Odd Fellas

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Main St

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School (build-a-burger)
Milk Shake
Wild

Craft Burgers

Old School (build-a-burger)

$10.50

basic burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard

Blue Moon

$10.50

mayo, lettuce,& blue cheese crumbles

Chive On

$12.50

cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives

Dixieland

$12.50

sauteed red onion, hot peppers, red peppers, lettuce & odd sauce

Fungus Humongous

$10.50

mushrooms & swiss

Gobbler

$10.50

cranberry ketchup, spinach, onion & tomato

Hello Newman

$14.00

cheddar, bacon, egg, ketchup, mustard & mayo

Philly

$12.50Out of stock

sauteed onion, red pepper, mushroom, provolone, lettuce & mayo

Steakhouse

$12.50Out of stock

sauteed red onion, A-1, cheddar, spinach & tarragon aioli

Wild

$12.50

cheddar, bacon, cajun, sauteed onion, jalapenos & bbq

Chic-A-Boom

$12.50

hot sauce, lettuce, ranch & blue cheese crumbles

Backwoods BBQ

$8.00

slow roasted pulled pork w/ house made rootbeer bbq

Lebowski

$14.00Out of stock

Mini Meals

Hipster

$9.00

Inside out grilled cheese. stuffed with bacon jam

BLT

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 tenders with side

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

deli style bread with choice of cheese

Kids Slider

$7.50

3 oz patty with side

Loaded Fries

Standard Fries

$8.50

bbq, cheddar, & bacon

Chive Fries

$8.50

cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives

Pork & Pepper Jack Fries

$8.50

pulled pork, root beer bbq & pepper jack

Wild Fries

$8.50

cheddar, cajun, bacon, bbq sauteed onion & jalapeno

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

choose your cheese with bacon

Buffalo & Blue Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Our house ranch and hot sauce. topped With blue cheese crumbles.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

choose your cheese

Dessert

Milk Shake

$3.50+

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Latte Style Milkshake (café 209 blend)

$3.50+

Drinks

Drinks

$2.50+

Salads

Chick-a-Boom Salad

$14.00

panko breaded chicken breast served on leaf lettuce. With blue cheese crumbles, house ranch and house hot sauce.

Salmon Salad

$12.00Out of stock

blend of greens, tomato, red onion, feta

Elpaso Salad

$14.00Out of stock

blend of greens, tomatos, salsa, chips, sour/guac chedder & pepper jack

Sides

Fries (sides)

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving craft burgers, fries and shakes!

