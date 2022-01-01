- Home
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
No reviews yet
118 W Center St
Medina, NY 14103
Order Again
APPETIZERS
BASKET OF FRIES
Basket of regular french fries. Add a side of gravy or cheese sauce under 'sides' tab!
BASKET ONION RINGS
Deep-fried battered onion rings.
CORN FRITTERS
Deep fried sweet corn bites. Powdered sugar topping available upon request.
DEEP-FRIED PICKLES
Deep Fried Pickles served with a side of ranch
LOADED FRIES
Basket of fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
(7) Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
PIZZA LOGS
(5)Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza Logs, served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
BURGERS & HOT DOGS
BURGER
Choose between a Single Patty $9.99 or make it a Double for $2 Extra and Build your own Burger!
KELLY'S PLATE
Cheeseburger OR Hot Dog on bun with fries and a side of our house-made macaroni salad, and all smothered in our house-made cheeseburger meat sauce. Get both meats for $3 extra.
RED HOT WITH SIDE
Red Hot with your choice of one side.
CHICKEN DISHES
ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
Your choice of pasta tossed in our house alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken.
BONANZA BASKET
Basket of seasoned waffle fries topped with boneless wings in your choice of sauce, cheddarjack cheese, bacon bits, and ranch.
BONELESS WINGS
Boneless Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce, and fries.
CHICKEN FINGERS
(5) Chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce. Served with fries
CHICKEN PATTIE PARMESAN
Chicken Patty Sandwich on bun with our homemade red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
CHICKEN PATTY DELUXE
Chicken Patty Sandwich on bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA DELUXE
Made with grilled chicken and cheddarjack cheese. "Deluxe" (in this case) is lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH DELUXE
Grilled chicken breast on bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.
GRILLED & HOT SANDWICHES
BEEF ON WECK
Shaved Roast Beef on Kimmelweck roll. Served with fries.
CHEESY ROAST BEEF
Shaved Roast Beef on a Kaiser roll topped with cheddar cheese sauce. Served with fries.
GRILLED BACON, CHEESE & TOMATO
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Bacon and Tomato. Served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.
GRILLED CHEESE
Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich with American Cheese, served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.
GRILLED CHEESE SPECIAL
Two grilled cheese sandwiches served with french fries.
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
Grilled Deli Ham and American Cheese, served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.
HOT MEATLOAF SANDWICH
One slice of meatloaf between two pieces of white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.
HOT POT ROAST SANDWICH
Tender Pot Roast served between two slices of white bread, and smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Shaved Roast Beef served between two slices of white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.
ROAST BEEF FRENCH DIP
Shaved roast beef, mozzarella cheese and fried mushroom and onions on a sub roll. Served with fries and a side of au jus.
MEATBALL GRILLER
ITALIAN DISHES/RED SAUCE
MELTS
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER MELT
Burger with cheddar cheese & bacon, served on grilled sourdough bread.
CHICKEN TENDER MELT
Two chicken fingers dipped in your choice of sauce, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on grilled sourdough bread.
FRISCO BURGER MELT
Burger with bacon, cheddar, thousand island dressing & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread.
PATTY MELT ON RYE
Burger with swiss cheese and fried onions, served on grilled rye bread.
ROAST BEEF MELT
Shaved roast beef, mozzarella, mushrooms & onions on grilled sourdough bread.
BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN MELT
Grilled chicken with mozzarella cheese, spinach, and bruschetta tomato salad on grilled sourdough bread.
TUNA MELT ON RYE
Grilled tuna and cheese on rye bread. Please select your cheese choice.
TUNA SOURDOUGH MELT
Grilled tuna and cheese on sourdough bread. Please select your cheese choice.
CHICKEN FRISCO MELT
Two chicken tenders, cheddar, bacon, tomato, and thousand island dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
SALADS
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, Topped with chicken fingers in your choice of sauce, and cheddarjack cheese.
CLASSIC JULIENNE
With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, deli turkey & ham, and cheddarjack cheese.
GARDEN SALAD
With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, and cheddarjack cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE JULIENNE
With veggies, croutons, grilled chicken strips, cheddarjack cheese, and a hardboiled egg.
GRILLED CHICKEN APPLE & WALNUT
With veggies, apple slices, dried cranberries, and walnuts. Try it with our house made apple vinaigrette dressing!
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
With veggies, croutons, grilled chicken strips, roasted red peppers and feta cheese.
PITTSBURGH SALAD
With veggies, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with fries and cheddarjack cheese.
STEAKHOUSE SALAD
With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, steak strips, fried onions & cheddarjack cheese.
TACO SALAD PLATTER
Lettuce topped with tomato slices, taco meat & cheese, and served with tortilla chips. Request a tortilla bowl for $1 more!
TURKEY & BACON JULIENNE
With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, deli turkey, bacon, and cheddarjack cheese.
SIDES
2 OZ DRESSING
Please special request desired dressing.
4 OZ DRESSING
Please special request desired dressing.
APPLESAUCE
BOWL OF SOUP
Please special request the name of desired soup.
COTTAGE CHEESE
CUP OF SOUP
Please special request the name of desired soup.
GARLIC TOAST
Two slices of our house made garlic toast.
MACARONI SALAD
Our house-made macaroni salad.
MASHED POTATO
Please use special request to specify if you'd like beef or poultry gravy.
SIDE ALFREDO
SIDE CHEESE SAUCE
Side of cheddar cheese sauce.
SIDE GRAVY
Side of our homemade beef gravy. Please use special request if you'd like our poultry gravy instead.
SIDE KELLY'S PLATE MEAT SAUCE
Side of our house made meat sauce. See "Kelly's Plate" under the 'Burgers & Hot Dogs' tab.
SIDE OF REGULAR FRIES
SIDE SALAD
Please use special request to adjust your preferred toppings. Standard salad veggies include: shaved carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & croutons.
VEGETABLE
Our vegetable changes daily. Please call the restaurant for our daily veggie.
SIDE ITALIAN BREAD AND BUTTER
SET PLASTIC SILVERWARE
SIDE 2 KETCHUP PACKETS
SIDE 2 MUSTARD PACKETS
SLICED SAND & CLUBS & SUBS
CLUB
Triple-decker club sandwich. Comes with your choice of meat, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Please make sure to request if you'd like your bread toasted.
LARGE SUB
A 12" sub with your choice of meat, cheese, and condiments. All rolls are toasted, so please specify if you would like yours to be not toasted.
SMALL SUB
A 6" sub with your choice of meat, cheese, and condiments. All rolls are toasted, so please specify if you would like yours to be not toasted.
SPECIALTY BURGERS
1/2# ALL AMERICAN BURGER
Half Pound Burger Deluxe (lettuce, tomato, mayo) with Cheddar, American, Bacon.
1/2# BACON BLEU BURGER
Half Pound Bacon Burger topped with Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
1/2# MONTREAL SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
Half Pound Burger with Montreal Steak Seasoning topped with Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss
FATBOY WITH FRIES
Half Pound Bacon Cheeseburger nestled between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, served with French Fries
LEGACY BURGER
Half Pound Bacon Cheeseburger nestled in between a Chicken Quesadilla! your choice of Sauce & Dressing
ONE POUND MOJO BURGER
Two half pound cheeseburgers on a half a loaf of Italian bread, served deluxe and with a side of french fries.
WRAPS
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
With buffalo medium dipped fingers, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.
CALIFORNIA CLUB
With plain chicken fingers, ranch, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.
COUNTRY SWEET CHICKEN TENDER
With country sweet dipped chicken fingers, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.
TACO WRAP
With taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of salsa and sour cream. Served with fries.
TUNA WRAP
With tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
TURKEY BLT WRAP
With deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
With honey mustard, chicken fingers, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.
KIDS MENU
BIG KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS (3)
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
FRENCH TOAST STICKS
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
GRILLED CHEESE
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
HOT DOG
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
KIDS 1/2LB MOJO BURGER
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
KIDS HAMBURGER
KRAFT MACARONI & CHEESE
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
MOZZARELLA STICKS (3)
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
SPAGHETTI & 1 MEATBALL
CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
TACO
ONE SOFT SHELL WITH MEAT AND CHEESE ONLY. CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
We @ Rudy’s pride ourselves on providing you with a great meal for a good price, we try and accommodate everyone with our vast variety of food. Serving Orleans County since 1988
118 W Center St, Medina, NY 14103