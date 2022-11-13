Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Neo Pizza & Taphouse Columbia, MD

419 Reviews

$$

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A

Columbia, MD 21045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14” Cheese Pizza
10” Cheese Pizza
Kickin Chicken Wings

Small Plates

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.99

Served with sriracha-ranch sauce

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Fire roasted with bacon, shallots, and parmesan

Fried Mac N Cheese

Fried Mac N Cheese

$11.99

Homemade creamy macaroni, cheddar and bacon

Fried Pickles

$9.99
Kickin Chicken Wings

Kickin Chicken Wings

$14.99

Tossed in your choice of mild, kinda hot, smokey bbq, garlic parm, honey sriracha, honey old bay or old bay dry rub

Neo's Fries

Neo's Fries

$5.29
Neo's Meatballs

Neo's Meatballs

$9.99

Marinara, provolone and parmesan

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49
White Cheddar Cheese Curds

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$9.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$11.99

Panko crusted with sriracha-ranch sauce

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Homemade meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a soft baguette

Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, peppers, provolone, boursin cheese spread on our soft baguette

California Club

California Club

$12.99

Shaved turkey breast, avocado, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on rustic white bread

Italian Sausage and Peppers

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$12.99

Italian sausage, peppers and caramelized onions smothered in our signature red sauce on our soft baguette

Salads

House

House

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$10.99

romaine, garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, and caeser dressing

Chopped

Chopped

$11.99

Romaine, maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, applewood smoked bacon, crispy chick peas, basil, and balsamic vinegar

Greek

Greek

$10.99

Romaine, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, and yasou Greek dressing

Small House

Small House

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.99

romaine, garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, and caeser dressing

Small Greek

Small Greek

$6.99

Romaine, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, and yasou Greek dressing

Build Your Own Pizza

10” Cheese Pizza

10” Cheese Pizza

$10.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add toppings for .99 cents each

14” Cheese Pizza

14” Cheese Pizza

$14.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add your own toppings for 1.99 each

10” 4 Topper Pizza

10” 4 Topper Pizza

$12.99

homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas

10" Bbq Chicken

10" Bbq Chicken

$13.99

Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce

10" Chesapeake

10" Chesapeake

$16.99

Olive oil, lump crab, Italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli

10" Downtown Philly

10" Downtown Philly

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our Boursin cheese spread

10" Florentine

10" Florentine

$13.99

Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese

10" Fuego

10" Fuego

$13.99

Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

10" Goodfellas

10" Goodfellas

$13.99

Signature red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil

10" Great White

10" Great White

$13.99

Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$13.99

Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce

10" Veggie Lovers

10" Veggie Lovers

$13.99

Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes

14" Bbq Chicken

14" Bbq Chicken

$19.99

Smoked gouda and mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro and bbq sauce

14" Chesapeake

14" Chesapeake

$23.99

Olive oil, lump crab, italian parsley, mozzarella, old bay, lemon thyme aioli

14" Downtown Philly

14" Downtown Philly

$19.99

Shaved ribeye steak, caramelized bell pepper and onions, mozzarella, and our boursin cheese spread

14" Florentine

14" Florentine

$19.99

Olive oil, applewood smoked bacon, roma tomatoes, spinach, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese

14" Fuego

14" Fuego

$19.99

Marinated chicken, chorizo sausage, jalapeño pesto, chipotle aioli, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese

14" Goodfellas

14" Goodfellas

$19.99

Signature red sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, applewood bacon, pepperoni, and meatballs topped with ricotta cheese, fresh garlic and basil

14" Great White

14" Great White

$19.99

Olive oil, crumbled goat cheese, marinated chicken, caramelized onions, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, spicy aioli and mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$19.99

Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and our traditional red sauce

14" Veggie Lovers

14" Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Signature red sauce, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, green peppers and artichokes

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.99

Quarter ounce beef patties of chopped brisket, chuck and short rib. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw red onions and standard side of home made kettle chips. Optional to exchange side for fries, salad or onion rings

Classic Beyond Burger

$12.99

Plant based beyond patty. Served with lettuce, tomato and raw red onion. Served with kettle chips. Exchange side for fries, salad, onion rings

Neo Burger

Neo Burger

$14.99

Quarter ounce beef patties of chopped brisket, chuck and short rib. Topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, pickle chips, and our signature Neo Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw red onions and standard side of home made kettle chips. Optional to exchange side for fries, salad or onion rings

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Fried cake dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of chocolate or strawberry sauce.