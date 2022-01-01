Tacos in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve tacos
More about ZAMBISTRO
ZAMBISTRO
408 Main Street, Medina
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato - Avocado Salsa, Sour Cream
More about Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
118 W Center St, Medina
|TACO
|$5.50
ONE SOFT SHELL WITH MEAT AND CHEESE ONLY. CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR APPLESAUCE AND A DRINK
|TACO WRAP
|$11.99
With taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of salsa and sour cream. Served with fries.
|TACO SALAD PLATTER
|$10.99
Lettuce topped with tomato slices, taco meat & cheese, and served with tortilla chips. Request a tortilla bowl for $1 more!