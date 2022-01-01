Restaurant header imageView gallery
Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks

70 Linden Oaks Driver

Rochester, NY 14625

Popular Items

Waldorf Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken
Cheese Quesadilla

Todays Specials

*NEW* Roast Beef Sub Combo

$13.50

Artisan Roast Beef, provolone cheese, mayo, on a sub roll. Combo includes choice of Side Salad.

Chicken Melt Combo with Side

$13.99

Chicken Melt

Chicken-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes

Chicken-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes

$13.95

Grilled chicken with artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach with provolone, and rosemary sauce.

Meatballs Sub Combo

$13.50

Marinated meatballs with shredded cheese on a sub roll. Combo Deal includes choice of Side Salad.

Reuben Combo

$13.50

Pastrami on multigrain with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Combo includes choice of Side Salad.

Tuna Melt Combo with Side

$13.99

Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt Combo with Side

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt

Turkey-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes

Turkey-Artichoke Panini with Sundried Tomatoes

$13.95

Oven-roasted turkey with artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, provolone, and rosemary sauce.

Chef Salad - NYC style

$7.99

Turkey, egg, cheese, mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, side of croutons, choice dressing

Ready on the Go

1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle

1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.00

One quarter slice of a giant Kosher Dill Pickle.

Chicken Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers

$4.99

Grilled chicken mixed with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices, paired with crackers.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Egg Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers

$4.99

Fresh eggs, onion, celery, pickles, and spices with real mayonnaise. Served with crackers.

Mac Salad (12 oz.)

Mac Salad (12 oz.)

$4.99

Made Rochester-style with elbow macaroni, mayonnaise, carrots, and spices.

Orzo Salad w/ Feta & Sun dried tomatoes (12 oz.)

Orzo Salad w/ Feta & Sun dried tomatoes (12 oz.)

$4.99

Orzo pasta salad with feta and sun dried tomatoes with a pinch of scallions - TO GO menu

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Romaine & field greens, market vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & red onion with choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers

Tuna Salad (4 oz.) with Crackers

$4.99

Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle)

Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap.

Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

$2.00

One whole giant Kosher Dill Pickle.

Wraps

Seasonal grilled vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, onion, etc.) and roasted red pepper hummus with baby spinach in your choice of wrap or bread.
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.95

Fresh eggs in a salad made with red onion, celery, dill pickles, mayonnaise and spices served with greens in your choice of wrap or bread.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, and house-made Buffalo-Ranch sauce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Chicken Avocado

Chicken Avocado

$10.95

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, Swiss cheese, red onions, and spicy sauce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap or bread.

Chicken Pesto Caesar

Chicken Pesto Caesar

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce, and house pesto Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap or bread.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Waldorf Chicken Salad

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chicken salad including red grapes, apples, and celery with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap, or your choice of bread.

Turkey with Hummus

Turkey with Hummus

$10.95

Oven roasted turkey, red pepper hummus, fresh baby spinach and Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$11.95

Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, and spicy mayo in your choice of wrap or bread.

Grilled Vegetable Hummus

Grilled Vegetable Hummus

$8.95

Seasonal grilled vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, onion, etc.) and roasted red pepper hummus with baby spinach in your choice of wrap or bread.

Hot Sandwiches

Bowl of Meatballs

Bowl of Meatballs

$9.99

Meatballs 2 large or 8 small, comes in a marinara sauce with provolone and parmesan-romano cheeses. Served with fresh buttered sourdough bread on the side.

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheddar and Swiss cheeses on your choice of bread and choice of protein if desired

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Comes with Cuban roast pork, sliced ham, chopped pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese. Served on a sub roll and pressed on the grill.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.95

Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a sourdough panini (or your choice of bread, wrap etc.)

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Cured beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & homemade Russian dressing (on the side unless requested) between slices of rye bread that is grilled until the bread is crispy and the cheese melts on our panini press.

Roast Beef Panini

$12.95

Premium artisan roast beef grilled on Rye or Sourdough bread. Served with horsey mayo, chopped onions, and choice of cheese.

Tuna Salad Melt

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Fresh sliced oven-roasted turkey with a homemade Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on the sandwich. Comes on Rye bread.

Veggie Delight Sandwich

Veggie Delight Sandwich

$10.99

A generous portion of hummus, fresh greens, avocado and market vegetables (e.g. Tomato, Carrot, Spinach) served on toasted sourdough.

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.49

1 slice of toasted sourdough bread, with fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning and lemon zest. Comes in two styles: Guacamole and Pico de Gallo (we recommend adding egg); or Red Onion Jam (we recommend adding bacon).

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) paired with mixed greens on your choice of bread or wrap.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Fried fresh eggs with your choice of cheese and/or protein. Comes on sourdough bread.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

Classic peanut butter and jelly on your choice of bread or wrap. You choose strawberry or grape jelly.

Red Onion Jam (choice of protein)

Red Onion Jam (choice of protein)

$11.99

Red onion jam, Swiss cheese with your choice of protein and bread or wrap.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Albacore tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery, and spices) paired with tomato slices and Romaine lettuce on your choice of bread or bowl.

Turkey Apple Maple

Turkey Apple Maple

$11.99

Turkey, apple, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, Romaine lettuce on your choice of bread or wrap.

Turkey Artichoke

Turkey Artichoke

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, Swiss cheese, Romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette (on the side) with your choice of bread or wrap.

Turkey Avocado BLT

Turkey Avocado BLT

$11.95

Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, Romaine lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, and house spicy mayonnaise on your choice of bread or wrap.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna Salad on your choice of bread on the panini press

Quesadilla

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

$8.99

Marinated Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, peppers smothered in cheddar cheese mix "pico de gallo & sour cream" on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

A classic white flour tortilla filled with a Mexican shredded cheese blend, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, cheddar cheese mix, with a side of "pico de gallo & sour cream"

Cheesy Ground Beef Quesadilla

Cheesy Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.49

A classic white tortilla filled with Mexican shredded cheese blend and seasoned ground beef, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99Out of stock

chopped broccoli and broccoli florets simmered in a velvety milk broth seasoned with grated cheddar cheese, herbs, and carrots - very light flavors

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.99Out of stock

Smooth tomato puree seasoned and simmered with savory vegetables in a creamy vegetable broth highlighted with basil, fennel, and cream

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.99

Our traditional Campania, Italian wedding soup, has miniature Italian meatballs and chicken simmered in a light chicken broth with onions, celery, carrots, basil, and Acini de Pepe pasta.

American Chili

American Chili

$4.99

Traditional American style chili, consisting of ground beef, red kidney and white beans , tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, served with cheddar cheese and sour cream (optional).

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask.

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Minestrone soup in a vegetable broth with tomatoes, zucchini, squash, carrots, celery, beans, onions and topped off with spinach - ask for pasta and / or Parmesan cheese.

Side Salads

Cucumber Beans Corn Salad (12 oz.)

Cucumber Beans Corn Salad (12 oz.)

$3.99

Mini cucumbers, red onion, red bell pepper, black beans, kidney beans, corn with a dash of cilantro in a lime-olive oil dressing

Zesty tomato - cucumber salad

Zesty tomato - cucumber salad

$4.99

Italian-style mixture of fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs

Salad

Lettuce, cranberry, walnut, almonds, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Romaine & field greens, market vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & red onion with choice of dressing. Pepperoncini on the side.

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with crumbly blue cheese, and celery on a field of greens. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.

Chicken Salad on Mixed Greens Salad

Chicken Salad on Mixed Greens Salad

$10.99

Chicken salad (made with onions, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) on a bed of greens.

Beets with Feta Cheese Salad

Beets with Feta Cheese Salad

$8.99

Marinated beets and feta cheese on a field of greens with olives and balsamic dressing on the side.

Light Mediterranean Salad with Beets

Light Mediterranean Salad with Beets

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken, marinated beets, field of greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, black olives, and almonds on the side.

Artichoke & Sun-dried Tomato Salad

Artichoke & Sun-dried Tomato Salad

$9.99

Marinated artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives on a bed of greens with balsamic dressing on the side. Your choice of Feta or Parmesan on the side or toss on the salad

Burritos

Your choice of Mexican-seasoned protein served traditionally with rice and beans, then topped with a Mexican cheese blend. Comes in your choice of tortilla or a bowl with greens. Add Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).

Tofu Burrito

Tofu Burrito

$8.99

Marinated Tofu filled with black beans, rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).

Grilled Vegetable Burrito

Grilled Vegetable Burrito

$8.99

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red and green bell peppers, black beans and rice, shredded cheese, and sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel if you let us know).

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

* Limited Stock * Please Order Before 11am * Scrambled eggs, spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese, lightly pressed on the grill.

Tacos

Your choice of Mexican-seasoned protein served with shredded lettuce and fresh cut tomatoes, then topped with a Mexican cheese blend. Comes with your choice of taco shell. Add Pico de Gallo and sour cream at no additional charge.
Beef Taco Bowl

Beef Taco Bowl

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef with shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell

Chicken Taco Bowl

Chicken Taco Bowl

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell

Tofu Taco Bowl

Tofu Taco Bowl

$8.99

Grilled seasoned tofu, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell

Grilled Vegetables Taco Bowl

Grilled Vegetables Taco Bowl

$8.99

Seasonal grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and onion, in a bed of romaine, shredded cheddar cheese and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell

Latin Foods

Beef Stew with Rice and Beans

Beef Stew with Rice and Beans

$13.95Out of stock

Free chips or drink - Beef Stew with White Rice and Beans -Carne De Res Guisada

Snacks

Dirty chips Sea Salt

Dirty chips Sea Salt

$2.00

"Dirty" potato chips are kettle style cooked and use premium ingredients for a crunchier, tastier chip. Kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend Gluten Free

Lays

Lays

$1.00
1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle

1/4 Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.00

One quarter slice of a whole giant kosher dill pickle.

Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

$2.00

One whole giant Kosher Dill Pickle.

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.00
Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Potato Chips

$2.00
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$2.00
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Potato Chips

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Potato Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Trail Mix

$1.25

Bag of peanuts, cranberries, and almonds.

Fruit

Apple

Apple

$1.00

Fresh apples!

Banana

$1.00

Fresh bananas!

Orange

$1.00

Fresh Oranges!

Watermelon

$1.00

Fresh sliced watermelon!

Desserts

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies.

Chocolate chip Cookies

Chocolate chip Cookies

$1.50

Freshly baked treats, from chocolate chunk to classic Oatmeal ... With an addictive balance of sweet and salty, it's almost impossible to have just one of these house made cookies

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.75

Freshly baked Peanut butter cookie With an addictive balance of sweet and salty...

*NEW* Chocolate Cake

*NEW* Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Enjoy a mouth watering slice of chocolate cake!

Muffins

$1.75

Currently in stock: Blueberry

Snack Bowls

Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl

Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl

$6.99

Antibiotic-FREE grilled chicken, carrots, celery, apples, hummus with Artisan crackers

Peanut Butter + Veggie + Cheese Snack Bowl

Peanut Butter + Veggie + Cheese Snack Bowl

$5.99

Peanut Butter, Jam (mixed berry and grape), apple, carrot, celery, cheddar and almonds

Sides & Add-ons

Bacon (2 pieces)

Bacon (2 pieces)

$2.00
Hard Boiled Egg ( 1 )

Hard Boiled Egg ( 1 )

$1.00
Macaroni Salad (12 oz.)

Macaroni Salad (12 oz.)

$4.99
Egg Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)

Egg Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)

$4.99
Chicken Salad with Cucumber or Crackers (4 oz.)

Chicken Salad with Cucumber or Crackers (4 oz.)

$4.99
Tuna Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)

Tuna Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)

$4.99

Side Sauce

$1.00
Potato Salad (12 oz.)

Potato Salad (12 oz.)

$4.99Out of stock

Peeled white potatoes combined with mayonnaise, eggs, veggies, and spices.

Cold Beverages

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.99

Poland Springs Bottled Water 16.9oz Bottles

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.49

Coke, 12 oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke, 12 oz

Sprite

Sprite

$1.49

Sprite, 12 oz

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.49

Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12 oz

Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.49

All Natural peach flavor Snapple with other natural tea flavors, 16 oz, bottle

Snapple Lemon Tea

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.49

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.49
House Iced Tea

House Iced Tea

$1.89

Black Tea, Loose Leaf Tea, water and sugar

House Iced Coffee

House Iced Coffee

$1.89
House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$1.89

Lemonade: sugar, water, and fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink

Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink

$1.99

BODYARMOR Lyte Sports Drink Low-Calorie Beverage, Natural Flavors With Vitamins, Potassium-Packed Electrolytes, No Preservatives, Perfect for Athletes. 12 Fl Oz.

Mott's Apple Juice

Mott's Apple Juice

$1.49

Packed with ripe apple flavor, Mott's 100% Apple Juice delivers 2 servings of fruit in each bottle. An excellent source of vitamin C, with no added sugar. 8 fl oz bottles.

Prime Hydration

$2.20

Electrolyte drink

Hot Beverages

Tea

Tea

$1.99
French Press

French Press

$2.49

Fresh french press coffee.

Capuccino

$3.49

A double serving of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam.

Latte

$3.49

A double serving of espresso with steamed milk, topped with foam.

Mocha

$3.49

Double espresso shot in a hot chocolate.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

A double shot espresso made to order.

Americano

Americano

$2.99

A double shot of espresso mixed with hot water.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Pei Pa Koa - Medicinal Tea

$3.49

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is a traditional Chinese natural herbal remedy ca. 1680 used for the relief of sore throat, coughs, and hoarseness. It is an anti-inflammatory and expectorant.

Café au lait (aka: Misto)

$3.49

A one-to-one concoction of steamed milk and fresh brewed coffee.

Hot Chai Tea

$3.95

All natural chai tea in your choice of milk.

Pick 2 and Save (Soup and Sandwich)

Pick 2 and Save $12.85

Pick 2 and Save $12.85

$12.85Out of stock

This is the ultimate combo with a whole sandwich (NOT half) and a full bowl of soup. Enjoy and Save!

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Fresh, On-Demand and Nutritious!

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester, NY 14625

