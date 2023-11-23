Strangebird 62 Marshall Street
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Strangebird hopes to be a place to bring folks of all feathers together in a modern, approachable, comfortable, and accepting environment. A place where you can drink award-winning, hand-crafted beers and eat made-from-scratch food. Our experienced team is ready to bring you high-quality, delicious beer and food.
62 Marshall Street, Rochester, NY 14607
