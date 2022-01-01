Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve hummus

Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cyprus Hummus TO SHARE (Ve)$15.80
Cyprus Hummus (Ve)$8.60
Served with Naan bread, celery, carrots
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl$6.99
Antibiotic-FREE grilled chicken, carrots, celery, apples, hummus with Artisan crackers
More about Celebrate Cafe
Balsam Bagels image

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Balsam Bagels

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.00
Traditional hummus Sandwich with your choice of toppings
More about Balsam Bagels
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Homemade Hummus With Pita$10.99
House made hummus served with grilled pita bread, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives
Hummus Pita Sandwich$12.29
House-made hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in a grilled pita bread
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$11.35
More about Spot Coffee
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Red Hummus Panini
Housemade hummus, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, & sunflower seeds. (vegetarian)
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Hummus image

SALADS

Basha Mediterranean Eatery

2900 monroe ave, rochester

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$8.25
Purée of chickpeas, olive oil, served with pita ⓖⓥحلال
Kids Hummus$7.75
Plain or with chicken حلال (pictured with chicken)
Hummus Tray$40.00
Puree of chickpeas, extra virgin olive oil ⓖⓥ
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery

