Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Doggie's Pub
234 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Doggie’s Pub in State College, PA offers hand-tossed pizza, with a wide variety of quality drinks, outstanding customer service, and a spacious outdoor beer garden and dining area. We aim to provide a community-oriented space, for patrons of all ages. We’re also dog-friendly, with events almost every day of the week. Visit us at 108 S Pugh Street to see what makes our pub the best in State College, or visit us at doggiespub.com to learn more. Call the pizza shop to order directly - 814.206.0593
Location
108 S Pugh St, State College, PA 16801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
No Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in State College
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurant
More near State College