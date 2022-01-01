Chocolate chip cookies in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.89
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Chocolate chip Cookies
|$1.50
Freshly baked treats, from chocolate chunk to classic Oatmeal ...
With an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.59
|*Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.99
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|*Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.59
Fox's Deli
3450 Winton Place, Brighton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked Fresh Daily
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$3.24
|Chocolate chip Cookie Sundae
|$8.69