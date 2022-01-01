Chicken parmesan in State College
State College restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Olde New York
2298 E College Ave, State College
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.00
Panko crusted chicken breast blanketed in marinara sauce and melted fresh mozzarella, served over a bed of linguine.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|Chicken Parmesan Wedgy
|$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken parmesan with tomato sauce in our fresh baked pizza dough wedgy served with Hartley’s potato chips.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
Hand-breaded and pan-fried fresh chicken cutlets with mozzarella and romano cheese topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with pasta and choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.