Chicken tenders in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Kids portion chicken tenders served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.
More about Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Niño Chicken Fingers$6.95
Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
*Chicken Tenders - Entree image

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
*Chicken Tenders Dinner$19.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Coal Fire Ellicott City image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$4.95
Large Chicken Tenders$9.95
Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$10.00
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
Chicken Tender Dinner$15.99
More about EC Diner
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Grille 620

