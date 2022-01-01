Chicken tenders in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Kids portion chicken tenders served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Niño Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Chicken Tenders - Entree
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
|*Chicken Tenders Dinner
|$19.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
|Large Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$15.99