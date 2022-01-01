Cookies in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cookies
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
|$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Cookie
|$1.89
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.89
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Homemade Huge Cookies
|$3.25
(2 Pack) Ask for Varieties
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie (Single)
|$1.75
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Jumbo Cookie
|$2.50
|Vegan Cookie
|$1.25
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.50
Classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies.
|Chocolate chip Cookies
|$1.50
Freshly baked treats, from chocolate chunk to classic Oatmeal ...
With an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.59
|*Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.99
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Balsam Bagels
WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Balsam Bagels
288 N Winton Rd, Rochester
|Cookies
|$2.50
|Vegan Cookie/Gluten Free Cookie
|$1.75
More about Fox's Deli
Fox's Deli
3450 Winton Place, Brighton
|Lemon Cookie
|$2.50
Lemon Glazed
|Sugar Cookie
|$2.50
Pink Frosting and Sprinkles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked Fresh Daily
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Cookie
|$2.75
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$3.24
|Chocolate chip Cookie Sundae
|$8.69
More about Happy Days On the Go
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Cookie sundae Chocolate chip
|$5.75
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$2.45
|VGF Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.15
Vegan & contains no gluten.
|VGF PB Cookie
|$2.95
Vegan & contains no gluten.
More about Pizza Wizard
PIZZA
Pizza Wizard
760 South Clinton Ave, Rochester
|THE LITTLE BROWNIE COOKIES
|$3.50
Made in Rochester, NY by The Little Brownie. Vegan, Gluten Free