Fried pickles in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$6.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
Kosher dill spears, battered and breaded served with our
Cajun remoulade sauce.