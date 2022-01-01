Chicken wraps in Rochester
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Shaved Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
You have two equally delicious ways to stuff this, so choose wisely. Marinated chicken breast, grilled and thinly shaved. Topped w/grilled peppers and onions and melted mozzarella OR w/grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.49
Made to satisfy the an Emperor with great taste....Delicioso !!! Marinated chicken breast, tender grilled and paired with crispy bacon strips, fresh lettuce and tomato. Finished with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Ranch dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.29
Chicken, buffalo sauce, creamy bleu cheese, cheddar, lettuce & tomato.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.29
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan & classic Caesar dressing.
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles
|The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Chicken Finger Crunch Wrap
|$9.99
plain, mild, hot or sweet & sour sauce, mozzarella or cheddar
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
With shredded cheddar, served mild or hot
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Chicken and Cheese Wrap
|$8.00
Herb-marinated chicken with lettuce, choice of cheese
|Chicken Breast Wrap
|$13.50
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|blackened chicken BLT Wrap
|$10.95
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed
|$10.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
|*Greek Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette
|*Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|California Chicken Wrap
|$13.79
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$13.79
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$13.79
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Chicken Feta Wrap
|$11.90
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Sliced Chicken, lettuce, cabbage, Asian dressing, almonds and noodles
|The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
|Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled chicken, asiago, romaine, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.
b.good
640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat