Neutral Ground Coffeehouse - Corn Hill 321 Exchange Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa Restaurant - Rochester - 93 Alexander St
No Reviews
93 Alexander St Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurant