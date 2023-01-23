Hose 22
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy casual American grill dining in a beautifully restored firehouse built in 1916. Hose 22 is filled with historical photos, local memorabilia, and a photo gallery dedicated to the Port of Charlotte community. We specialize in smoked ribs, our famous firehouse mac & cheese, gourmet pizzas, steaks, seafood, and Friday fish fry. We are sure to have something for everyone! We also feature a large assortment of craft beers, specialty cocktails, an extensive wine selection. We also have several beautiful private rooms available to host your special events!
Location
56 Stutson St, Rochester, NY 14612
Gallery