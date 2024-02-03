- Home
Mariachi de Oro Mexican Grill
1,190 Reviews
$$
11417 Maple Ridge Rd
Medina, NY 14103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Aperitivos | Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$6.24
- Jalapeno Cheese Dip$6.75
- Guacamole Dip$7.24
- Chori Cheese Dip$8.24
- Cazuelon Dip$12.24
Chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, mushrooms and two kinds of cheese all melted in a half skillet.
- Chiles Toreados$8.24
Spicy | From Corridas de Toros, we bring you a bravio appetizer! Jalapeno peppers cooked on the grill, served with grilled onions, avoacdo, tomato and lime.
- Esquites$8.24
Mexican street corn. Mixed with mayonnaise, queso cotija, salsa valentine, tajin and squeezed lime. Topped with cilantro.
- Extra chip Bag$0.99
Soup
- Sopa De Pollo Small$5.75
Shredded Chicken soup prepared with rice, pico de gallo, fresh avocado.
- Sopa De Pollo Large$8.75
Shredded Chicken soup prepared with rice, pico de gallo, fresh avocado.
- Sopa De Frijol Small$5.75
Black bean soup with drizzled sour cream, melted cheese, pico de gallo and deep fried tortillas.
- Sopa De Frijol Large$8.75
Black bean soup with drizzled sour cream, melted cheese, pico de gallo and deep fried tortillas.
Nachos
Ensaladas | Salads
Pollo | Chicken
- Pollo Don Gollo$16.24
Grilled chicken breast + shrimp over a bed of grilled onions, topped with grilled pineapple, cherries + our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and grilled shrimp.
- Pollo Ranchero$13.24
Grilled chicken breast cooked with spinach, tomato and onion, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice + beans.
- Pollo Fundido$12.24
Two flour tortillas deep fried and stuffed with chicken, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato + sour cream.
- La Pasadita$11.24
Juicy, grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese + enchilada sauce.
- Pollo Loco$13.24
Grilled chicken breast with cooked onions. Served with rice, beans + pico de gallo.
- Tia Lola's Chicken$14.24
Grilled chicken breast + shrimp topped with our cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and rice.
Especialidades DeLaCasa | House Specialties
- Coloradito$16.24
Chicken breast chunks topped with our red mole sauce. Served with salad, rice + black beans.
- Mole Negro$16.24
Chicken breast chunks with out Oaxacan black mole sauce. Served with salad, rice + black beans.
- Amarillo$16.24
Steak chunks + mushrooms topped with our yellow mole sauce. Served with black beans, rice + salad. Ask for a vegetarian option!
- El Mariachi$18.24
Grilled shrimp, grilled chicken breast + grilled carne asada served with rice, beans + guacamole salad.
- Molcajete$22.24
A traditional mix of all our favorite Mercado-style carnes, (chorizo, carne asada, nopal, jumbo shrimp + sauteed onions), all grilled to perfection and served with a side of rice + beans.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$15.24
- Steak Fajitas$15.24
- Steak + Chicken Fajitas$15.24
- El Pescador Fajitas$18.24
Shrimp + scallops.
- Fajitas Bravas$16.24
SPICY |Chicken, steak + shrimp with jalapenos.
- Fajitas Campesinas$15.24
A medley of grilled veggies.
- Fajitas Charras$16.24
Steak, chicken + shrimp.
- Fajitas Don Pablo$20.24
A mix of shrimp, octopus, scallops + tilapia.
- Fajitas Tropical$20.24
Mix of steak, chicken, shrimp, fish + pineapple. Topped with melted cheese.
Bistec | Steak
- Bistec Mexicano$18.24
10oz T-bone steak, grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomato and mushrooms. Served with rice + beans or salad.
- Carne Asada$14.24
Thin cuts of steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Ribeye Steak$17.24
A grilled ribeye served with rice + grilled vegetables.
- Steak + Shrimp$20.24
A grilled ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, beans and grilled vegetables.
- Steak Ranchero$19.24
A 10oz ribeye steak grilled and topped with mushrooms, spinach and cheese sauce. Served with salad.
Del Mar | From The Sea
- Camarones A La Diabla$16.24
SPICY | Grilled jumbo shrimp cooked with onions in our special Colorado sauce. Served with avocado, lettuce, tomato and rice.
- Camarones Al Chipotle$16.24
Our homemade chipotle salsa, charred perfectly on jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, avocado salad.
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$16.24
Grilled jumbo shrimp cooked in our garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
- Camarones Bravos$16.24
SPICY | Grilled jumbo shrimp, tossed with jalapenos and sauteed onions. Served with rice, avocado and lettuce.
- Coctel De Camarones$21.24
A traditional Mexican style cocktail with jumbo shrimp. Served with our special sauce, pico de gallo + avocado. Choice of spicy or mild.
- El Marinero$18.24
Shrimp, scallops, octopus + fish, topped with our special sauce. Served over a bed of rice.
- Flor Del Pacifico$23.24
All of Mariachi De Oro's shrimp in one order. Diablo, Al Ajo, Bravos + Chipotle, served on a bed of rice. Enjoy!
- Huatulco Special$15.24
Two poblano peppers stuffed with fish and shrimp, topped with special cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and avocado sliced.
- Pacifico Special$14.24
A grilled tilapia fillet and grilled shrimp topped with ranchero and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sliced avocado.
Cerdo | Pork
- Carnitas En Chile Verde$14.24
SPICY | Flavorful pork chunks cooked in our spicy chile verde sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Carnitas Michoacanas$13.24
Juicy pork chunks. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Tacos De Carnitas$11.74
Three corn tortillas filled with pork. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce topped with cilantro + onions, rice + beans.
Especials Don Leo
- Chile Colorado$14.24
SPICY | Juicy steak chunks cooked in our Spicy Colorado sauce. Served with beans, guacamole salad and sour creams.
- Chimichanga$13.24
Two soft or fried tortillas filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
- La Cazuela$14.24
Juicy grilled chicken breast, thinly cut steak, chorizo and onions. Served with rice, beans and pcio de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
- Panchos Special$14.24
Grilled chicken and shrimp with grilled onions, topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
- Cheese steak taco$11.24
- Chiles Poblanos$11.24
- Ensalada de Espinacas$9.24
- Mariachi combo$11.24
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Surenas$11.24
Great combination of four enchiladas: one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato + sour cream.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.24
Three corn or flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with cheese, and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice or beans.
- Lola's Enchiladas$11.24
Four tortillas dipped in guajillo sauce. Filled with queso enchilado cheese, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato and chicken.
Antojitos + Tacos | Street Foods
- Chilaquiles Don Leo$13.24
Corn tortilla cooked in our chile verde sauce, topped with steak, chorizo + eggs, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Grilled Cheese Tacos$11.24
Four corn tortillas filled with grilled queso enchilada. Topped with cilantro, onions and guacamole sauce. Make it Leo-Style and add grilled cactus.
- Sopes$11.24
Three corn patties topped with beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamole, sour cream, mild or spicy salsa and your choice of steak, chicken, cecina, a la diabla, alambre, carnitas, al pastor or chorizo.
- Taco A La Diabla$11.74
Three corn tortillas filled with chorizo, steak and onions. Topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans.
- Tacos Alambre$11.74
Three corn tortillas filled with chorizo, steak, onions, bells pepper + pineapple. Topped with cheese, cilantro and onions . Served with a side of rice and beans.
- Tacos Oaxaca$10.74
Four corn tortillas tacos with your choice of chicken, steak, al pastor, cecina, carnitas or chorizo, topped with cilantro and onions.
- Taquitos Dorados$11.24
Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with beans, queso fresco, cabbage, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- The Medina Taco$12.24
Blue corn tortilla, traditional tinga de pollo (chicken). Topped with cilantro, onions, queso fresco, tomatillo guajillo apple sauce, and chicharron de pollo. With a choice of salad or rice and beans.
- Torta$12.24
Your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas, cecina, campechana (Steak, Chorizo + Chicken), topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, jalapeno and avocado all inside a Mexican torta bread.
- Tostadas$11.24
Three corn crispy tortillas topped with black bean paste, cabbage, queso fresco, guacamole salsa.
- La Bomba Box$19.99
Quesadillas
- Chicho Don Chicho$12.24
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of steak, chorizo, al pastor, cecina, carnitas or grilled chicken and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce + topped with sour cream, chipotle sauce and pico de gallo.
- Quesadilla A La Parrilla$10.24
Filled with your choice of grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas, or steak + cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and chipotle sauce.
- Quesadilla Campechana$13.24
Steak, chorizo, chicken, black beans, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and cheese all grilled inside two 8
- Quesadilla Lite Veggie$11.24
10 inch flour tortilla with cheese, mushroom and spinach. Topped with chipotle sauce, guacamole sauce and sour cream.
Burritos
Accompanates | Sides
- *3 Tacos$11.24
Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Side of avocado$3.98
- *Beef Taco$5.25
Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
- *Bell Pepper$0.99
- *Black Mole Sauce$0.99
- *Carne Asada$0.99
- *Cherries$0.99
- *Chicken$5.00
- *Chicken Taco$5.25
Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
- *Corn Tortillas$0.99
- *Enchilada Sauce$0.99
- *Flour Tortillas$0.99
- *Guacamole Salad$2.50
- *Jalapenos$0.99
- *Lettuce$0.99
- *Mushrooms$0.99
- *Onions$0.99
- *Pineapple$0.99
- *Quart Cheese Dip$24.99
- *Quart Chips + Salsa$10.99
- *Quart Guacamole$23.99
- *Quart Jalapeno Cheese$27.99
- *Ranchero Sauce$0.99
- *Red Mole Sauce$0.99
- *Side refried Beans$4.50
- *Side Cactus$1.00
- *Side Cheese Sauce$0.99
- *Side Chile Verde Sauce$0.99
- *Side Colorado Sauce$0.99
- *Side Fries$3.75
- *Side Guac Salsa$0.99
- *Side Guacamole$0.99
- *Side cheese dip$0.99
- *Side Pico De Gallo$0.99
- *Side Queso Fresco$0.99
- *Side Rice$4.75
- *Side Sour Cream$0.99
- *Side Tamale$4.50
Available Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.
- *Side Tomatillo Sauce$0.99
- *Soft Taco$3.00
- *Tamale (3)$12.00
- *Tomato$0.99
- *Tortilla Shell$0.99
- *Yellow Mole Sauce$0.99
- Side of rice and beans$4.75
- side of avocado$2.24
- 1\2 dzn baby shrimp$7.24
- Dozen shrimp jumbo$17.24
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Real & Authentic Mexican Food
11417 Maple Ridge Rd, Medina, NY 14103