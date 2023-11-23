Austere 6°

$16.99

4-pack of 330 mL bottles The Belgians follow an ancient path. We carry their traditions, but have forgotten the math. Though the streets of Brugge are a maze of Bricks. We endeavor to achieve the Austerity of 6. Historically, Belgian monks in Trappist monasteries and abbeys measured Belgian beers using a system called Belgian degrees. The 6° in the name corresponds to this Belgian brewing scale of gravity expressed in degrees. Austere 6° is a Belgian Single and a Trappist-style beer. It is a yeast-driven beer brewed with belgian pils, munich, aromatic, and biscuit malts. We used Strisselspalt hops from France. Available in 4-packs of 330 mL bottles ABV: 5.3% IBU: 25