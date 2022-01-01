Go
Toast

Tersiguel's Restaurant

The original farm to table restaurant.
Tersiguel's is located in the heart of Old Ellicott City. Our family owned and operated business has been serving central Maryland and beyond for more than 45 years.

8293 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coquille St Jacques$12.00
Bay scallops with shiitake mushrooms, shallots, cream and parmesan, prepared au gratin style
Salade Michel$12.00
Chiffonade of Belguim endive, Asian pears, radicchio, watercress, hazelnut vinaigrette, goat cheese and pecans
Saumon (Salmon)$26.00
Pan roasted Scottish salmon with a la grecque sauce (tomatoes, capers, olives, shallots, garlic, white wine, parsley, white wine, lemon) served with olive oil mashed potatoes
Boeuf À La Boulangère (Braised beef)$25.00
Braised angus beef shoulder with onions, potatoes, garlic, thyme, reduced veal stock.
Chef's $15 Potluck Red$15.00
Due to an abundance of inventory, Chef is offering a potluck of red wine. You will not be able to choose the label. Chef will choose for you. These labels are generally priced at $45 -$60 per bottle. Each is being offered at $15.
Chef's Sausage$15.00
Housemade sausage (pork jawl and shoulder) with Alsatian potato salad with lardons, mustard, vinegar and caraway seeds.
Baguette$4.00
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
Chocolate mousse with whipped cream
Potatoes Dauphinoise$10.00
Potatoes cooked with cream, garlic, thyme, nutmeg and Swiss cheese then finished in oven
Duck Confit$23.00
Duck confit leg with cavatappi pasta with housemade pancetta, oyster mushrooms, shallots, garlic, reduced thyme jus, butter and parmesan cheese

Location

8293 Main St.

Ellicott City MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ellicott Distilling Company

No reviews yet

Distillery and Tavern

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

No reviews yet

The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.

Naz's Halal Food - Ellicott City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nora's Kabob & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston