Dorado
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Location
690 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14610
Gallery