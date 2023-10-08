DINNER MENU

Appetizers

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flautas

$15.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

add mushrooms ground beef poblan +3

Nachos

$14.00

need to add proteins +4 guac, chic, pork, brisket gb

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Small Guacamole

$6.00

Special App

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

La Casa Ensalada Dinner

$16.00

plus 4 shrimp (photo)

Taco Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Fajitas

$18.00

Chic steak veg included, 4 plus shrimp, the works fajitas $

Plato De Carne

$18.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Camarones Diabla

$23.00

tortilla choice

Carne Asada

$25.00

rare, med, well

Burrito Grande

$16.00

Protein plus

Empanadas

$19.00

Sopes

$14.00

plus 4 eggs chic etc

Taqueria

A La Carte Taco

$5.50

protein

Special Tacos

$21.00

Bar Special Taco

$3.00

Tacos al Pastor

$19.00

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Nopalitos Tacos

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$18.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$19.00

Pescado Tacos

$18.00

Pork Tacos

$18.00

Chorizo Tacos

$18.00

Classic Carne Tacos

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$19.00

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Brisket Tacos

$19.00

Sides

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Jalapeño Lime

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Verdes

$3.00

Side Mole

$3.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Side Chipolte Ranch

$2.00

Side Rojas

$3.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.25

Tortillas

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Pineapple Pico

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

bb refried, etc

Rice

$3.00

Poblanos

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Soda

Mexican Soda Coke

$5.00

Mexican Soda Mango

$5.00

Mexican Soda Grapefruit

$5.00

Mexican Soda Lime

$5.00

Mexican Soda Strawberry

$5.00

Mexican Soda Pineapple

$5.00

Mexican Soda Mandarin

$5.00

Mexican Soda Fruit Punch

$5.00

Mexican Soda Sprite

$5.00

A LA CARTE TACOS

A la Carte Taco

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

bb refried, etc

Side Salad

$5.00

Chicken/Flour

$5.50

Pork/Flour

$5.50

Brisket/Flour

$5.50

Ground Beef/Flour

$5.50

Fish/Flour

$5.50

Chicken/Corn

$5.50

Pork/Corn

$5.50

Brisket/Corn

$5.50

Ground Beef/Corn

$5.50

Fish/Corn

$5.50

Veggies/Flour

$5.50

Veggies/Corn

$5.50