- Home
- /
- Rochester
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
No reviews yet
$
70 Linden Oaks Driver
Rochester, NY 14625
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Todays Specials
*NEW* Roast Beef Sub Combo
Artisan Roast Beef, provolone cheese, mayo, on a sub roll. Combo includes choice of Side Salad.
Chicken Melt Combo with Side
Chicken Melt
Chicken-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes
Grilled chicken with artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach with provolone, and rosemary sauce.
Meatballs Sub Combo
Marinated meatballs with shredded cheese on a sub roll. Combo Deal includes choice of Side Salad.
Reuben Combo
Pastrami on multigrain with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Combo includes choice of Side Salad.
Tuna Melt Combo with Side
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt Combo with Side
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt
Turkey-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes
Oven-roasted turkey with artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, provolone, and rosemary sauce.
Chef Salad - NYC style
Turkey, egg, cheese, mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, side of croutons, choice dressing
Ready on the Go
1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle
One quarter slice of a giant Kosher Dill Pickle.
Chicken Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers
Grilled chicken mixed with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices, paired with crackers.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Egg Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers
Fresh eggs, onion, celery, pickles, and spices with real mayonnaise. Served with crackers.
Mac Salad (12 oz.)
Made Rochester-style with elbow macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, and spices.
Orzo Salad w/ Feta & Sun dried tomatoes (12 oz.)
Orzo pasta salad with feta and sun dried tomatoes with a pinch of scallions - TO GO menu
Small Garden Salad
Romaine & field greens, market vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & red onion with choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle)
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap.
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle
One whole giant Kosher Dill Pickle.
Wraps
Egg Salad
Fresh eggs in a salad made with red onion, celery, dill pickles, mayonnaise and spices served with greens in your choice of wrap or bread.
Buffalo Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, and house-made Buffalo-Ranch sauce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Chicken Avocado
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, Swiss cheese, red onions, and spicy sauce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap or bread.
Chicken Pesto Caesar
Grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce, and house pesto Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap or bread.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Chicken salad including red grapes, apples, and celery with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap, or your choice of bread.
Turkey with Hummus
Oven roasted turkey, red pepper hummus, fresh baby spinach and Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Turkey Avocado BLT
Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, and spicy mayo in your choice of wrap or bread.
Grilled Vegetable Hummus
Seasonal grilled vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, onion, etc.) and roasted red pepper hummus with baby spinach in your choice of wrap or bread.
Hot Sandwiches
Bowl of Meatballs
Meatballs 2 large or 8 small, comes in a marinara sauce with provolone and parmesan-romano cheeses. Served with fresh buttered sourdough bread on the side.
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheddar and Swiss cheeses on your choice of bread and choice of protein if desired
Cuban Sandwich
Comes with Cuban roast pork, sliced ham, chopped pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese. Served on a sub roll and pressed on the grill.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a sourdough panini (or your choice of bread, wrap etc.)
Reuben Sandwich
Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing (on the side unless requested) between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press.
Roast Beef Panini
Premium artisan roast beef grilled on Rye or Sourdough bread. Served with horsey mayo, chopped onions, and choice of cheese.
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
Turkey Reuben Sandwich
Fresh sliced oven-roasted turkey with a homemade Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on the sandwich. Comes on Rye bread.
Veggie Delight Sandwich
A generous portion of hummus, fresh greens, avocado and market vegetables (e.g. Tomato, Carrot, Spinach) served on toasted sourdough.
Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
1 slice of toasted sourdough bread, with fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning and lemon zest. Comes in two styles: Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (we recommend adding egg); or Red Onion Jam (we recommend adding bacon).
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) paired with mixed greens on your choice of bread or wrap.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Fried fresh eggs with your choice of cheese and/or protein. Comes on sourdough bread.
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Classic peanut butter and jelly on your choice of bread or wrap. You choose strawberry or grape jelly.
Red Onion Jam (choice of protein)
Red onion jam, Swiss cheese with your choice of protein and bread or wrap.
Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery, and spices) paired with tomato slices and Romaine lettuce on your choice of bread or bowl.
Turkey Apple Maple
Turkey, apple, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, Romaine lettuce on your choice of bread or wrap.
Turkey Artichoke
Oven roasted turkey breast, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, Swiss cheese, Romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette (on the side) with your choice of bread or wrap.
Turkey Avocado BLT
Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, and house spicy mayonnaise on your choice of bread or wrap.
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad on your choice of bread on the panini press
Quesadilla
Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla
Marinated Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, peppers smothered in cheddar cheese mix "pico de gallo & sour cream" on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
A classic white flour tortilla filled with a Mexican shredded cheese blend, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, cheddar cheese mix, with a side of "pico de gallo & sour cream"
Cheesy Ground Beef Quesadilla
A classic white tortilla filled with Mexican shredded cheese blend and seasoned ground beef, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Soups
Broccoli Cheddar
chopped broccoli and broccoli florets simmered in a velvety milk broth seasoned with grated cheddar cheese, herbs, and carrots - very light flavors
Tomato Basil Bisque
Smooth tomato puree seasoned and simmered with savory vegetables in a creamy vegetable broth highlighted with basil, fennel, and cream
Italian Wedding Soup
Our traditional Campania, Italian wedding soup, has miniature Italian meatballs and chicken simmered in a light chicken broth with onions, celery, carrots, basil, and Acini de Pepe pasta.
American Chili
Traditional American style chili, consisting of ground beef, red kidney and white beans , tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, served with cheddar cheese and sour cream (optional).
Chicken Noodle Soup
Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask.
Minestrone Soup
Minestrone soup in a vegetable broth with tomatoes, zucchini, squash, carrots, celery, beans, onions and topped off with spinach - ask for pasta and / or Parmesan cheese.
Side Salads
Salad
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine & field greens, market vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & red onion with choice of dressing. Pepperoncini on the side.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with crumbly blue cheese, and celery on a field of greens. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Salad on Mixed Greens Salad
Chicken salad (made with onions, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) on a bed of greens.
Beets with Feta Cheese Salad
Marinated beets and feta cheese on a field of greens with olives and balsamic dressing on the side.
Light Mediterranean Salad with Beets
Marinated grilled chicken, marinated beets, field of greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, black olives, and almonds on the side.
Artichoke & Sun-dried Tomato Salad
Marinated artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives on a bed of greens with balsamic dressing on the side. Your choice of Feta or Parmesan on the side or toss on the salad
Burritos
Beef Burrito
Seasoned ground beef filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken breast filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
Tofu Burrito
Marinated Tofu filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
Grilled Vegetable Burrito
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red and green bell peppers, black beans and rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).
Breakfast Burrito
* Limited Stock * Please Order Before 11am * Scrambled eggs, spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese, lightly pressed on the grill.
Tacos
Beef Taco Bowl
Seasoned ground beef with shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Chicken Taco Bowl
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Tofu Taco Bowl
Grilled seasoned tofu, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Grilled Vegetables Taco Bowl
Seasonal grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and onion, in a bed of romaine, shredded cheddar cheese and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Snacks
Dirty chips Sea Salt
"Dirty" potato chips are kettle style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free
Lays
1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle
One quarter slice of a whole giant kosher dill pickle.
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle
One whole giant Kosher Dill Pickle.
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Potato Chips
Trail Mix
Bag of peanuts, cranberries, and almonds.
Fruit
Desserts
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies.
Chocolate chip Cookies
Freshly baked treats, from chocolate chunk to classic Oatmeal ... With an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies
Peanut Butter
Freshly baked Peanut butter cookie With an addictive balance of sweet and salty...
*NEW* Chocolate Cake
Enjoy a mouth watering slice of chocolate cake!
Muffins
Currently in stock: Blueberry
Snack Bowls
Sides & Add-ons
Bacon (2 pieces)
Hard Boiled Egg ( 1 )
Macaroni Salad (12 oz.)
Egg Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)
Chicken Salad with Cucumber or Crackers (4 oz.)
Tuna Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)
Side Sauce
Potato Salad (12 oz.)
Peeled white potatoes combined with mayonnaise, eggs, veggies, and spices.
Cold Beverages
Poland Spring Water
Poland Springs Bottled Water 16.9oz Bottles
Coca Cola
Coke, 12 oz
Diet Coke
Diet Coke, 12 oz
Sprite
Sprite, 12 oz
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12 oz
Snapple Peach Tea
All Natural peach flavor Snapple with other natural tea flavors, 16 oz, bottle
Snapple Lemon Tea
Snapple Raspberry Tea
House Iced Tea
Black Tea, Loose Leaf Tea, water and sugar
House Iced Coffee
House Lemonade
Lemonade: sugar, water, and fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink
BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink Low-Calorie Beverage, Natural Flavors With Vitamins, Potassium-Packed Electrolytes, No Preservatives, Perfect for Athletes. 12 Fl Oz.
Mott's Apple Juice
Packed with ripe apple flavor, Mott's 100% Apple Juice delivers 2 servings of fruit in each bottle. An excellent source of vitamin C, with no added sugar. 8 fl oz bottles.
Prime Hydration
Electrolyte drink
Hot Beverages
Tea
French Press
Fresh french press coffee.
Capuccino
A double serving of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam.
Latte
A double serving of espresso with steamed milk, topped with foam.
Mocha
Double espresso shot in a hot chocolate.
Espresso
A double shot espresso made to order.
Americano
A double shot of espresso mixed with hot water.
Hot Chocolate
Pei Pa Koa - Medicinal Tea
Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is a traditional Chinese natural herbal remedy ca. 1680 used for the relief of sore throat, coughs, and hoarseness. It is an anti-inflammatory and expectorant.
Café au lait (aka: Misto)
A one-to-one concoction of steamed milk and fresh brewed coffee.
Hot Chai Tea
All natural chai tea in your choice of milk.
Pick 2 and Save (Soup and Sandwich)
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Fresh, On-Demand and Nutritious!
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester, NY 14625