Rabbit Hole Tavern - Rochester 284 Exchange Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
Restaurant info
Jump down the rabbit hole to see what its all about !
Location
284 Exchange Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14623
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse Corn Hill
No Reviews
321 Exchange Boulevard Rochester, NY 14608
View restaurant
La Casa Restaurant - Rochester - 93 Alexander St
No Reviews
93 Alexander St Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurant