Hublersburg Inn

Spirited American Cuisine in a Historic Atmosphere!

449 Hublersburg Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

Dakota Burger$14.00
Bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar, BBQ Sauce, brioche roll.
Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, Hubie kraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread.
Boneless Wings$12.00
House made lightly breaded boneless tenders!
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, house made tartar.
Snydertown Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ranch sauce.
Hot Honey Garlic Fried Chicken$13.00
fried chicken / hot honey garlic sauce / coleslaw / housemade pickles / brioche roll
Hubie Burger$14.00
Our now famous burger! Provolone, fried onions, fries, lettuce, tomato, spicy garlic ranch sauce, brioche roll.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Hand cut, locally grown
Classic Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, brioche roll.
Hubie Salad$12.00
A tradition started over 30 years ago by Ken & Sally. Try it with the original house dressing Sally Supreme or choose your own. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, french fries, grilled onions.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

449 Hublersburg Rd

Howard PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
