Manna@Northland Northland Center
2 Reviews
$
683 Northland Ave
Buffalo, NY 14211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Crackin' + Sandwich Specials
Griddle Favorites
Grits
1pc. Fish
Choice of fried or baked fish.
Fish N' Grits Bowl
Our famous cornmeal dredged fish with grits, eggs and toast
Shrimp N' Grits Bowl
Cheesy Grits topped within a creamy shrimp sauce
Seared Salmon N Grits
Crab Cakes N Grits
Fish N Waffles
Seafood Chowder N Grits (Sm.)
Seafood Chowder N Grits (Lg)
Heavenly Sides
Bowl Of Blueberries
Bowl Of Strawberries
Fruit Bowl (Sm.)
Fruit Bowl(lg)
Bowl of Grits
Cheesy Grits
French Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
White Toast
Biscuits (2)
Waffle (1)
Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)
Pancakes (1)
Pancakes (2)
Beef Sausage (1)
1 Beef Sausage
Pork Bacon Slices (3)
3 pork slices
Pork Sausage Patties (2)
2 pork patties
Shrimp
Turkey Bacon Slices (3)
3 turkey bacon slices
Turkey Sausage Links (2)
2 turkey sausage links
Cream Cheese
Maple Syrup
Chicken
10 pc. Fried Chicken Meal
10pc fried chicken w/2 lg. sides and 4pcs. corn bread
1pc. Chicken Breast
1pc. Leg
1pc. Thigh
1pc. Wing
2pc. Fried Chicken
w/1 small side and 1pc. Corn bread
3pcs. Fried Chicken
w/1 small side and 1pc. Corn bread
4pcs. Fried Chicken
Leg, Wing, Breast, Thigh w/ 2 small sides and Cornbread
Chicken N' French Toast
Chicken N' Waffles
2pc. Fried Chicken made to order served atop a freshly made buttered waffle with maple syrup or manna syrup
Manna's Beans And Rice With 2 Piece
Jambalaya N' Chicken
Chicken Fingers
2 Pc. N' Black Eyed Peas
2pc. Breast N Beans N Rice
Wings N Fries
Half Baked Chicken
Creole Jerk Chicken Dinner
1pc. Corn Bread
Entree
Baked Stuffed Catfish
Baked Stuffed Haddock
House prepared seafood stuffed fish w/choice of two sides
Seared Salmon Dinner
Fish Dinner
Choice of fried or baked fish served with two sides and a side of cornbread.
Salmon Croquettes
House made croquettes with fresh herbs from our garden!
Seafood Alfredo
Manna Tempora Shrimp/ Fries
Tasty batter coated shrimp w/fries and dipping sauce
Seafood Platter
Seared Scallops Over Fresh Bed Of Lettuce
Never frozen fresh scallops seared to perfection
Shrimp Creole Over Rice
Authentic shrimp creole
Meatloaf Dinner
Roast Beef Dinner
Fried Tid Bits N Fries
Hot Sandwiches
Angus Burger
BLT
Classic BLT w/choice of bread served with side
Manna Crusted Chicken Breast Sandwich
Panko Crusted Chicken topped w/cheese and our famous manna slaw served w/your choice side
BBQ Rib Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Haddock Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock served on a sub roll with choice of toppings and condiments along with a side of fries or side salad w/ choice of dressing
Catfish Sandwich
Beef Chopped Hoagie
Beef Hot Dogs (2)
Roast Beef Po Boy
Oyster Po Boy Sandwich
Fried Oysters on a sub roll w/ choice of toppings and condiments served with side of fries or side salad w/ choice of dressing.
Beef Sausage Po Boy
Roasted Turkey Po Boy
Fried Shrimp N Lobster Tail Po Boy
Andouille Chicken Po Boy
Chop Steak And Sausage Po Boy
Mango Bam Meatball Sand.
Chicken Chop Hoagie
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken on your choice bread lettuce tomato onion w/your choice side
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Hoagie Burger
Manna Cheese Steak
Porkchop Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Chicken Melt
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Kale N Asiago Chicken Sausage
Mango Bam Meatball
Salads
Oyster Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
Seared Salmon Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Caesar with shrimp fried or sautéed
Chef Salad
Herb seasoned chopped salad greens with red onion, carrots, tomato, green bell pepper, cucumber and croutons, your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, boiled egg, cucumber, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and bleu cheese
Seared Salmon Over Chef Salad
Watermelon Basil Salad
Shrimp Over House Salad
Char Steak Over House Salad
Char Steak Over Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad Scallops
Mango Chicken Salad
Fried Lobster Caesar Salad
Roasted Lobster Tail Caesar Salad
Soft Shell Crab House Salad
Sides
4pc. Corn Bread
Beans Baked (lg.)
Beans Baked (sm.)
Black Eye Peas And Rice (sm.)
Black Eyed Peas N Rice (lg.)
Carrot Medallions (lg.)
Carrot Medallions (sm.)
Corn On Cob
Corn Bread 1 PC
Cornbread Dressing (Sm.)
Cornbread Dressing Lg
Collard Greens (Sm.)
Collard Greens (lg.)
Fried Corn
Fries
Fried Okra (sm.)
Fried Okra(lg.)
Garlic Bread
Gravy - side
Green Beans (lg.)
Green Beans (sm.)
Hush Puppies
Jambalaya Beef Sausage and Chicken (lg.)
Jambalaya Beef Sausage and Chicken (sm.)
Jambalaya Vegetarian (sm.)
Jambalaya Vegetarian (lg.)
Macaroni N Cheese (lg.)
Macaroni N Cheese (sm.)
Manna Garden Slaw (lg.)
Manna Garden Slaw (sm.)
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes (lg.)
Mashed Potatoes (sm.)
Oysters (1)
Pinto Beans N Rice (Lg.)
Pinto Beans N Rice (Sm.)
Potato Salad (sm.)
Potato Salad (lg.)
Rice and Gravy (lg.)
Rice and Gravy (sm.)
Rice Brown (sm.)
Rice Brown (lg.)
Rice White (Sm.)
Rice White (Lg.)
Salmon - Seared (1pc.)
Shrimp
Side Chef Salad
Spaghetti
Yams (lg.)
Yams (sm.)
Scallop Potatoes (sm.)
Scallop Potatoes (lg.)
Hot Sauce Packs
Weekend Specials
Green Tomatoes And Crab Cakes
Crab Cake Dinner
Friday - Spaghetti with Fish or Chicken + Chef Salad
BBQ Rib Dinner
Ribs - Whole Slab Saturday/Sunday
Blackened Salmon Over Salad
Brisket Dinner
Prime Rib Dinner
BBQ Chicken Dinner
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Roasted Turkey Dinner W Scallop Potatoes
Rotisserie Chicken Whole
Prime Rib & Lobster Tail
Two Fried Lobster Tails
Fried Green Tomatoes (APPETIZER)
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Assorted Bottled Beverages
Sweets
Banana Pudding
Carrot Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Pound Cake
Cookie Chocolate Chip
Cookie Peanut Butter
Cookies (2)
Peach Cobbler
Sweet Peach Potato Pie
Strawberry Shortcake Pudding
Sweet Potato Pie
Whole Sweet Potato Pie
Bread Pudding
Mini Cookies (2)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy food for the soul.
683 Northland Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211