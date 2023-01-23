Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hose 22

56 Stutson St

Rochester, NY 14612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fireman Burger
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
(11) Hose 22 Chicken Wings

1st Alarm

Fried Pickles (V)

$12.00

Crinkle cut dill pickle chips, lightly battered and served golden crisp with a side of house made texas petal sauce.

(11) Hose 22 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choose from our classic buffalo-style: mild, medium or hot, or Carolina BBQ OR Breaded wings: garlic parmesan, sesame chili, or honey habanero

(22) Hose 22 Chicken Wings

$32.00

Choose from our classic buffalo-style: mild, medium or hot, or Carolina BBQ OR Breaded wings: garlic parmesan, sesame chili, or honey habanero

Probie’s Jalapeño Popper Dip

$14.00

A classic creamy dip with fresh jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese topped with a crispy panko crust, baked golden brown and served with tortilla chips for dipping

Fire House Nachos (V)

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, ground beef, or pulled pork

The Captain's Calamari

$16.00

Lightly dusted calamari and banana peppers flash-fried and topped with pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese and lemon slices. Served with house made marinara

Firecracker Shrimp

$18.00

Six jumbo shrimp, hand battered in buttermilk and panko breadcrumbs, fried golden brown and served with a side of sweet and spicy firecracker sauce

Artichoke Florentine Crostini

$15.00

Our house appetizer is a firehouse favorite! Six sliced baguettes, fire-grilled and topped with our creamy parmesan, spinach and artichoke heart blend

Mayday Garlic Mussels

$21.00

Prince Edward Island mussels sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce with Italian sausage, fire grilled tomatoes and roasted fennel seeds, Served with baguette slices for dipping

2nd Alarm

Soup of the Day

$6.00

House made daily with the freshest ingredients! Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire prior to ordering.

Classic French Onion Soup

$6.00

A Hose 22 Classic! Made with six different varieties of onions, topped with sliced French bread baguettes & melted Swiss cheese

Seafood Soup

$7.00Out of stock

House made with the freshest ingredients! Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire prior to ordering.

Firehouse Chili (G)

$7.00

Our award winning chili is made with fresh garden veggies, ground angus steak, and red kidney beans in a flavorful tomato and pepper sauce. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and served with a side of sour cream

Entree Firehouse Chili (G)

$15.00

Our award winning chili is made with fresh garden veggies, ground angus steak, and red kidney beans in a flavorful tomato and pepper sauce. Topped with cheddar jack cheese, and served with a side of sour cream.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine hearts tossed in creamy caesar dressing. Finished with fresh shaved parmesan, asiago cheese, croutons and red onions

Loaded House Salad

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese and house made croutons over chopped romaine hearts.

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$19.00

Shaved ribeye steak served with sautéed peppers & onions, with creamy queso and house made croutons over chopped romaine hearts.

Station Salmon Salad (G)

$20.00

4oz herb rubbed Salmon, grilled medium and served with sautéed mushrooms, roma tomato, red onions, and roasted fennel seeds over a bed of baby spinach greens. Served with a side of parmesan peppercorn dressing.

3rd Alarm

Fireman Burger

$17.00

Traditional half pound ground angus burger, topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, and sliced beefsteak tomato on a grilled kaiser roll.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

half pound angus burger, topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, red onion and parmesan peppercorn aioli on a grilled ciabatta bun.

Rescue Reuben

$17.00

A Hose 22 favorite! Slow cooked and simmered corned beef brisket in our 22 amber beer, then thick-chopped and topped with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Covered with melted swiss cheese and served on thick-sliced artisanal marbled rye bread.

Hot Beef Hoagie

$18.00

Shaved ribeye steak, topped with a sweet and spicy banana pepper relish, sautéed peppers & onions and mozzarella cheese over fresh baby spinach on a toasted hoagie roll, and served with a side of aus jus for dipping.

Falafel Sandwich (V)

$15.00

A savory falafel patty made of garbanzo and fava beans, topped with feta cheese, olive tapenade, red onion, and finished with tzatziki sauce on a grilled Kaiser roll.

Carolina Pulled Pork

$16.00

House smoked pulled pork slathered in Carolina BBQ sauce, topped with fried pickles, and gorgonzola cheese on a grilled Kaiser roll.

Flashover Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Rescue rubbed herb grilled chicken, topped with flame roasted ricotta cheese, baby spinach, sliced beefsteak tomato, fried basil and lemon-infused olive oil on a grilled ciabatta bun.

Build a Burger

$14.00

Choose your own toppings for the perfect burger!

Build a Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Choose your own toppings for the perfect chicken sandwich!

4th Alarm

Margherita Pizza (V)

$18.00

Fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh basil & mozzarella cheese over our house made marinara sauce. Finished with a balsamic reduction.

White Florentine Pizza (V)

$18.00

Roasted artichoke hearts, baby spinach, crushed garlic and olive oil topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese.

Sweet Heat Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

A sweet and spicy twist on the classic! Cup ‘n char pepperoni with red cherry peppers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese finished with a drizzle amber honey.

Downtime Pizza

$18.00

Italian sausage with roasted red peppers, baby spinach, and dollops of fresh ricotta and parmesan cheese over a flavorful white garlic and oil base.

Red Engine Pizza

$19.00

house smoked pulled pork, crumbled bacon, and Italian sausage over a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese, with a flavorful blush sauce base.

Make Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Select your own toppings for your perfect pie!

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

5th Alarm

Hose 22 Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Our original mac is a firehouse favorite! Featuring a creamy five cheese blend with penne pasta and a crispy baked breadcrumb crust.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Try our famous mac buffalo-style with crispy breaded chicken, Frank’s red hot sauce and gorgonzola cheese.

Brushfire Pasta

$28.00

Back by popular demand! Featuring blackened chicken and jumbo creole shrimp, tossed with roasted red peppers in a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Stuffed Mushrooms (V,G)

$21.00

Twin grilled Portobello mushroom caps, stuffed with a creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, mushroom and red pepper filling. Plated with garlic mashed potatoes.

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Tender boneless beef short ribs, finished in a savory demi glace, plated over a savory parmesan, mushroom and green pea risotto.

Engine House Ribs

$28.00

Our famous half rack of “fall-off-the-bone” baby back ribs, house smoked and slow braised to perfection. Served with coleslaw and sweet potato wedges, with a slice of home made cornbread.

Turnout Grilled Chicken (G)

$24.00

Parmesan peppercorn encrusted twin chicken breasts, topped with roasted fennel seeds. Paired with roasted broccolini and garlic mashed potatoes.

12oz Center Cut Pork Chop (G)

$30.00

A French cut bone-in pork chop, grilled with our house rescue rub and topped with a compound herb butter. Served with a baked potato and our house vegetable medley.

8oz Atlantic Salmon (G)

$33.00

Fresh caught Atlantic salmon, grilled and topped with olive tapenade and tzatziki sauce. Plated with roasted broccolini and roasted red pepper risotto.

14oz Angus Rib Eye (G)

$42.00

The most flavorful cut of Angus beef, grilled to your liking and topped with crumbled applewood smoked bacon and gorgonzola cheese, finished with a balsamic reduction. Served with a baked potato and our house vegetable medley.

12oz NY Strip Steak (G)

$38.00

A premium angus cut, seasoned with our house rescue rub and topped with a compound herb butter. Served with a baked potato and house vegetable medley.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta and Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Pasta and Butter

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Dessert

Cheesy Eddie's Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake (G)

$8.00

This chocolate indulgence starts with a crustless chocolate cheesecake and is completely enveloped with our rich deep chocolate ganache.

Cheesy Eddie's Famous Carrot Cake

$8.00

Incredibly moist layers created from garden-fresh carrots, frosted with just the right amount of extra-ordinary cream cheese frosting. (No nuts or Raisins)

Cheesy Eddie's Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

With so many deliciously intriguing flavors, we just had to try them all! An authentic, locally made New York Style cheesecake feature

Classic Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Creamy peanut butter mousse and silky milk chocolate in a chocolate cookie crust, topped with chocolate, caramel, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a decadent peanut butter drizzle.

Featured Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

A fresh, seasonal selection that is sure to tempt your taste buds!

Hose 22's Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

A fresh, seasonal selection that is sure to tempt your taste buds!

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Add Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Ala Carte Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Chef Side

$5.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.00

Featured Side

$4.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

House Vegetable

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Sautéed Onions

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sauce/Dressing

Slice Cornbread

$1.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Specials

Appetizer Special

$12.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Broiled Fish (Friday Only)

$17.00Out of stock

A 12oz haddock filet, served broiled with your choice of seasoning and plated with french fries, coleslaw, and a slice of home made corn bread.

Burger Special

$18.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Chef Special

$18.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Fish Fry (Friday Only)

$17.00Out of stock

A 12oz hadock filet, served with our house made beer batter, plated with french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a home made slice of cornbread.

Fish Sandwich (FRIDAY 11-4)

$15.00Out of stock

Grill Special

$43.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Half Buff Mac (Daily 11-4)

$17.00

Half Mac (Daily 11-4)

$15.00

Pasta Special

$28.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Pizza Special

$20.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Platter Special

$16.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Salad Special

$18.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Sandwich Special

$19.00

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Sautee Special

$28.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Seafood Mac

$30.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Soup & Salad Combo (11-4)

$13.00

Taco Special

$18.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Wing Special

$18.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Wrap Special

$17.00Out of stock

Please call us at (585)-621-2200 to inquire about daily specials prior to ordering.

Shirts & Tanks

Shirt, SM

$15.00

Shirt, MD

$15.00

Shirt, LG

$15.00

Shirt, XL

$15.00

Shirt, XXL

$15.00

Tank Top, SM

$18.00

Tank Top, M

$18.00

Hoodies

Hoodie, SM

$30.00Out of stock

Hoodie, MD

$30.00

Hoodie, LG

$30.00

Hoodie, XL

$30.00

Hoodie, XXL

$30.00
Enjoy casual American grill dining in a beautifully restored firehouse built in 1916. Hose 22 is filled with historical photos, local memorabilia, and a photo gallery dedicated to the Port of Charlotte community. We specialize in smoked ribs, our famous firehouse mac & cheese, gourmet pizzas, steaks, seafood, and Friday fish fry. We are sure to have something for everyone! We also feature a large assortment of craft beers, specialty cocktails, an extensive wine selection. We also have several beautiful private rooms available to host your special events!

