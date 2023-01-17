Restaurant header imageView gallery

Levantine's Syrian Cafe & Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

750 Elmgrove Road

Rochester, NY 14624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mezze

Hummus

$5.50

creamy chickpea dip with tahini and topped with olive oil, vegan

Baba Ganoush

$5.50

smoky, roasted eggplant and yogurt dip topped with olive oil, vegetarian

Labneh

$5.50

rich, ultra thick yogurt dip topped with dried mint and olive oil, vegetarian

Mama Ganoush

$5.50

the vegan version of our smoky, flavorful baba ganoush, topped with craisins and olive oil

Muhammara

$5.50Out of stock

roasted red pepper dip with walnuts and topped with pomegranate molasses, slight spicy kick, vegan

Falafel

$5.50

crispy fried chickpea patties with yogurt-tahini sauce, qty 4, vegan

Yalenji

$5.50

rolled grape leaves stuffed with spiced rice, cooked in tomato sauce, qty 4, vegan

Kibbeh

$7.50Out of stock

fried bulgur croquettes stuffed with ground beef, with a side of yogurt-tahini sauce, qty 2

Ful Mudammas

$5.50

fava beans & chickpeas stewed in a warm spiced broth with parlsey, tomatoes, and onions, vegan

Bayti Mezze

$5.50

spring mix lettuce with walnuts, chickpeas, pomegranate arils (seasonally substituted for craisins), feta and pomegranate-lemon dressing, vegan available upon request

Tabbouli Mezze

$5.50

finely chopped parsley, bulgur, tomatoes, mint, and onions with a lemon-olive oil dressing, vegan

Fattoush Mezze

$5.50

tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, radishes, and fried pita croutons with a pomegranate molasses dressing, vegan

Barley Mezze

$5.50

seasoned pearl barley with scallions, feta, pistachios and pomegranate arils (seasonally substituted for craisins), vegetarian

Lentil Soup

$5.50

red lentils smoothly blended with aromatic spices

Small Mezze Sampler (3)

$14.00

pick 3 mezze plates

Large Mezze Sampler (5)

$22.00

pick 5 mezze plates

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Salad Entrees

Barley Salad

$10.00

seasoned pearl barley with scallions, feta, pistachios and pomegranate arils (seasonally substituted for craisins), vegetarian

Bayti Salad

$10.00

spring mix lettuce with walnuts, chickpeas, shredded carrots, pomegranate arils (seasonally substituted for craisins), feta and pomegranate-lemon dressing

Fattoush Salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, radishes, and fried pita croutons with a pomegranate molasses dressing, vegan

Tabbouli Salad

$10.00

finely chopped parsley, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, bulgur, and scallions with a lemon-olive oil dressing

Pita Wraps

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$9.00

tender chicken marinated in yogurt and spices with tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and garlic mayo sauce

Beef Kofta Kebab Wrap

$9.00

ground beef kebab, lettuce, tomato, pickles & yogurt-tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

thinly shaved chicken slow cooked over an open flame. served with pickles and garlic mayo

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

crispy fried chickpea patties with tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and tahini-yogurt sauce

Fetteh Bowls

Original Fetteh

$11.00

warm bowl of chickpeas and yogurt-tahini sauce over a bed of pita croutons, topped with ghee-roasted almonds

Chicken Fetteh

$11.00

a warm bowl of slow roasted chicken and yogurt-tahini sauce over a bed of pita croutons, topped with ghee-roasted almonds

Eggplant & Beef Fetteh

$11.00

a warm bowl of tender eggplant and ground beef stewed in a tomato sauce over a bed of pita croutons, topped with yogurt-tahini sauce and ghee-roasted almonds

Rice Plates

Full Rice Plate

$16.00

signature long-grain smoky rice with one protein & one side

Half Rice Plate

$11.00

signature long-grain smoky rice with two proteins & two sides

Sharing Sizes

Classic Platter

$32.00

shareable platter with hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouli, falafel, and yogurt-tahini sauce. pita bread included. vegetarian.

Premier Platter

$40.00

shareable platter with hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouli, kibbeh, yalenji, and yogurt-tahini sauce. includes pita bread.

Dip Platter

$30.00

shareable, perfectly refrigerator-friendly tray including hummus, baba ganoush, labneh, muhammara and yalenji (grape leaves). includes pita bread.

Large Hummus

$15.00

32oz fresh-made hummus, includes pita bread, vegan

Large Baba

$15.00

32oz fresh-made baba ganoush, includes pita bread, vegetarian

Large Labneh

$15.00

32oz fresh-made labneh, includes pita bread, vegetarian

Large Mama Ganoush

$15.00

32oz fresh-made mama ganoush, includes pita bread, vegan

Large Muhammara

$15.00Out of stock

32oz fresh-made muhammara, includes pita bread, vegan

Kids' Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

all white meat chicken nuggets with your choice of a side: cucumbers, pickles, or hummus

Grilled Cheese Pita

$5.00

pita bread filled with mozarella cheese & toasted with your choice of a side: cucumbers, pickles, or hummus

Falafel Bites

$5.00

mini-sized falafel patties and tahini sauce, with your choice of a side: cucumbers, pickles, or hummus

Dessert

Baklava

$3.50

flaky fillo dough stuffed with walnuts, drizzled in simple syrup, and topped with crushed pistachio, 2 pieces

Barazik

$3.50

thin, crispy sesame seed cookies, 4 pieces

Basboussa

$3.50

semolina cake soaked in simple syrup topped with pistachio or sweetened coconut, 2 pieces

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

large, chewy triple chocolate chip cookies. qty 2

Gharaybeh

$3.50

petite, simple, crunchy butter cookies, 4 pieces

Ma'moul

$3.50

delicate cookies stuffed with date paste, walnuts, or pistachio, 2 pieces

Mama's Favorites

$3.50Out of stock

large & chewy with oats, craisins, and roasted walnuts, 2 cookies

Mehliyaeh

$5.00

creamy, cool milk pudding with hints of rose water, topped with whipped cream and pistachios, 1 bowl

Sesame Date Rolls

$3.50

tender cookies stuffed with dates and rolled in sesame seeds, 2 pieces

Shokolada Brownie

$3.50

thick, fudgy, double chocolate brownie, 1 piece

Small Dessert Sampler (12 pcs)

$18.00

12 pieces of assorted desserts

Large Dessert Sampler (18 pcs)

$28.00

18 pieces of assorted desserts

Dessert Platter

$38.00

32 pieces of assorted dessert on a catering platter (24 hours notice, please)

Drinks

Arabic Coffee

$3.50

very strong, finely ground coffee with hint of cardamom, 4oz

American Coffee

$3.00

Rochester's Choice blend courtesy of Canaltown Coffee, 16oz

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Rochester's Choice blend courtesy of Canaltown Coffee, 24oz

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

tart & sweet, brewed fresh from hubiscus flowers, 24oz

Shai Tea

$3.00

red loose leaf tea, 16oz

Zuhurat Tea

$3.00

caffiene-free miz of dried aromatic flowers, 16oz

Ayran

$3.50

salty yogurt drink served over ice, made fresh in-house, 24oz

Bottled Beverages

$2.65

Coke products

Merchandise

Al-Ahlam Olive Oil

$10.00

grade 1 virgin olive oil, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Stuffed Eggplants

$9.50

maqdoos - pickled eggplant with walnut & red peppers, a signature Syrian dish, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Green Olives

$11.00

green olives stuffed with thyme, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Grilled Green Olives

$11.00

grilled green olives, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Pomegranate Molasses

$7.00

thick, tangy, acidic pomegranate juice reduction commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking recipes, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Rosewater Syrup

$5.50

sweet syrup flavored with rosewater, commonly used in Middle Eastern desserts, product of Syria

Al-Kanater Tahini

$12.00

100% ground sesame seed paste, product of Lebanon

Al-Ahlam Tamarind Syrup

$5.50

tamarind concentrate, perfect for making your own tamerhindi drink, product of Syria

Al-Ahlam Za'atar

$6.00

dried green thyme mix with sesame seeds, product of Syria

Levantine's T-Shirt

$20.00

Levantine's Canvas Tote

$12.00

Weekend Special

Lamb Chops over Kebsa Rice

Lamb Chops over Kebsa Rice

$18.00Out of stock

🌟WEEKEND SPECIAL🌟 Lamb Chops over Kebsa Rice includes 1 salad & 1 dip $18 dine in or take out Available Friday & Saturday 1/6-1/7 Tender, slow cooked lamb chops over delicious kebsa rice. Hearty, filling, and so flavorful. Pictures here with tabbouli salad and muhammara (red pepper dip). Includes a side of Chef Mohammad's special hot sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Levantine's, where we cook for you like we cook for our family. All of our food is inspired by the food we grew up with in Damascus and the greater Levant. Chef Mohammad makes everything fresh in-house in the traditional style using all zabihah halal ingredients. Shake up your lunch routine, enjoy a fresh take on dinner, or be the hero of your next potluck. Whether you dine in our casual café, take your order to go, or have us deliver a catering spread, you'll be glad you stepped outside the box!

Website

Location

750 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, NY 14624

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guida's Pizzeria - Elmgrove Rd
orange starNo Reviews
736 Elmgrove Road Rochester, NY 14606
View restaurantnext
Jeremiah's Tavern - Gates - 2200 Buffalo Road
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) - 839 West Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
839 West Avenue Rochester, NY 14611
View restaurantnext
NrGize - Greece
orange starNo Reviews
1867 West Ridge Road Greece, NY 14615
View restaurantnext
DJ's Pizzeria - Spencerport
orange star4.0 • 25
2139 North Union Street Spencerport, NY 14559
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston