Wilderness Lodge

If you're looking for a unique atmosphere and great food, look no further. We are nestled in New Lancaster Valley Pa. Take a drive to the Wild Side.

20 Jack Pine Cir

Popular Items

French fries$3.00
25 wings and ff WEDNESDAY ONLY$17.95
10pc$12.00
Cheesecake$4.00
Chicken and waffles- SUNDAY ONLY!$10.00
Chicken, waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn.
Willys wings and ribs$35.00
Full rack of ribs, 20 wings- your choice on bone in or boneless and one sauce
Thunder fries$8.00
100 PC$85.00
Chicken tenders fries$10.00
Fish dinner baked$15.00
Baked fish served with two sides of your choice and a side of house made tartar
20 Jack Pine Cir

Milroy PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

