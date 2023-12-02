Pearson's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:59 pm
Restaurant info
Trendy Market and Café featuring great coffee, a fresh pressed juice and smoothie bar, with breakfast and lunch for dine in or takeaway. Browse and shop our retail selections of curated items ranging from sauces and snacks to books and kitchen wares. Order in store or online.
Location
23 Somerton Street, Rochester, NY 14607
Gallery