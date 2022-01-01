Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Chicken Wrap$8.49
You have two equally delicious ways to stuff this, so choose wisely. Marinated chicken breast, grilled and thinly shaved. Topped w/grilled peppers and onions and melted mozzarella OR w/grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Made to satisfy the an Emperor with great taste....Delicioso !!! Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato. Finished with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$8.49
Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$13.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.29
Chicken, buffalo sauce, creamy bleu cheese, cheddar, lettuce & tomato.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.29
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan & classic Caesar dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Buffalo Wrap$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
Asian Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Crunch Wrap$9.99
plain, mild, hot or sweet & sour sauce, mozzarella or cheddar
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.49
With shredded cheddar, served mild or hot
Chicken BLT Wrap$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
More about Good Guys Pizza
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Cheese Wrap$8.00
Herb-marinated chicken with lettuce, choice of cheese
Chicken Breast Wrap$13.50
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
More about Root31 - Pittsford
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
blackened chicken BLT Wrap$10.95
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed$10.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
*Greek Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
*Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Wrap$13.79
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$13.79
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$13.79
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.79
Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
Chicken Buffalo Wrap$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Grilled chicken, asiago, romaine, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

