausage, and mushrooms in our tomato basil sauce, topped with dollop of ricotta cheese. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti with meat sauce and our HiWay signature house-made meatballs. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Burgers & Cheesesteaks
HiWay Burger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
HiWay Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger topped with melted cheddar cheese served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Italian Stallion Burger
Half-Pound certified angus beef hamburger topped with deep fried mozzarella & marinara sauce served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Rodeo Burger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger topped with deep fried mozzarella & marinara sauce served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped white meat chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce with onions, mushrooms, celery, bleu cheese dressing, American cheese on an Amoroso's roll served with a side of Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped white meat chicken with onions, mushrooms, American cheese on an Amoroso roll served with a side of cajun garlic sauce, Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye beef served with onions, mushrooms, American cheese and marinara sauce on an Amoroso's roll served with a side of Hartley's kettle cooked potato chips.
Grinders & Wedgies
Hot Sausage Grinder
HiWay Blend Hog's Galore sausage link, sautéed peppers and onions, tomato sauce served in an Amoroso roll with Hartley’s potato chips.
Italian Grinder
Italian meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and balsamic vinaigrette served in an Amoroso roll with Hartley’s potato chips.
Meatball Parmesan Grinder
Our in-house scratch-made meatballs, provolone, romano and tomato sauce served in an Amoroso roll with Hartley’s potato chips.
Turkey & Bacon Grinder
Hog’s galore hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, balsamic vinaigrette served in an Amoroso roll with Hartley’s potato chips.
Chicken Parmesan Wedgy
Hand-breaded chicken parmesan with tomato sauce in our fresh baked pizza dough wedgy served with Hartley’s potato chips.
Pittsburgh Prima Wedgy
Grilled steak, provolone, french fries, fried egg, cole slaw, Russian dressing, lettuce and tomato, in our fresh baked pizza dough wedgy served with Hartley’s potato chips.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with cucumbers, red onions and carrots, topped with hand-breaded deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Chopped Salad
A HiWay original! Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio topped with a blend of garden fresh veggies, chicken , pasta, gorgonzola, hard-cooked egg, local hickory-smoked bacon, candied walnuts. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with carrots, cucumbers, onions, Brew City° Fries, cheddar/jack cheese and fresh grilled chicken. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Grilled Steak Salad
Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with carrots, cucumbers, onions, Brew City° Fries, cheddar/jack cheese and fresh grilled steak. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, tossed in our scratch made caesar dressing with anchovies. Topped with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
Italian Cobbini Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with oven roasted tomatoes and spinach topped with creamy garlic dressing. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Small House Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, cheddar/jack cheese and croutons,
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine with scratch-made caesar dressing with anchovies, and croutons.
Wings
Nashville Hot Wings
Our classic Jumbo-Bone chicken wings are hand-breaded, deep fried 'til their golden crispy then sauced in our Nashville hot sauce that brings the heat straight from the music city.
6 Wings
Qty. 6 of jumbo bone-in wings (mixed flats and drums) served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
12 Wings
Qty. 12 of jumbo bone-in wings (mixed flats and drums) served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Can have choice of up to 2 different sauces (1 sauce per 6 wings).
18 Wings
Qty. 18 of jumbo bone-in wings (mixed flats and drums) served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Can have choice of up to 3 different sauces (1 sauce per 6 wings).
24 Wings
Qty. 24 of jumbo bone-in wings (mixed flats and drums) served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Can have choice of up to 4 different sauces (1 sauce per 6 wings).
30 Wings
Qty. 30 of jumbo bone-in wings (mixed flats and drums) served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Can have choice of up to 3 different sauces (1 sauce per 6 wings).
Boneless Wings
3/4 pound of breaded boneless chicken chunks served naked or tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. (only 1 sauce choice per order)
Bar Bites & Sharables
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, asiago and romano cheeses baked on our scratch-made dough. Served with neapolitan sauce on the side.
Garlic Knots
Five knots served with our house marinara sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Seven tasty, cheese filled breaded deep-fried ravioli. Served with our scratch-made marinara sauce on the side.
Bavarian Soft Pretzels
2 In-house scratch made Philly-style bavarian soft baked pretzels served with ale mustard. Add a side of beer cheese for +$1.50
Brew City® Fries
Thick-cut skin-on fries coated in premium beer batter.
Buffalo Pub Pickles
In-house made from scratch dill pickle chops hand-battered and fried to order then tossed in our buffalo wing sauce drizzled in ranch dressing and bleu cheese chunks.
Creamy Garlic Bruschetta
Our garlic bread is made from scratch in-house served topped with roasted garlic cloves in cream sauce.
Fried Calamari
Hand-floured and fried to order with with Hungarian hot peppers and a side of HiWay's marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-cut, breaded and fried to order served with HiWay's marinara sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Hand-batter dipped to and fried to order with a side of horseradish sauce.
Jumbo Onion Rings
Thick hand-cut from fresh onions in-house, then hand-battered and fried to order. Served with a side of ketchup.
Spicy Pub Pickles
In-house made from scratch dill pickle chips hand-battered and fried to order served with ranch dipping sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our house-made creamy cheesy and spinach artichoke dip with asiago and mozzarella cheese. Served with flat bread.
Stuffed Hungarian Hot Peppers
Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with our HiWay signature sausage blend from Hog's Galore. Served with our Neapolitan sauce.
Soups & Sides
Italian Wedding Soup
House-made from scratch with tiny meatballs, escarole, egg, and romano cheese.
Tomato Parmesan
House-made from scratch with pesto crostini and mozzarella gratinee.
Italian Sausage
HiWay's signature blend Italian Sausage link made for us locally by Hog's Galore topped with neapolitan sauce and romano cheese.
Italian Meatballs
2 house-made from scratch meatballs with HiWay's meat blend and spices topped with Neapolitan sauce and romano cheese.
Desserts
Christmas Cookie Cheesecake
Our in-house from scratch made cheesecake with chunks of sugar cookie throughout, sour cream topping, and decorative holiday sprinkles of course.
Oreo Cheesecake
HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake with chunks of Oreo cookie throughout and an Oreo cookie crust.
Triple Chocolate Cake
Midnight chocolate cake layers with chocolate icing and chocolate chips.
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone mousse, topped with cocoa powder.
Cannoli
Our scratch hand-made cannolis are crispy fried sweet shells dipped in chocolate containing a chocolate chip ricotta filling. (1 each)
Extras
Asian Miso Sauce (side)
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (side)
Beer Cheese (side)
Bleu Cheese Dressing (side)
Breadstick (1 ea)
Buffalo Wing Sauce (side)
Celery (side)
Chipotle Sauce (side)
Creamy Garlic Dressing (side)
Garlic Parmesan Sauce (side)
Honey-Mustard Dressing (side)
Hot Wing Sauce (side)
Island Jerk Sauce (side)
Italian Dressing (side)
KC Sweet BBQ Sauce (side)
Mango Tango Sauce (side)
Marinara Sauce (side)
Nashville Hot Sauce (side)
Ranch Dressing (side)
Russian Dressing (side)
Sweet 'n Sour Dressing (side)
Iced Tea
Water
LIFEWTR 23.7oz btl
LIFEWTR contains the electrolytes Magnesium Sulfate and Potassium Bicarbonate, which are minerals that are added to enhance taste. LIFEWTR is a premium bottle water brand committed to advancing and showcasing sources of creativity. That’s why every few months they launch a new series of LIFEWTR bottle water focused on a unique aspect in art– putting the spotting on three new emerging creators.
Energy Drink
Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4oz can
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
Red Bull Sugar Free 8.4oz can
Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, college students and travelers on long journeys.
Red Bull Blueberry 8.4oz can
The Red Bull Blue Edition. A classic, with the fruity taste of blueberry.
Red Bull Coconut Berry 8.4oz can
Get ready for an extraordinary taste experience. The Red Bull Coconut Edition with the taste of exotic coconut and fruity blueberry.
Red Bull Tropical 8.4oz can
The Yellow Edition. Experience the exotic taste of tropical fruits.
Red Bull Watermelon 8.4oz can
The Red Bull Red Edition. With the taste of watermelon.
Take & Make Pizza Kits
Plain Take & Make Pizza Kit
Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni Making and baking instructions are included.
Pepperoni Take & Make Pizza Kit
Keep you and your family entertained, active, and cooking at home with our HiWay Take & Make Pizza Kit! Each sheet pan pizza kit includes a ready-made HiWay Pizza dough ball, Andy Z's pizza sauce, shredded pizza cheese, and pepperoni. Making and baking instructions are included.
Sauces & Dressings
Mario's Vodka Sauce 26oz Jar
Our signature Vodka Sauce combines a fresh tomato basil sauce with a touch of cream and spice. It’s what we use on our signature vodka flakey pizza and other pasta dishes. Great for pasta, casseroles, and more.
Mario's Balsamic Vinaigrette 12oz btl
Our Balsamic Vinaigrette - a classic vinaigrette made with imported Italian balsamic vinegar and a blend of herbs and spices.
Mario's Vodka Sauce CASE (12ea)
A case of twelve (26oz) jars of our Mario's Vodka Sauce.
Tee Shirts
Money Power Pizza Tee
Share with the world your love of pizza with this HiWay Money, Power, Pizza tee. This dark charcoal colored tee shirt is made of 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester featuring our popular “Money, Power, Pizza” logo on the front and the HiWay Pizza Pub logo on the back nape.
Logo Glassware
HiWay Logo Pint Glass
Our HiWay logo 16 oz. glass boasts a simple design and exceptional clarity. Great for enjoying a tasty beverage with your HiWay pizza pie at home.
HiWay Logo 22oz Beer Mug
Our HiWay logged 22oz beer mug has a distinctive shape, tall design, and classic paneled lower half. It features thick, durable walls and a heavy base to ensure long-lasting performance. Saluti
Beer & Hard Cider ToGo (CARRYOUT ONLY)
Angry Orchard Crisp 6pk 12oz btl
Angry Orchard Crisp 6pk 12oz btl
Semi-Sweet Hard Cider / 5.0% ABV / 0 IBU
Bell's Official Hazy IPA 6pk 12oz can
Bell's Official Hazy IPA 6pk 12oz can
NEIPA / 6.4% ABV
Blue Moon Belgian White 6pk 12oz btl
Blue Moon Belgian White 6pk 12oz btl
Witbier / 5.4% ABV / 0 IBU
Bud Light 15pk 12oz can
Bud Light 15pk 12oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Bud Light 6pk 12oz btl
Bud Light 6pk 12oz btl
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Bud Light 6pk 16oz can
Bud Light 6pk 16oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Budweiser 15pk 12oz can
Budweiser 15pk 12oz can
North American Pale Lager / 5.0% ABV / 0 IBU
Budweiser 6pk 12oz btl
Budweiser 6pk 12oz btl
North American Pale Lager / 5.0% ABV / 0 IBU
Budweiser 6pk 16oz can
Budweiser 6pk 16oz can
North American Pale Lager / 5.0% ABV / 0 IBU
Coors Light 15pk 12oz can
Coors Light 15pk 12oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Coors Light 6pk 16oz can
Coors Light 6pk 16oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Corona Extra 6pk 12oz btl
Corona Extra 6pk 12oz btl
North American Pale Lager / 4.5% ABV / 0 IBU
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk 12oz can
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk 12oz can
American IPA / 6.4% ABV / 60 IBU
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty 6pk 12oz can
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Low-Cal IPA 6pk 12oz can
Low-Cal IPA / 4.0% ABV / 30 IBU
Founders All Day 6pk 12oz can
Founders All Day IPA 6pk 12oz can
Session IPA / 4.7% ABV / 42 IBU
Heineken 6pk 12oz btl
Heineken 6pk 12oz btl
Euro Pale Lager / 5.0% ABV
Labatt Blue 6pk 11.5oz btl
Labatt Blue 6pk 11.5oz btl
Adjunct Lager / 5.0% ABV / 12 IBU
Michelob Ultra 6pk 12oz btl
Michelob Ultra 6pk 12oz btl
North American Pale Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Miller Lite 15pk 12oz can
Miller Lite 15pk 12oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Miller Lite 6pk 12oz btl
Miller Lite 6pk 12oz btl
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Miller Lite 6pk 16oz can
Miller Lite 6pk 16oz can
North American Light Lager / 4.2% ABV / 0 IBU
New Belgium Fat Tire 6pk 12oz btl
New Belgium Fat Tire 6pk 12oz btl
American Amber / 5.2% ABV / 22 IBU
New Trail Broken Heels 4pk can
New Trail Broken Heels IPA 4pk 16oz can
Hazy IPA / 7.0% ABV
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 6pk 12oz btl
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 6pk 12oz btl
European Pale Lager / 5.1% ABV / 0 IBU
Rolling Rock 6pk 12oz btl
Rolling Rock 6pk 12oz btl
North American Pale Lager / 4.4% ABV / 5 IBU
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 6pk 12oz can
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 6pk 12oz can
Hazy IPA / 6.7% ABV / 40 IBU
Stella Artois 6pk 12oz btl
Stella Artois 6pk 12oz btl
Euro Pale Lager / 5.2% ABV / 0 IBU
Stone IPA 6pk 12oz can
Stone IPA 6pk 12oz can
American IPA / 6.9% ABV / 71 IBU
Tröegs Haze Charmer 6pk 12oz btl
Tröegs Haze Charmer 6pk 12oz btl
Hazy Pale Ale / 5.5% ABV
Tröegs Joyous IPA 6pk 12oz btl
Tröegs Joyous IPA 6pk 12oz btl
American IPA / 6.5% ABV
Tröegs Perpetual IPA 6pk 12oz btl
Tröegs Perpetual IPA 6pk 12oz btl
American IPA / 7.5% ABV / 85 IBU
Victory Golden Monkey 6pk 12oz btl
Victory Golden Monkey 6pk 12oz btl
Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV / 25 IBU
White Claw Variety #1 12pk 12oz can
White Claw Variety Pack 12pk 12oz can
Hard Seltzer / 5.0% ABV / 0 IBU
Yards Philthy IPA 6pk 12oz can
Yards Philthy Unfiltered Hazy IPA 6pk 12oz can
American IPA / 6.5% ABV / 30 IBU
Yuengling Lager 12pk 12oz can
Yuengling Lager 12pk 12oz can
Vienna Lager / 4.4% ABV / 0 IBU
Yuengling Lager 6pk 12oz btl
Yuengling Lager 6pk 12oz btl
Vienna Lager / 4.4% ABV / 0 IBU
Yuengling Lager 6pk 16oz can
Yuengling Lager 6pk 16oz can
Vienna Lager / 4.4% ABV / 0 IBU
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
A State College Tradition Since 1963, Hiway Pizza Pub makes unique pizza doughs and Italian sauces, all house-made every day 100% from scratch. Every pie hand-tossed and baked to order in a brick-lined oven topped with the freshest house-made and finest authentic imported ingredients.
1688 North Atherton Street, State College, PA 16803