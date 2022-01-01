A map showing the location of Amy's Place 3234 Main StView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan

Amy's Place 3234 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

3234 Main St

Buffalo, NY 14214

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Mac and Cheese
regular burger
Biff sandwich

Starters

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$7.99

chickpes, tahini, lemon, garlic, spices, with pita

Eggplant Dip

$7.99

roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic, spices, with pita

Tzatziki Dip

$7.99

grape leaf appetizer

$7.99

six grape leaves stuffed with rice, lemon, and spices. with pita

maza dish

$13.99

a little bit of everything! hummus, eggplant, 3 grape leaves, 3 falafel balls, with pita

Veggie Wet Shoes

Veggie Wet Shoes

$9.00

Curly Q French Fries smothered with spicy lentils, grilled with Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes.

Mushroom Poutine

$11.99

Curly Q french fried topped with house made mushroom gravy and your choice of cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Fajita french fries topped with veggie chili and your choice of cheese.

Vegan Wings

Vegan Wings

$10.99

Six seitan wings tossed in sauce of your choice: mild, medium, hot or BBQ. Comes with Vegan blue cheese

"Chicken" Fingers

$10.99

Fajita French Fries

$4.75+
Curly Q French Fries

Curly Q French Fries

$4.75+
Vegan Mac and Cheese

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$4.99+
lentil soup

lentil soup

$4.99+
veggie chili

veggie chili

$4.99+

salads

All salads are served with a side of pita, and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, and pita

Chef Salad

$4.99+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and pita.

Spinach Salad

$4.99+

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, mushroom, red onion, and pita

sandwiches

Lentil-Berry Sandwich

$10.99

lentils, bulgar(wheatberries), mixed greens, tomato, hot sauce, house dressing rolled in a spinach flat bread

Lentil Sandwich

$10.99

Lentils, mixed greens, tomatoes, hot sauce, house dressing, rolled in spinach flat bread

falafel sandwich

$9.75

falafel balls, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber,tahini and house dressing, rolled in a pita. Falafel ball- ground fava beans, chickpeas, parsley, spices, rolled into balls and deep fried

gyro

$9.75

Seitan sliced thin, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, garlic spread, in a pita

"chicken" souvlaki

$9.75

"chicken" mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, house dressing

stinger

$9.75

seitan, fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion, vegan blue cheese rolled in a spinach wrap

"beef" on weck

$9.75

seitan sliced thin, horseradish, au jus on a kimmelweck roll.

ruben

ruben

$9.75

Seitan sliced thin, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, on rye grilled bread

B.L.T

$8.50

Smoked tofu strips, mixed greens, tomato, and garlic spread

grilled cheese

$6.50

choice of cheese on marble rye bread

hummus sandwich

$9.50

hummus, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, house dressing, wrapped in spinach flat bread

eggplant dip sandwich

eggplant dip sandwich

$9.50

Eggplant dip (baba banoush), mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, house dressing wrapped in spinach flatbread.

Barb special

$9.75

Deep fried *eggplant*, tomato, french fries, garlic spread rolled in a pita

Biff sandwich

$9.75

BBQ seitan, spinach, tomato, red onion, garlic spread on a roll. (biff never worked here but we love him!!)

Bruce bowl

Bruce bowl

$5.99+

lentil soup, hot sauce, onion and your choice of *cheddar* or vegan cheddar

Cael's plate

$9.75

lentils, grilled onions, mushrooms, spinach, house dressing, folded in a flatbread.

Glenn's Super Falafel

$9.75

Margie meal

$9.75

Fried "chicken", tomato, fajita fries, hotsauce, garlic spread, rolled in a pita

Mary's masterpiece

$9.75

steamed broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic spread in a folded flatbread

regular burger

regular burger

$9.50

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, garlic spread

florentine burger

$11.00

sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomato, and mixed greens

lebanese burger

$11.00

hummus, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, house dressing

mexican burger

$11.00

veggie chili, mixed greens, red onion

sides and extras

sauteed mushrooms

$3.00

side of spinach

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

mixed steamed veggies

$5.00

grilled tofu strips

$4.25

fried "chicken"

$4.25

grilled "chicken"

homemade seitan

$4.25

lentils

$4.25

lentils and broccoli

$5.00

side of hummus

$3.00

Side Of Eggplant Dip

$3.00

side of tahini

$3.00

pita

$2.00

falafel ball

$1.50

grapeleaf

$1.50

house dressing

$1.00

thousand island dressing

$1.00

vegan blue cheese

$1.00

horseradish

$1.00

garlic spread

$1.00

vegan cheddar cheese

$2.50

vegan provolone cheese

$2.50

*cheddar cheese* (not vegan)

$2.50

*provolone cheese* (not vegan)

$2.50

*swiss cheese* (not vegan)

$2.50

*american cheese* (not vegan)

$2.50

*feta cheese* (not vegan)

$2.50

mixed greens

$1.00

onions

$1.00

red onions

$1.00

green peppers

$1.00

tomatoes

$1.00

black olives

$1.00

jalapenos

$1.00

cucumbers

$1.00

kalamata olives

$1.00

hot tea

generic tea (black)

$2.75

English Breakfast (black)

$2.75

green tea (green)

$2.75

generic tea (decaffeinated)

$2.75

chamomile tea (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

peppermint tea (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

true blueberry (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

wild berry zinger (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

lemon zinger (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

bengal spice (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

cinnamon apple spice (herbal/decaffeinated)

$2.75

coffee/hot chocolate

cold brew coffee

$3.25

coffee

$2.75

coffee (decaffeinated)

$2.75

*mocha (mix of hot chocolate and coffee)* Not Vegan

$2.75

*hot chocolate* (Not Vegan)

$2.75

iced tea

sweetened iced tea

$2.75

unsweetened iced tea

$2.75

johnny ryan soda

cola

cola

$2.75
diet cola

diet cola

$2.75

orange soda

$2.75
cream soda

cream soda

$2.75
cherry soda

cherry soda

$2.75
rootbeer

rootbeer

$2.75
ginger ale

ginger ale

$2.75

juice

Orange juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

cookies

chocolate chip

$3.25

giant vegan chocolate chip cookie

oatmeal raisin

$3.25Out of stock

giant vegan oatmeal raisin cookie

snickerdoodle

$3.25Out of stock

giant vegan snickerdoodle cookie

ginger molasses

$3.25Out of stock

giant vegan ginger molasses cookie with vegan buttercream frosting

peanut butter

$3.25Out of stock

giant vegan peanut butter cookie

baklava

baklava

$3.25Out of stock

banana bread

banana bread

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Taste the Magic!

Location

3234 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214

Directions

