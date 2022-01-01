Go
Toast

Uncle Albert’s

Come on in and enjoy!

312 N. Vesper St.

No reviews yet

Location

312 N. Vesper St.

Lock Haven PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broken Axe Brew House

No reviews yet

A 21+ Venue focusing on craft beer brewed in Pennsylvanian and scratch made pub fare.

The Riverside Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TEXAS RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Locals favorite dining spot since 1918. Open 7 days a week Breakfast served all day

Stella A's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston