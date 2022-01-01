Chicken parmesan in State College

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Olde New York image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Panko crusted chicken breast blanketed in marinara sauce and melted fresh mozzarella, served over a bed of linguine.
More about Olde New York
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Wedgy$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken parmesan with tomato sauce in our fresh baked pizza dough wedgy served with Hartley’s potato chips.
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Hand-breaded and pan-fried fresh chicken cutlets with mozzarella and romano cheese topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with pasta and choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub

