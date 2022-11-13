Neo Pizza & Taphouse Columbia, MD
419 Reviews
$$
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A
Columbia, MD 21045
Popular Items
Small Plates
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with sriracha-ranch sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Fire roasted with bacon, shallots, and parmesan
Fried Mac N Cheese
Homemade creamy macaroni, cheddar and bacon
Fried Pickles
Kickin Chicken Wings
Tossed in your choice of mild, kinda hot, smokey bbq, garlic parm, honey sriracha, honey old bay or old bay dry rub
Neo's Fries
Neo's Meatballs
Marinara, provolone and parmesan
Sweet Potato Fries
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara
Zucchini Fritti
Panko crusted with sriracha-ranch sauce
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a soft baguette
Cheesesteak Sub
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, peppers, provolone, boursin cheese spread on our soft baguette
California Club
Shaved turkey breast, avocado, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on rustic white bread
Italian Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, peppers and caramelized onions smothered in our signature red sauce on our soft baguette
Salads
House
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
romaine, garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, and caeser dressing
Chopped
Romaine, maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, applewood smoked bacon, crispy chick peas, basil, and balsamic vinegar
Greek
Romaine, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, and yasou Greek dressing
Small House
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette
Small Caesar
romaine, garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, and caeser dressing
Small Greek
Romaine, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, and yasou Greek dressing
Build Your Own Pizza
10” Cheese Pizza
homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add toppings for .99 cents each
14” Cheese Pizza
homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add your own toppings for 1.99 each
10” 4 Topper Pizza
homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizzas
10" Bbq Chicken
Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce
10" Chesapeake
Olive oil, lump crab, Italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli
10" Downtown Philly
Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our Boursin cheese spread
10" Florentine
Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese
10" Fuego
Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese
10" Goodfellas
Signature red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil
10" Great White
Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce
10" Veggie Lovers
Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes
14" Bbq Chicken
Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce
14" Chesapeake
Olive oil, lump crab, italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli
14" Downtown Philly
Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our boursin cheese spread
14" Florentine
Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese
14" Fuego
Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese
14" Goodfellas
Signature red sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil
14" Great White
Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese
14" Margherita
Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce
14" Veggie Lovers
Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes
Burgers
Classic Burger
Quarter ounce beef patties of chopped brisket, chuck and short rib. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw red onions and standard side of home made kettle chips. Optional to exchange side for fries, salad or onion rings
Classic Beyond Burger
Plant based beyond patty. Served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion. Served with kettle chips. Exchange side for fries, salad, onion rings
Neo Burger
Quarter ounce beef patties of chopped brisket, chuck and short rib. Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, pickle chips, and our signature Neo Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw red onions and standard side of home made kettle chips. Optional to exchange side for fries, salad or onion rings