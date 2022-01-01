Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza (V)$15.80
Fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, red sauce
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza$17.00
mozzarella | tomato | basil | parmesan
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

