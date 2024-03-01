Roc Pho Shop
339 Jefferson Road
Rochester, NY 14623
Appetizers
- fresh shrimp & pork rolls$7.00
shrimp + pork spring rolls (2 rolls)
- fresh tofu spring rolls$6.00
tofu (2 rolls)
- fried pork eggrolls$7.00
pork (2 rolls)
- fried vegetable eggrolls$6.00
vegetable (2 rolls)
- crab rangoon flowers$6.00
crab rangoons (4 pcs)
- fried squid$10.00
- fried shrimp$13.00
- fried combo$15.00
squid + shrimp
small bites
Entrees
pho
- chicken pho$13.00
bone broth + rice noodles + chicken + topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
- rare steak pho$14.00
bone broth + rice noodles + thinly sliced rare steak + topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
- beef special pho$15.00
bone broth + rice noodles + rough flank, tendon, brisket, tripe, & meatballs + topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
- brisket + rare steak pho$15.00
bone broth + rice noodles + thinly sliced rare steak + brisket + topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
- meatball pho$15.00
- seafood pho$18.00
bone broth + rice noodles + shrimp, fishcake, imitation crab & squid + topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
- vegetable pho$13.00
vegetable broth + rice noodles + mixed vegtables+ topped with onion, scallions, & cilantro + served with a side of bean sprout, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha & hoisin
kapoon
- chicken kapoon$16.00
coconut curry based broth + rice vermicelli noodles + chicken + topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, & cabbage + served with a side of sliced banana flower, mint leaves, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha, & hoisin
- brisket kapoon$18.00
coconut curry based broth + rice vermicelli noodles + brisket + topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, & cabbage + served with a side of sliced banana flower, mint leaves, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha, & hoisin
- shrimp kapoon$20.00
coconut curry based broth + rice vermicelli noodles + shrimp + topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, & cabbage + served with a side of sliced banana flower, mint leaves, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha, & hoisin
- vegetable kapoon$15.00
coconut curry based broth + rice vermicelli noodles + mixed vegetables + topped with onion, scallions, cilantro, & cabbage + served with a side of sliced banana flower, mint leaves, basil, thai chili pepper, lime, sriracha, & hoisin
khao piek
- chicken khao piek sen$16.00Out of stock
chicken broth + fresh in-house made sen [noodles] + chicken + topped with fried garlic + shallots, scallion, & cilantro + served with a side of chili hot oil, thai chili pepper, & lime
- shrimp khao piek sen$20.00Out of stock
chicken broth + fresh in-house made sen [noodles] + shrimp + topped with fried garlic + shallots, scallion, & cilantro + served with a side of chili hot oil, thai chili pepper, & lime
- vegetable khao piek sen$15.00Out of stock
vegetable broth + fresh in-house made sen [noodles] + mixed vegetable + topped with fried garlic + shallots, scallion, & cilantro + served with a side of chili hot oil, thai chili pepper, & lime
rice plates
- chicken lemongrass plate$15.00
white jasmine rice + lemongrass chicken + lettuce, tomato, & cucumber + house sauce on the side
- beef lemongrass plate$16.00
white jasmine rice + lemongrass chicken + lettuce, tomato, & cucumber + house sauce on the side
- pork strips lemongrass plate$17.00
white jasmine rice + lemongrass porkstrips + lettuce, tomato, & cucumber + house sauce on the side
- pork chops lemongrass plate$18.00
white jasmine rice + lemongrass porkchop + lettuce, tomato, & cucumber + house sauce on the side
- shrimp lemongrass plate$20.00
white jasmine rice + lemongrass shell-on shrimp + lettuce, tomato, & cucumber + house sauce on the side
- chicken pineapple fried rice$15.00
stir fry jasmine rice mixed with egg, chicken, tomato, pineapple, & scallions
- beef pineapple fried rice$16.00
stir fry jasmine rice mixed with egg, beef, tomato, pineapple, & scallions
- pork pineapple fried rice$18.00
stir fry jasmine rice mixed with egg, pork, tomato, pineapple, & scallions
- shrimp pineapple fried rice$20.00
stir fry jasmine rice mixed with egg, shrimp (shell on only), tomato, pineapple, & scallions
- house fried rice$15.00
white jasmine rice + chicken + chinese sausage + shrimp + mixed vegetables
- chicken spicy basil fried rice$15.00
stir fry jasmine rice served with chicken, egg, beansprouts, mixed vegetables, & basil
- beef spicy basil fried rice$16.00
stir fry jasmine rice served with beef, egg, beansprouts, mixed vegetables, & basil
- pork spicy basil fried rice$18.00
stir fry jasmine rice served with porkchops, egg, beansprouts, mixed vegetables, & basil
- shrimp spicy basil fried rice$20.00
stir fry jasmine rice served with shrimp, egg, beansprouts, mixed vegetables, & basil
vermicelli bowls
- chicken vermicelli bowl$16.00
lemongrass marinated chicken + rice vermicelli + lettuce + bean sprouts + topped with peanuts & cilantro + house sauce or sweet peanut sauce on the side
- beef vermicelli bowl$17.00
lemongrass marinated beef + rice vermicelli + lettuce + bean sprouts + topped with peanuts & cilantro + house sauce or sweet peanut sauce on the side
- pork strips vermicelli bowl$17.00
lemongrass marinated porkstrips + rice vermicelli + lettuce + bean sprouts + topped with peanuts & cilantro + house sauce or sweet peanut sauce on the side
- shrimp vermicelli bowl$20.00
lemongrass marinated shell-on shrimp + rice vermicelli + lettuce + bean sprouts + topped with peanuts & cilantro + house sauce or sweet peanut sauce on the side
- fried tofu vermicelli bowl$15.00
fried tofu + rice vermicelli + lettuce + bean sprouts + topped with peanuts & cilantro + house sauce or sweet peanut sauce on the side
thai dishes
- chicken masamaun$15.00
yellow curry + chicken + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- pork masamaun$15.00
yellow curry + pork + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- tofu masamaun$15.00
yellow curry + tofu + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- beef masamaun$17.00
yellow curry + beef + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- shrimp masamaun$20.00
yellow curry + shrimp + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- seafood masamaun$23.00
yellow curry + shrimp, fishcake, imitation crab & squid + potato, red bell pepper, onions, zucchini + topped with crushed peanut
- chicken evil jungle prince$15.00
chicken + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- pork evil jungle prince$15.00
pork + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- tofu evil jungle prince$15.00
tofu + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- beef evil jungle prince$17.00
beef + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- shrimp evil jungle prince$20.00
shrimp + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- seafood evil jungle prince$23.00
shrimp, fishcake, imitation crab & squid + spicy coconut curry + bamboo, eggplant, zucchini, onions, red bell pepper & basil
- chicken pad thai$15.00
rice noodles + chicken + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
- pork pad thai$15.00
rice noodles + pork + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
- tofu pad thai$15.00
rice noodles + tofu + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
- beef pad thai$17.00
rice noodles + beef + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
- shrimp pad thai$20.00
rice noodles + shrimp + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
- seafood pad thai$23.00
rice noodles + shrimp, fishcakes, imitation crab, & squid + basil, carrot, beansprout, cabbage, bok choy, scallion + topped with crushed peanut & cilantro
stir fried noodles
- chicken stir fry yellow noodles$15.00
yellow noodle + chicken + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- pork stir fry yellow noodles$15.00
yellow noodle + pork + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- tofu stir fry yellow noodles$15.00
yellow noodle + tofu + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- beef stir fry yellow noodles$17.00
yellow noodle + beef + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- shrimp stir fry yellow noodles$20.00
yellow noodle + shrimp + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- seafood stir fry yellow noodles$23.00
yellow noodle + shrimp, fishcakes, imitation crab, & squid + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- chicken stir fry rice flat noodles$15.00
flat noodle + chicken + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- pork stir fry flat rice noodles$15.00
flat noodle + pork + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- tofu stir fry flat rice noodles$15.00
flat noodle + tofu + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- beef stir fry flat rice noodles$17.00
flat noodle + beef + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- shrimp stir fry flat rice noodles$20.00
flat noodle + shrimp + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- seafood stir fry flat rice noodles$23.00
flat noodle + shrimp, fishcakes, imitation crab, & squid + carrot + scallions +bean sprout + basil + cabbage + bok choy
- chicken crispy noodle$15.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + chicken + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
- pork crispy noodle$15.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + pork + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
- tofu crispy noodle$15.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + tofu + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
- beef crispy noodle$17.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + beef + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
- shrimp crispy noodle$20.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + shrimp + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
- seafood crispy noodle$23.00
crispy noodle (aka birds nest) + shrimp, fishcakes, imitation crab & squid + broccoli + zucchini + carrot + red bell pepper + onions
sides + extras
Drinks
- hot vietnamese coffee$5.00
- iced vietnamese coffee$5.00
- thai iced tea$5.00
- hot matcha milk tea$6.00
- iced matcha milk tea$6.00
- fresh limeade$5.00
- jasmine limeade$6.00
- sparkling limeade$6.00
- watermelon limeade$6.00
- coconut juice$5.00
- hot jasmine tea$5.00
- durian smoothie$8.00
- strawberry smoothie$8.00
- pineapple smoothie$8.00
- mango smoothie$8.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Canada dry$2.00
- Pellegrino$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come enjoy our twist on Southeast Asian eats and drinks!
339 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14623