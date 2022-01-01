Fried pickles in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$6.99
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.49
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.95
Kosher dill spears, battered and breaded served with our
Cajun remoulade sauce.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.49
More about Guida's Pizzeria

