Refresh Cafe & Smoothie Bar - Greece 376 Elmridge Center Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
To provide a fast-casual option offering fresh, plant-based alternatives made with high quality and local ingredients that nourish the mind, body, and spirit. We prepare a variety of nutrient dense blended delights to provide consumers with the healthiest, most unique bowls and beverages on the market. Our intention is to help you enhance your health, taking into consideration the way your body operates. We are a safe space for individuals with dietary restrictions and we have specifically curated our menu with you in mind.
376 Elmridge Center Drive, Greece, NY 14626
