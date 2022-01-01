Doggie's Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Garlic Knots

$7.00

strips of dough tied in a knot, baked fresh, and topped with melted butter, garlic, and parmesan, served hot with a side of marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

made to order, jalapenos filled with a creamy cheese and bacon filling and topped with everything bagel seasoning and cheese, served with a side of ranch for dipping

Specialty Pies

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$18.00

cream cheese base with bacon, chicken, and topped with ranch. *no substitutions

Bacon Chicken Ranch - Cauliflower

$15.00

cream cheese base with bacon, chicken, and topped with ranch. *no substitutions

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken *no substitutions

BBQ Chicken - Cauliflower

$15.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken *no substitutions

Breakfast

$18.00

cream cheese base with bacon and egg *no substitutions

Breakfast - Cauliflower

$15.00

cream cheese base with bacon and egg *no substitutions

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

cream cheese base with chicken, hot sauce, and 2 sides of ranch to dip *no substitutions

Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower

$15.00

cream cheese base with chicken, hot sauce, and 2 sides of ranch to dip *no substitutions

Crowd Pleaser - Cauliflower

$15.00

mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Crowd Pleaser

$18.00

mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Doggie's Supreme - Cauliflower

$15.00

green peppers, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Doggies Supreme

$18.00

green peppers, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Meat'za

$18.00

bacon, chicken, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Meat'za - Cauliflower

$15.00

bacon, chicken, pepperoni, and sausage *no substitutions

Omelette

$18.00

cream cheese base with bacon, egg, green peppers, and onions *no substitutions

Omelette - Cauliflower

$15.00

cream cheese base with bacon, egg, green peppers, and onions *no substitutions

Pork Heaven

$18.00

bacon & sausage *no substitutions

Pork Heaven - Cauliflower

$15.00

bacon & sausage *no substitutions

Shea's Pie

$18.00

BBQ sauce base with chicken, green peppers, and onions *no substitutions

Shea's Pie - Cauliflower

$15.00

BBQ sauce base with chicken, green peppers, and onions *no substitutions

Veggie Overload

$18.00

green peppers, mushrooms, and onions *no substitutions

Veggie Overload - Cauliflower

$15.00

green peppers, mushrooms, and onions *no substitutions

Popper Pie

$18.00

cream cheese base with bacon, jalapenos, and everything bagel seasoning *no substitutions

Popper Pie - Cauliflower

$15.00

cream cheese base with bacon, jalapenos, and everything bagel seasoning *no substitutions

Build Your Own

18" Whole Cheese

$14.00

10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

16" Chee-Zee Bread

$14.00

garlic butter base topped with tons of cheese

On a Roll.

Hot Dog

$3.00

classic hot dog on a warm toasted roll. ketchup or mustard? just let us know.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Condiments & Dips

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic Powder

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Onions

$0.25

Oregano

$0.25

Parmesan

$0.25

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Relish

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area. We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week. Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593

Website

Location

108 S Pugh St, State College, PA 16801

Directions

