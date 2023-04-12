Hublersburg Inn
642 Reviews
$$
449 Hublersburg Rd
Howard, PA 16841
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
MENU
Starters & Small Plates
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brown butter / lemon / parsley
5 Wings - Half Order
Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili
10 Wings - Full Order
Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili
25 Wings - Table Order
Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili
Tomato Bisque
Creamy tomato bisque with shaved parmesan.
Spring Burrata
blackbranch farm pea shoots / mint / raspberry pesto / fried prosciutto (gf)
7 Spiced Pork Belly
pork belly / 7 spice rub / bbq dipping sauce
Boneless Wings
House made lightly breaded boneless tenders!
Charcuterie Board
local goot essa cheeses / cured meats honeycomb / whole grain mustard cornichon / fig / fall fruits
Cheese Curds - Half Pound
Lightly breaded, spicy garlic ranch dipping sauce.
Crab Chips
House fried seasoned potato chips, lemon garlic aioli, cheddar jack, guacamole, white bean salsa, lump crab.
German Pretzel
Large pretzel served with house made sweet hot mustard and beer cheese sauce.
Hummus & Feta
housemade hummus / feta marinated in house dried herbs & spices grilled garlic naan bread / pea shoots
SGR Fries
Fresh cut fries tossed in our spicy garlic ranch sauce topped with bacon, melted cheddar jack, scallions.
Cup Of Asparagus Crab Soup
Deviled Eggs
fried capers / candied bacon / chives / whipped egg yolk
Salads
Side Garden Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine / shaved parmesan / herb crouton / caesar dressing / Gluten Free without the croutons
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, herb crouton, caesar dressing. Gluten Free without the crouton.
Hubie Salad
A tradition started over 30 years ago by Ken & Sally. Try it with the original house dressing Sally Supreme or choose your own. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, french fries, grilled onions.
Mediterranean Bowl
arugula / quinoa / pickled onion / feta / hummus / cucumber / calamata olive / tomato tzatziki / grilled naan (v) $16
Spring Burrata
blackbranch farm pea shoots / mint / raspberry pesto / fried prosciutto (gf)
Triple Berry Salad
fresh raspberry / blueberry / strawberry goat cheese / sliced almonds raspberry champagne vinaigrette
Burgers
Sandwiches
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
roasted turkey breast / gouda / cranberry aioli / bacon mixed greens / herb flour tortilla wrap
Italian Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast / marinated mozzarella / arugula roasted garlic and tomato / balsamic / sourdough
Lemon Pepper Shrimp Po'Boy
lightly breaded fried shrimp / lemon pepper aioli tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sourdough
Reuben
Corned beef, Hubie kraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread.
Rachel
Roasted turkey, coleslaw, melted swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onion, choice of cheese or cheese sauce.
Snydertown Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ranch sauce.
California Cheesesteak
Shaved Ribeye, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, choice of cheese.
CHICKEN Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled chunk chicken breast, grilled onion, choice of cheese or cheese sauce.
CHICKEN Snydertown Cheesesteak
Grilled chunk chicken breast, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ranch sauce.
CHICKEN California Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, choice of cheese.
Entrees (available after 4pm)
Fish & Chips
Beer battered haddock / fresh cut fries / coleslaw / house made tartar
Mango BBQ Salmon
smoked pineapple salsa / jasmine rice seasonal vegetable / blackbranch farm micro greens
Shandy Clams & Linguini
shandy ale beurre blanc / littleneck clams shallots garlic / lemon / parsley
Seared Sea Scallops
roasted garlic & tomato / sweet pea purée blackbranch farm micro greens (gf)
Mediterranean Chicken
pan seared chicken breast / lightly breaded / roasted garlic / peppers / calamata olives / feta / fresh herbs / creamy risotto / seasonal vegetable
Liver & Onions
pan jus, caramelized onions, seasonal vegetable, red skin mashed potato. Add bacon $2
Surf N' Turf
Crabcakes
Lamb Chops
Sides
WING SAUCE SIDES
USE FOR ORDERING EXTRA SIDES OF SAUCE!
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut, locally grown
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Tossed in our seven spice dry rub, maple chili dipping sauce.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brown butter / lemon / parsley
Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower
lightly breaded / sweet chili sauce
Whipped Potatoes Side
Cole Slaw Side $
Chips - Basket
Cheese Sauce $
Beer Cheese Sauce Side $
Side Dressing $
Shrimp Add $
Bread
Kids
Kids Burger
Choice of cheese.
Kids Butter Pasta
Kids Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese.
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With bacon and cheddar on a brioche bun.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft macaroni & cheese.
Kids Marinara Pasta
Kids Pasta Alfredo
housemade alfredo sauce
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
rich, creamy peanutbutter filling with oreo crust
Coconut Cream Pie
Chai Tea Creme Brulee
Cho. Salted Caramel Baileys Tres Leches Cake
Salted caramel baileys tres leches choc cake with caramel sauce, whipped cream and pretzel
Guinness Cake
guinness chocolate cake / irish cream buttercream / whiskey caramel
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
TAKE OUT BEER
Take Out Beer Online
Blue Moon 6pk
Bud Light 6pk
Bud Light Lime 6pk
Budweiser 6pk
Busch 6pk
Busch Light 6pk
Coors 6pk
Dogfishhead 60 Min 6pk
Ellicottville 4pk 16oz
Fat Tire 6pk
Labatt's 6pk
Miller Lite 6pk
Otto's Apricot 6pk
PBR 6pk
Rusty Rail Fools Gold 4pk
White Claw 12pk
Yuengling 6pk
Logyard Zippo Lager 9\16oz
North Country 4pk
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Spirited American Cuisine in a Historic Atmosphere!
449 Hublersburg Rd, Howard, PA 16841