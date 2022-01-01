Go
Guida's Pizzeria

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

404 Empire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Small Pizza$9.74
4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
Calzone$9.99
Dough with Cheese and one filling inside.
Choose your fillings from our huge list of fresh pizza toppings. Extra fillings $ .99 each.
Large Pizza$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
10 Wings$14.99
X-Large Pizza$21.49
20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each
Boneless Wings$10.99
Side Blue Cheese$0.99
Our Famous Schwartzkoff Sub$10.99
Ham, Chicken, Swiss Mozzarella, lettuce, onion, mayo sweet & sour, all melted on a toasted roll
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

404 Empire Blvd

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
