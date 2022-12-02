Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe 1104 Monroe Avenue
No reviews yet
1104 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14620
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Steak Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Basket of Curly Fries
Basket Of Tots
Beer n Que Tots
Tots Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack and Housemade Beer Cheese Drizzled with Our Tavern BBQ Sauce, Topped with Scallions and served with a side of Sour Cream.
Chicken Fingers
(4) Breaded Chicken Breast Strips with choice of dipping Sauce. Served with Fries.
Chicken Wing Dip
Buffalo Chicken and a Three Cheese Blend served with Tortilla Chips.
Homemade Tavern Pretzels
Baked with Butter and Salt, served with Beer Cheese and Honey Dijon Mustard.
Jerry's Queso Dip N' Chips
Creamy Queso Blanco served with Flash Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bbq sauce, white wrap, pineapple relish, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Nacho 3 Cheese Nevadomski
Corn Chips Smothered with Our Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa. *Add Chicken, Chili, or Pulled Pork $3.50*
Poutine
Steak Fries, Yancey’s Fancy Local Cheese Curds smothered in a House Made Gravy.
Fried Shrimp
Panko Breaded Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Also available with any of Our Wing Sauces. *Allergy Alert: Contains Peanuts*
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Shrimp Tacos
A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chips and Salsa
Grub Hub Charge
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Door Dash Charge
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
Ellie's French Onion Soup
The BEST French Onion Soup you'll ever have! with Croutons and Melted Provolone Cheese.
Homestyle Chili
Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.
Boston Clam Chowda
A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!
Wayne's World
A bowl of our Soup Du Jour and a House Salad with your choice of Dressing, served with Toasted Garlic Bread.
Beesting Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in our Famous Bee Sting™ Sauce, with Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Virginia Ham, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini served over Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Black and Blue Tenderloin Salad
Sliced Petite Beef Tenderloin, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with a Horseradish Ranch Dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
A bed of Fresh-Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with Homestyle Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Chicken Milanese
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes served with a Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette.
Kenny's Salad
Grilled Pita Bread, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers, tossed in Seasoned Olive Oil, served over Fresh Romaine Lettuce. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Southwest Bowl
Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Bean-Corn Relish, Avocado, Lime Sour Cream Salsa Ranch Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with Crumbled Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta Cheese served with Warm Applewood Smoked Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, with Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Celery, and Fresh Grape Tomatoes served over Crisp Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Door Dash Charge
Grub Hub Charge
Chicken Wings
Half Team
5 Wings
Single
10 Wings
Double
20 Wings
Triple
30 Wings
Bucket
50 Wings
Boneless 1/2 Team
A Dozen Wings off the Bone with all the flavor of our signature Sauces, without the mess!
Boneless Wings
12 Boneless Wings
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Door Dash Charge
Grub Hub Charge
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Celery
Extra Sauce
Extra Ranch
Pizza
Bruschetta
Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Tavern BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.
The Standby
Jerry’s Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.
Build a Better Pizza
Build your own pizza from the selection below. *Includes Mozzarella Cheese*
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Door Dash Charge
Grub Hub Charge
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
B4 The Butcher Burger
Black and Bleu Burger
Smokehouse Burger
The Manny Melt
The "1104" Plate
Build a Better Burger
Double Burger
Lean Ground Sirloin on a Grilled Roll
3 Cheese Iron Smoke Whiskey Brisket Melt
Smoked Beef Brisket, Iron Smoke™ Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Cheddar and Pepper Jack on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Brenda's Cajun Belmont
Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Brioche.
California Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
Ceasar Wrap
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, House Made Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
The Cuban
Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mayonnaise and Yellow Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.
French Dip
House Roasted Beef and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Artisan Baguette served with Au Jus for dipping.
Jerry's Cheese Steak
Choice Steak chopped and grilled “Philly Style” with our specialty Sam Adams Peppers and Onions, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Melted Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.
Long Island Rueben
Authentic Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Cole Slaw served on Grilled Rye Bread.
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Crisp Breaded Dijon Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Lemon Garlic Mayo and Arugula on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
Sherwin's Russian Mistress
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Southern Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Double Dredged in our Seasoned Breading and deep-fried golden brown with Arugula, Pickles and Garlic Aioli served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.
Shrimp Po-Boy Wrap
Turkey Bacon Avacado Wrap
Webb's Rueben
Turkey or Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.
BLT
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Door Dash Charge
Grub Hub Charge
Entrees
Friday Fish Fry
Friday Fish Sandwich
Friday Broiled Fish
Fish and Chips
Big Red's Boston Steak Tips
Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Chicken and Biscuits
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork
Island Mahi and Mango Tacos
Jeremiah's Chicken Wing Platter
Boneless Wing Platter
Grub Hub Charge
Door Dash Charge
TAKE OUT CHARGE
Dessert
Brownie Sundae
A big hunk of our homeade Brownie and a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Finished with Chocolate Sauce.
Peanut Butter Pie
A layer of Milk Chocolate and a layer of Peanut Butter Mousse in a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Crust.
Warm Apple Pie
Topped with Crisp Oats and just the right amount of Cinnamon, baked to order, served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel Sauce.
Kids Menu
Alexa's Mac and Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Ellie's Hot Dog
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Kayliann's Grilled Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Mahlon's Cheeseburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Drew's Hamburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Grace's Cheese Pizza
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Leila's Dino Chicken Nuggets
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Nora's Mozarella Sticks
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Pepperoni Pita Pizza
Sides
Macaroni Salad
Apple Sauce
Coleslaw
Homestyle Potato Chips
Mexican Rice
Cheddar Corn Bread
Garlic Steamed Broccoli
Side Salad
Basket Steak Fries
Basket Curly Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Fries
Basket Tots
Garlic Bread
Tortilla chips
Sauces, Extras, Dressings
Wing Sauces
Salad Dressings
Proteins
Add Ons
Add Cheese
Add Bacon
Add Avocado
Side Blue Cheese
Side Gravy
Side Queso
Side Beer Cheese
Side Chimi
Side Marinara
Side Buff Cheese
Side Meat Hot
Add Egg
Andouille Sausage
Horseradish
Mushrooms
Grilled onions
Roasted red peppers
Banana peppers
Pico de Gallo
Crumbly blue
Jalapeño peppers
Garlic Bread
Celery
Malt Vinegar
Salsa
Sour cream
Steak Sauce
Ketchup
Mustard
Xtra Tartar
Shareables
Shrimp Tacos
A Trio of Flour Tortillas, Fresh Shrimp, Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Diced Avocado and Lime Sour Cream.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bbq sauce, white wrap, pineapple relish, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Chicken Fingers
(4) Breaded Chicken Breast Strips with choice of dipping Sauce. Served with Fries.
Nacho 3 Cheese Nevadomski
Corn Chips Smothered with Our Buffalo Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar Jack, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa. *Add Chicken, Chili, or Pulled Pork $3.50*
Poutine
Steak Fries, Yancey’s Fancy Local Cheese Curds smothered in a House Made Gravy.
Beer n Que Tots
Tots Topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack and Housemade Beer Cheese Drizzled with Our Tavern BBQ Sauce, Topped with Scallions and served with a side of Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Fried Shrimp
Panko Breaded Shrimp tossed in a Creamy Spicy Sauce. Also available with any of Our Wing Sauces. *Allergy Alert: Contains Peanuts*
Chicken Wing Dip
Buffalo Chicken and a Three Cheese Blend served with Tortilla Chips.
Jerry's Queso Dip N' Chips
Creamy Queso Blanco served with Flash Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa.
Basket of Curly Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Steak Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Basket Of Tots
Homemade Tavern Pretzels
Baked with Butter and Salt, served with Beer Cheese and Honey Dijon Mustard.
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Cup
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
Homestyle Chili Cup
Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.
Homestyle Chili Bowl
Our own secret recipe made in-house from scratch.
Ellie's French Onion Soup
The BEST French Onion Soup you'll ever have! with Croutons and Melted Provolone Cheese.
Boston Clam Chowda Cup
A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!
Boston Clam Chowda Bowl
A Classic Soup Perfected by Us!
Southwest Bowl
Romaine Lettuce, Cheddar jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Bean-Corn Relish, Avocado, Lime Sour Cream Salsa Ranch Dressing, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Black and Blue Tenderloin Salad
Sliced Petite Beef Tenderloin, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Pepperoncini and Crumbled Bleu Cheese served with a Horseradish Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Milanese
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Sliced Almonds, Shaved Parmesan, Grape Tomatoes served with a Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar Salad
A bed of Fresh-Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing with Homestyle Garlic Croutons and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Kenny's Salad
Grilled Pita Bread, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Red Peppers, tossed in Seasoned Olive Oil, served over Fresh Romaine Lettuce. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with Crumbled Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta Cheese served with Warm Applewood Smoked Bacon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4.00 - Add Shrimp or Steak $6.00
Beesting Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in our Famous Bee Sting™ Sauce, with Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Virginia Ham, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini served over Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, with Crumbly Bleu Cheese, Celery, and Fresh Grape Tomatoes served over Crisp Romaine Lettuce with our House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Wayne's World
A bowl of our Soup Du Jour and a House Salad with your choice of Dressing, served with Toasted Garlic Bread.
Chicken Wings
Pizza
The Standby
Jerry’s Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.
Bruschetta
Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Tavern BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.
Build a Better Pizza
Build your own pizza from the selection below. *Includes Mozzarella Cheese*
Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers
Brenda's Cajun Belmont
Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Brioche.
California Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, House Made Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
French Dip
House Roasted Beef and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Artisan Baguette served with Au Jus for dipping.
3 Cheese Iron Smoke Whiskey Brisket Melt
Smoked Beef Brisket, Iron Smoke™ Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Cheddar and Pepper Jack on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Jerry's Cheese Steak
Choice Steak chopped and grilled “Philly Style” with our specialty Sam Adams Peppers and Onions, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Melted Provolone on a Hoagie Roll.
Long Island Rueben
Authentic Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Creamy Cole Slaw served on Grilled Rye Bread.
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Crisp Breaded Dijon Pork Loin, Swiss Cheese, Lemon Garlic Mayo and Arugula on a Toasted Artisan Baguette.
Sherwin's Russian Mistress
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Tomato, Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Southern Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast Double Dredged in our Seasoned Breading and deep-fried golden brown with Arugula, Pickles and Garlic Aioli served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.
The Cuban
Slow Roasted Pork, Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Mayonnaise and Yellow Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll.
Webb's Rueben
Turkey or Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.
Apple-Pecan Chicken Salad Wrap
Shrimp Po-Boy Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Turkey Bacon Avacado Wrap
B4 The Butcher Burger
Black and Bleu Burger
Build a Better Burger
The "1104" Plate
Smokehouse Burger
The Manny Melt
Double Burger
Lean Ground Sirloin on a Grilled Roll
Entrees
Dessert
Brownie Sundae
A big hunk of our homeade Brownie and a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Finished with Chocolate Sauce.
Peanut Butter Pie
A layer of Milk Chocolate and a layer of Peanut Butter Mousse in a Chocolate Cookie Crumb Crust.
Warm Apple Pie
Topped with Crisp Oats and just the right amount of Cinnamon, baked to order, served with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and a drizzle of Caramel Sauce.
Kids Menu
Alexa's Mac and Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Ellie's Hot Dog
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Kayliann's Grilled Cheese
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Mahlon's Cheeseburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Drew's Hamburger
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Grace's Cheese Pizza
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Leila's Dino Chicken Nuggets
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Nora's Mozarella Sticks
Served with a choice of drink and a side
Dressings
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese
Salsa Ranch
Caesar
Honey Dijon
Ranch
Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette
Horseradish Ranch
Russian
Pow Pow
Nawlins Blues
Teriyaki Pineapple
Tavern BBQ Sauce
Garlic Parm
Cajun
Bee Sting
Sweet and Sour
Jamaican Jerk
Iron Smoke Whiskey BBQ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
A Rochester NY restaurant and bar landmark since 1978.
1104 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620