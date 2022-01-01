Chicken salad in State College

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Olde New York

2298 E College Ave, State College

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our delicious wing sauce, served atop mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and fries.
Chicken & Artichoke Salad$14.50
Panko crusted chicken breast served atop artichoke hearts, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and a bed of lettuce greens with lemon garlic vinaigrette.
More about Olde New York
HiWay Pizza Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

HiWay Pizza Pub

1301 West College Avenue, State College

Avg 3.8 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crispy romaine, tossed in our scratch made caesar dressing with anchovies. Topped with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with carrots, cucumbers, onions, Brew City° Fries, cheddar/jack cheese and fresh grilled chicken. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with cucumbers, red onions and carrots, topped with hand-breaded deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub

