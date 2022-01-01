Cookies in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.00
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$1.89
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.89
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Huge Cookies$3.25
(2 Pack) Ask for Varieties
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (Single)$1.75
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Cookie$2.50
Vegan Cookie$1.25
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.50
Classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies.
Chocolate chip Cookies$1.50
Freshly baked treats, from chocolate chunk to classic Oatmeal ...
With an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.59
*Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.99
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Balsam Bagels image

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Balsam Bagels

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$2.50
Vegan Cookie/Gluten Free Cookie$1.75
More about Balsam Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Deli

3450 Winton Place, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cookie$2.50
Lemon Glazed
Sugar Cookie$2.50
Pink Frosting and Sprinkles
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Baked Fresh Daily
More about Fox's Deli
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$3.24
Chocolate chip Cookie Sundae$8.69
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go image

 

Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie sundae Chocolate chip$5.75
More about Happy Days On the Go
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huge Single Cookie$1.75
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookie$2.45
VGF Choc Chip Cookie$3.15
Vegan & contains no gluten.
VGF PB Cookie$2.95
Vegan & contains no gluten.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Wizard

760 South Clinton Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
THE LITTLE BROWNIE COOKIES$3.50
Made in Rochester, NY by The Little Brownie. Vegan, Gluten Free
More about Pizza Wizard
Salena's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KID COOKIE$4.00
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant

