American
Bars & Lounges

Hublersburg Inn

642 Reviews

$$

449 Hublersburg Rd

Howard, PA 16841

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
SGR Fries
Cheese Curds - Half Pound

MENU

Starters & Small Plates

Great to share!
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brown butter / lemon / parsley

5 Wings - Half Order

5 Wings - Half Order

$9.00

Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili

10 Wings - Full Order

10 Wings - Full Order

$17.00

Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili

25 Wings - Table Order

25 Wings - Table Order

$36.00

Award winning wings! May only choose one sauce. All sauces are gluten free EXCEPT Maple Sweet Chili

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

Creamy tomato bisque with shaved parmesan.

Spring Burrata

$14.00

blackbranch farm pea shoots / mint / raspberry pesto / fried prosciutto (gf)

7 Spiced Pork Belly

7 Spiced Pork Belly

$12.00

pork belly / 7 spice rub / bbq dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

House made lightly breaded boneless tenders!

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

local goot essa cheeses / cured meats honeycomb / whole grain mustard cornichon / fig / fall fruits

Cheese Curds - Half Pound

$9.00

Lightly breaded, spicy garlic ranch dipping sauce.

Crab Chips

Crab Chips

$13.00

House fried seasoned potato chips, lemon garlic aioli, cheddar jack, guacamole, white bean salsa, lump crab.

German Pretzel

German Pretzel

$12.00

Large pretzel served with house made sweet hot mustard and beer cheese sauce.

Hummus & Feta

$14.00

housemade hummus / feta marinated in house dried herbs & spices grilled garlic naan bread / pea shoots

SGR Fries

SGR Fries

$11.00

Fresh cut fries tossed in our spicy garlic ranch sauce topped with bacon, melted cheddar jack, scallions.

Cup Of Asparagus Crab Soup

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

fried capers / candied bacon / chives / whipped egg yolk

Salads

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine / shaved parmesan / herb crouton / caesar dressing / Gluten Free without the croutons

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, herb crouton, caesar dressing. Gluten Free without the crouton.

Hubie Salad

Hubie Salad

$12.00

A tradition started over 30 years ago by Ken & Sally. Try it with the original house dressing Sally Supreme or choose your own. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded mozzarella, french fries, grilled onions.

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

arugula / quinoa / pickled onion / feta / hummus / cucumber / calamata olive / tomato tzatziki / grilled naan (v) $16

Spring Burrata

$14.00

blackbranch farm pea shoots / mint / raspberry pesto / fried prosciutto (gf)

Triple Berry Salad

$14.00

fresh raspberry / blueberry / strawberry goat cheese / sliced almonds raspberry champagne vinaigrette

Burgers

8oz, hand formed, grilled to your liking. Served with a choice of house fried seasoned potato chips or coleslaw. Sub baked beans or side of fresh cut fries for $2. Black Bean Burger or Grilled Chicken Substitution available at Meat Temp choice. Just select the burger you would like and modify when prompted for temp choice.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, brioche roll.

Hubie Burger

Hubie Burger

$14.00

Our now famous burger! Provolone, fried onions, fries, lettuce, tomato, spicy garlic ranch sauce, brioche roll.

Dakota Burger

$15.00

Bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar, BBQ Sauce, brioche roll.

Sandwiches

Served with a choice of house fried seasoned potato chips or coleslaw. Sub baked beans or side of fresh cut fries for $2.

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$14.00

roasted turkey breast / gouda / cranberry aioli / bacon mixed greens / herb flour tortilla wrap

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast / marinated mozzarella / arugula roasted garlic and tomato / balsamic / sourdough

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

lightly breaded fried shrimp / lemon pepper aioli tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sourdough

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Hubie kraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread.

Rachel

$14.00

Roasted turkey, coleslaw, melted swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, grilled onion, choice of cheese or cheese sauce.

Snydertown Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ranch sauce.

California Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved Ribeye, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, choice of cheese.

CHICKEN Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled chunk chicken breast, grilled onion, choice of cheese or cheese sauce.

CHICKEN Snydertown Cheesesteak

$15.00

Grilled chunk chicken breast, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ranch sauce.

CHICKEN California Cheesesteak

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, choice of cheese.

Entrees (available after 4pm)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered haddock / fresh cut fries / coleslaw / house made tartar

Mango BBQ Salmon

$26.00

smoked pineapple salsa / jasmine rice seasonal vegetable / blackbranch farm micro greens

Shandy Clams & Linguini

$25.00

shandy ale beurre blanc / littleneck clams shallots garlic / lemon / parsley

Seared Sea Scallops

$33.00

roasted garlic & tomato / sweet pea purée blackbranch farm micro greens (gf)

Mediterranean Chicken

$25.00

pan seared chicken breast / lightly breaded / roasted garlic / peppers / calamata olives / feta / fresh herbs / creamy risotto / seasonal vegetable

Liver & Onions

Liver & Onions

$16.00

pan jus, caramelized onions, seasonal vegetable, red skin mashed potato. Add bacon $2

Surf N' Turf

$32.00

Crabcakes

$28.00

Lamb Chops

$14.00

Sides

WING SAUCE SIDES

$0.50+

USE FOR ORDERING EXTRA SIDES OF SAUCE!

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Hand cut, locally grown

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Tossed in our seven spice dry rub, maple chili dipping sauce.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brown butter / lemon / parsley

Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

lightly breaded / sweet chili sauce

Whipped Potatoes Side

$4.00

Cole Slaw Side $

$3.00

Chips - Basket

$3.50

Cheese Sauce $

$2.00

Beer Cheese Sauce Side $

$3.00

Side Dressing $

$1.00+

Shrimp Add $

$8.00

Bread

$3.00

Kids

All kids meals include fries and applesauce.

Kids Burger

$9.00

Choice of cheese.

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lightly breaded and fried.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Made with American cheese.

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

With bacon and cheddar on a brioche bun.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kraft macaroni & cheese.

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

housemade alfredo sauce

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

rich, creamy peanutbutter filling with oreo crust

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Chai Tea Creme Brulee

$7.00

Cho. Salted Caramel Baileys Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Salted caramel baileys tres leches choc cake with caramel sauce, whipped cream and pretzel

Guinness Cake

$7.00

guinness chocolate cake / irish cream buttercream / whiskey caramel

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

TAKE OUT BEER

Take Out Beer Online

You must show proper ID for all take out, curbside pick up and delivery beer.

Blue Moon 6pk

$10.00

Bud Light 6pk

$9.00

Bud Light Lime 6pk

$9.00

Budweiser 6pk

$9.00

Busch 6pk

$8.00

Busch Light 6pk

$8.00

Coors 6pk

$9.00

Dogfishhead 60 Min 6pk

$12.00

Ellicottville 4pk 16oz

$16.00

Fat Tire 6pk

$10.00

Labatt's 6pk

$9.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$9.00

Otto's Apricot 6pk

$11.00

PBR 6pk

$9.00

Rusty Rail Fools Gold 4pk

$12.00

White Claw 12pk

$22.00

Yuengling 6pk

$9.00

Logyard Zippo Lager 9\16oz

$42.00

North Country 4pk

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spirited American Cuisine in a Historic Atmosphere!

Website

Location

449 Hublersburg Rd, Howard, PA 16841

Directions

Gallery
Hublersburg Inn image
Hublersburg Inn image

