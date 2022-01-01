Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch

Manna@Northland Northland Center

2 Reviews

$

683 Northland Ave

Buffalo, NY 14211

Order Again

Crackin' + Sandwich Specials

Big Breakfast

$10.50

2 eggs, 1 meat

Griddle Favorites

Pancakes

$13.00

served with 2 eggs w/choice of of bacon or sausage

Pancakes - Strawberry

$13.75

Pancakes - Blueberry

$13.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.75

Grits

1pc. Fish

$9.00

Choice of fried or baked fish.

Fish N' Grits Bowl

$15.75

Our famous cornmeal dredged fish with grits, eggs and toast

Shrimp N' Grits Bowl

$15.50

Cheesy Grits topped within a creamy shrimp sauce

Seared Salmon N Grits

$16.00

Crab Cakes N Grits

$19.95

Fish N Waffles

$17.50

Seafood Chowder N Grits (Sm.)

$7.50

Seafood Chowder N Grits (Lg)

$15.50

Heavenly Sides

Bowl Of Blueberries

$2.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Strawberries

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Bowl (Sm.)

$4.00

Fruit Bowl(lg)

$6.00

Bowl of Grits

$3.45

Cheesy Grits

$3.50

French Toast

$6.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

White Toast

$2.50

Biscuits (2)

$2.50Out of stock

Waffle (1)

$6.00

Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)

$6.00

Pancakes (1)

$3.25

Pancakes (2)

$6.50

Beef Sausage (1)

$3.00

1 Beef Sausage

Pork Bacon Slices (3)

$3.00

3 pork slices

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$3.00

2 pork patties

Shrimp

$9.00

Turkey Bacon Slices (3)

$3.50

3 turkey bacon slices

Turkey Sausage Links (2)

$3.50

2 turkey sausage links

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Chicken

10 pc. Fried Chicken Meal

$27.49

10pc fried chicken w/2 lg. sides and 4pcs. corn bread

1pc. Chicken Breast

$3.00

1pc. Leg

$3.00

1pc. Thigh

$3.00

1pc. Wing

$3.00

2pc. Fried Chicken

$9.49

w/1 small side and 1pc. Corn bread

3pcs. Fried Chicken

$12.49

w/1 small side and 1pc. Corn bread

4pcs. Fried Chicken

$16.49

Leg, Wing, Breast, Thigh w/ 2 small sides and Cornbread

Chicken N' French Toast

$16.50

Chicken N' Waffles

$15.50

2pc. Fried Chicken made to order served atop a freshly made buttered waffle with maple syrup or manna syrup

Manna's Beans And Rice With 2 Piece

$9.49

Jambalaya N' Chicken

$12.49

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

2 Pc. N' Black Eyed Peas

$10.99

2pc. Breast N Beans N Rice

$9.49

Wings N Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Half Baked Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Creole Jerk Chicken Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

1pc. Corn Bread

Entree

Baked Stuffed Catfish

$25.50

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$21.50

House prepared seafood stuffed fish w/choice of two sides

Seared Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Fish Dinner

$17.25

Choice of fried or baked fish served with two sides and a side of cornbread.

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00Out of stock

House made croquettes with fresh herbs from our garden!

Seafood Alfredo

$23.99Out of stock

Manna Tempora Shrimp/ Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Tasty batter coated shrimp w/fries and dipping sauce

Seafood Platter

$28.99

Seared Scallops Over Fresh Bed Of Lettuce

$16.00Out of stock

Never frozen fresh scallops seared to perfection

Shrimp Creole Over Rice

$19.95Out of stock

Authentic shrimp creole

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Tid Bits N Fries

$10.99

Hot Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$12.50Out of stock

BLT

$9.99

Classic BLT w/choice of bread served with side

Manna Crusted Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.50

Panko Crusted Chicken topped w/cheese and our famous manna slaw served w/your choice side

BBQ Rib Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

BBQ Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Haddock Fish Sandwich

$14.25

Fried Haddock served on a sub roll with choice of toppings and condiments along with a side of fries or side salad w/ choice of dressing

Catfish Sandwich

$19.50

Beef Chopped Hoagie

$11.99Out of stock

Beef Hot Dogs (2)

$10.50

Roast Beef Po Boy

$9.99

Oyster Po Boy Sandwich

$15.49

Fried Oysters on a sub roll w/ choice of toppings and condiments served with side of fries or side salad w/ choice of dressing.

Beef Sausage Po Boy

$8.99

Roasted Turkey Po Boy

$8.99

Fried Shrimp N Lobster Tail Po Boy

$16.95Out of stock

Andouille Chicken Po Boy

$8.99Out of stock

Chop Steak And Sausage Po Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Mango Bam Meatball Sand.

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Chop Hoagie

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken on your choice bread lettuce tomato onion w/your choice side

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Hoagie Burger

$12.50Out of stock

Manna Cheese Steak

$12.99

Porkchop Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Melt

$9.99Out of stock

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Kale N Asiago Chicken Sausage

$10.50Out of stock

Mango Bam Meatball

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

Oyster Caesar Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Seared Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Caesar with shrimp fried or sautéed

Chef Salad

$8.99

Herb seasoned chopped salad greens with red onion, carrots, tomato, green bell pepper, cucumber and croutons, your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.25

Chopped romaine, boiled egg, cucumber, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and bleu cheese

Seared Salmon Over Chef Salad

$16.00

Watermelon Basil Salad

$6.50

Shrimp Over House Salad

$16.99

Char Steak Over House Salad

$16.99

Char Steak Over Caesar Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad Scallops

$16.00Out of stock

Mango Chicken Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Lobster Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted Lobster Tail Caesar Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab House Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

4pc. Corn Bread

$3.50

Beans Baked (lg.)

$6.50

Beans Baked (sm.)

$4.50

Black Eye Peas And Rice (sm.)

$4.50

Black Eyed Peas N Rice (lg.)

$7.50

Carrot Medallions (lg.)

$6.50

Carrot Medallions (sm.)

$3.50

Corn On Cob

$3.00

Corn Bread 1 PC

$0.75

Cornbread Dressing (Sm.)

$4.00Out of stock

Cornbread Dressing Lg

$8.50Out of stock

Collard Greens (Sm.)

$4.50

Collard Greens (lg.)

$6.50

Fried Corn

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Fried Okra (sm.)

$4.00

Fried Okra(lg.)

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Gravy - side

$1.00

Green Beans (lg.)

$8.50

Green Beans (sm.)

$4.50

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Jambalaya Beef Sausage and Chicken (lg.)

$10.50

Jambalaya Beef Sausage and Chicken (sm.)

$6.50

Jambalaya Vegetarian (sm.)

$6.00

Jambalaya Vegetarian (lg.)

$10.00

Macaroni N Cheese (lg.)

$8.50

Macaroni N Cheese (sm.)

$4.00

Manna Garden Slaw (lg.)

$8.99

Manna Garden Slaw (sm.)

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes (lg.)

$6.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes (sm.)

$3.00Out of stock

Oysters (1)

$2.00

Pinto Beans N Rice (Lg.)

$8.50Out of stock

Pinto Beans N Rice (Sm.)

$4.50Out of stock

Potato Salad (sm.)

$4.50Out of stock

Potato Salad (lg.)

$8.50Out of stock

Rice and Gravy (lg.)

$8.50

Rice and Gravy (sm.)

$3.50

Rice Brown (sm.)

$4.00Out of stock

Rice Brown (lg.)

$8.00Out of stock

Rice White (Sm.)

$4.00

Rice White (Lg.)

$8.00

Salmon - Seared (1pc.)

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Side Chef Salad

$5.50

Spaghetti

$8.00

Yams (lg.)

$8.00

Yams (sm.)

$4.00

Scallop Potatoes (sm.)

$4.50Out of stock

Scallop Potatoes (lg.)

$8.50Out of stock

Hot Sauce Packs

$1.00Out of stock

Weekend Specials

Green Tomatoes And Crab Cakes

$20.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$19.95

Friday - Spaghetti with Fish or Chicken + Chef Salad

$18.49

BBQ Rib Dinner

$21.75

Ribs - Whole Slab Saturday/Sunday

$36.49

Blackened Salmon Over Salad

$16.99

Brisket Dinner

$23.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$17.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner W Scallop Potatoes

$16.95Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken Whole

$12.50Out of stock

Prime Rib & Lobster Tail

$45.00Out of stock

Two Fried Lobster Tails

$35.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes (APPETIZER)

$8.50

Beverages

Coffee - Signature Manna (Decaf.)

$2.50

Coffee - Signature Manna (Reg.)

$2.50

Cup Of Ice Or Water W/O Purchase

$0.50

Hot Tea - Green

$2.50

Hot Tea - Herbal

$2.50

Juice Cranberry - Lg.

$3.25

Mint Tea - Gallon

$18.00

Mint Tea - Pitcher

$12.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hi C

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Assorted Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke - Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade - Pink

$3.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$3.00

Loganberry

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea - Gold Peak Sweetend

$3.00

Tea- Unsweetend Gold Peak

$3.00

Dasani Water

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Tihitian Treat Soda

$3.00

Bottled Juices

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.75

Cranberry Grape

$2.75

Vegitarian Fair

Vegetable Omelette

$12.45

Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, your choice of cheese

Jambalaya Vegetarian (lg.)

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Veggie Sandwich

$10.49Out of stock

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

German Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Pound Cake

$5.99

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Peanut Butter

$3.00

Cookies (2)

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Sweet Peach Potato Pie

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake Pudding

$5.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.99

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$18.00

Bread Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Mini Cookies (2)

$1.00Out of stock

Containers

Takeout Container

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy food for the soul.

Website

Location

683 Northland Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211

Directions

Manna@Northland image
Manna@Northland image
Manna@Northland image

