Pies in State College
State College restaurants that serve pies
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
1301 West College Avenue, State College
|14" Neapolitan Pie
|$14.00
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
|16" Neapolitan Pie
|$16.50
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
More about HiWay Pizza Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
HiWay Pizza Pub
340 E College Ave, State College
|16" Neapolitan Pie
|$16.50
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.
|14" Neapolitan Pie
|$14.00
Build your own pie with HiWay's hand-tossed traditional Neapolitan dough. Comes topped Andy Z's Pizza Sauce and our shredded pizza cheese as the base.