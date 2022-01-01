Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
PASTA WITH MEAT
DEEP-FRIED PICKLES

APPETIZERS

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

Basket of regular french fries. Add a side of gravy or cheese sauce under 'sides' tab!

BASKET ONION RINGS

$7.99

Deep-fried battered onion rings.

CORN FRITTERS

CORN FRITTERS

$8.49

Deep fried sweet corn bites. Powdered sugar topping available upon request.

DEEP-FRIED PICKLES

DEEP-FRIED PICKLES

$8.49

Deep Fried Pickles served with a side of ranch

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

Basket of fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.49

(7) Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

PIZZA LOGS

PIZZA LOGS

$8.49

(5)Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza Logs, served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

BURGERS & HOT DOGS

BURGER

$9.99

Choose between a Single Patty $9.99 or make it a Double for $2 Extra and Build your own Burger!

KELLY'S PLATE

KELLY'S PLATE

$13.99

Cheeseburger OR Hot Dog on bun with fries and a side of our house-made macaroni salad, and all smothered in our house-made cheeseburger meat sauce. Get both meats for $3 extra.

RED HOT WITH SIDE

$6.99

Red Hot with your choice of one side.

CHICKEN DISHES

ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN

ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN

$13.99

Your choice of pasta tossed in our house alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken.

BONANZA BASKET

BONANZA BASKET

$16.99

Basket of seasoned waffle fries topped with boneless wings in your choice of sauce, cheddarjack cheese, bacon bits, and ranch.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce, and fries.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.99

(5) Chicken Fingers with your choice of sauce. Served with fries

CHICKEN PATTIE PARMESAN

CHICKEN PATTIE PARMESAN

$10.99

Chicken Patty Sandwich on bun with our homemade red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

CHICKEN PATTY DELUXE

$10.99

Chicken Patty Sandwich on bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA DELUXE

CHICKEN QUESADILLA DELUXE

$12.99

Made with grilled chicken and cheddarjack cheese. "Deluxe" (in this case) is lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers. Served with side of sour cream and salsa.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH DELUXE

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH DELUXE

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.

GRILLED & HOT SANDWICHES

BEEF ON WECK

BEEF ON WECK

$12.99

Shaved Roast Beef on Kimmelweck roll. Served with fries.

CHEESY ROAST BEEF

CHEESY ROAST BEEF

$12.99

Shaved Roast Beef on a Kaiser roll topped with cheddar cheese sauce. Served with fries.

GRILLED BACON, CHEESE & TOMATO

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Bacon and Tomato. Served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich with American Cheese, served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.

GRILLED CHEESE SPECIAL

$7.99

Two grilled cheese sandwiches served with french fries.

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$6.99

Grilled Deli Ham and American Cheese, served on white bread unless otherwise specified. Served with fries.

HOT MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$10.99

One slice of meatloaf between two pieces of white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.

HOT POT ROAST SANDWICH

HOT POT ROAST SANDWICH

$10.99

Tender Pot Roast served between two slices of white bread, and smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.

HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.99

Shaved Roast Beef served between two slices of white bread, smothered in beef gravy. Served with one side.

ROAST BEEF FRENCH DIP

ROAST BEEF FRENCH DIP

$12.99

Shaved roast beef, mozzarella cheese and fried mushroom and onions on a sub roll. Served with fries and a side of au jus.

MEATBALL GRILLER

$11.99

ITALIAN DISHES/RED SAUCE

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99
PASTA WITH MEAT

PASTA WITH MEAT

$11.99

MELTS

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER MELT

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER MELT

$11.99

Burger with cheddar cheese & bacon, served on grilled sourdough bread.

CHICKEN TENDER MELT

CHICKEN TENDER MELT

$11.99

Two chicken fingers dipped in your choice of sauce, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on grilled sourdough bread.

FRISCO BURGER MELT

FRISCO BURGER MELT

$11.99

Burger with bacon, cheddar, thousand island dressing & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread.

PATTY MELT ON RYE

PATTY MELT ON RYE

$11.99

Burger with swiss cheese and fried onions, served on grilled rye bread.

ROAST BEEF MELT

ROAST BEEF MELT

$11.99

Shaved roast beef, mozzarella, mushrooms & onions on grilled sourdough bread.

BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN MELT

BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN MELT

$11.99

Grilled chicken with mozzarella cheese, spinach, and bruschetta tomato salad on grilled sourdough bread.

TUNA MELT ON RYE

$10.99

Grilled tuna and cheese on rye bread. Please select your cheese choice.

TUNA SOURDOUGH MELT

$11.99

Grilled tuna and cheese on sourdough bread. Please select your cheese choice.

CHICKEN FRISCO MELT

$11.99

Two chicken tenders, cheddar, bacon, tomato, and thousand island dressing on grilled sourdough bread.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, Topped with chicken fingers in your choice of sauce, and cheddarjack cheese.

CLASSIC JULIENNE

CLASSIC JULIENNE

$9.99

With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, deli turkey & ham, and cheddarjack cheese.

GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, and cheddarjack cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE JULIENNE

GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE JULIENNE

$10.99

With veggies, croutons, grilled chicken strips, cheddarjack cheese, and a hardboiled egg.

GRILLED CHICKEN APPLE & WALNUT

GRILLED CHICKEN APPLE & WALNUT

$12.99

With veggies, apple slices, dried cranberries, and walnuts. Try it with our house made apple vinaigrette dressing!

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$11.99

With veggies, croutons, grilled chicken strips, roasted red peppers and feta cheese.

PITTSBURGH SALAD

PITTSBURGH SALAD

$12.99

With veggies, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with fries and cheddarjack cheese.

STEAKHOUSE SALAD

STEAKHOUSE SALAD

$12.99

With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, steak strips, fried onions & cheddarjack cheese.

TACO SALAD PLATTER

TACO SALAD PLATTER

$10.99

Lettuce topped with tomato slices, taco meat & cheese, and served with tortilla chips. Request a tortilla bowl for $1 more!

TURKEY & BACON JULIENNE

TURKEY & BACON JULIENNE

$9.99

With veggies, croutons, a hardboiled egg, deli turkey, bacon, and cheddarjack cheese.

SIDES

2 OZ DRESSING

$0.50

Please special request desired dressing.

4 OZ DRESSING

$0.75

Please special request desired dressing.

APPLESAUCE

$2.49

BOWL OF SOUP

$4.99

Please special request the name of desired soup.

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.99

CUP OF SOUP

$3.49

Please special request the name of desired soup.

GARLIC TOAST

$3.99

Two slices of our house made garlic toast.

MACARONI SALAD

$2.99

Our house-made macaroni salad.

MASHED POTATO

$2.99

Please use special request to specify if you'd like beef or poultry gravy.

SIDE ALFREDO

$3.99

SIDE CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

Side of cheddar cheese sauce.

SIDE GRAVY

$1.25

Side of our homemade beef gravy. Please use special request if you'd like our poultry gravy instead.

SIDE KELLY'S PLATE MEAT SAUCE

$2.99

Side of our house made meat sauce. See "Kelly's Plate" under the 'Burgers & Hot Dogs' tab.

SIDE OF REGULAR FRIES

$5.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.29

Please use special request to adjust your preferred toppings. Standard salad veggies include: shaved carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & croutons.

VEGETABLE

$2.49

Our vegetable changes daily. Please call the restaurant for our daily veggie.

SIDE ITALIAN BREAD AND BUTTER

$2.00

SET PLASTIC SILVERWARE

$1.00

SIDE 2 KETCHUP PACKETS

$1.00

SIDE 2 MUSTARD PACKETS

$1.00

SLICED SAND & CLUBS & SUBS

CLUB

$10.99

Triple-decker club sandwich. Comes with your choice of meat, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread. Please make sure to request if you'd like your bread toasted.

LARGE SUB

$12.99

A 12" sub with your choice of meat, cheese, and condiments. All rolls are toasted, so please specify if you would like yours to be not toasted.

SMALL SUB

$10.99

A 6" sub with your choice of meat, cheese, and condiments. All rolls are toasted, so please specify if you would like yours to be not toasted.

SPECIALTY BURGERS

Use Burger Modifiers to Add Extra Toppings! "Deluxe" on our Burgers adds Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo!
1/2# ALL AMERICAN BURGER

1/2# ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.99

Half Pound Burger Deluxe (lettuce, tomato, mayo) with Cheddar, American, Bacon.

1/2# BACON BLEU BURGER

1/2# BACON BLEU BURGER

$13.99

Half Pound Bacon Burger topped with Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

1/2# MONTREAL SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

1/2# MONTREAL SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$13.99

Half Pound Burger with Montreal Steak Seasoning topped with Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss

FATBOY WITH FRIES

FATBOY WITH FRIES

$15.99

Half Pound Bacon Cheeseburger nestled between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, served with French Fries

LEGACY BURGER

LEGACY BURGER

$16.99

Half Pound Bacon Cheeseburger nestled in between a Chicken Quesadilla! your choice of Sauce & Dressing

ONE POUND MOJO BURGER

ONE POUND MOJO BURGER

$16.99

Two half pound cheeseburgers on a half a loaf of Italian bread, served deluxe and with a side of french fries.

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

With buffalo medium dipped fingers, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.

CALIFORNIA CLUB

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$11.99

With plain chicken fingers, ranch, bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.

COUNTRY SWEET CHICKEN TENDER

COUNTRY SWEET CHICKEN TENDER

$11.99

With country sweet dipped chicken fingers, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.

TACO WRAP

$11.99

With taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of salsa and sour cream. Served with fries.

TUNA WRAP

$10.99

With tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.

TURKEY BLT WRAP

$11.99

With deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN

$11.99

With honey mustard, chicken fingers, lettuce & tomato. Served with fries.

KIDS MENU

BIG KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$7.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$6.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

HOT DOG

$5.50

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

KIDS 1/2LB MOJO BURGER

$9.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.99

KRAFT MACARONI & CHEESE

$6.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

MOZZARELLA STICKS (3)

$6.49

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

SPAGHETTI & 1 MEATBALL

$5.50

CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

TACO

$5.50

ONE SOFT SHELL WITH MEAT AND CHEESE ONLY. CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK

KIDS DRINKS

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.19

LOGANBERRY

$2.49

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PEPSI

$2.49

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.49

ROOT BEER

$2.49

SIERRA MIST

$2.49

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$2.49

WHITE MILK

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
We @ Rudy’s pride ourselves on providing you with a great meal for a good price, we try and accommodate everyone with our vast variety of food. Serving Orleans County since 1988

118 W Center St, Medina, NY 14103

Directions

