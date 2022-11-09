Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Periodic Table

No reviews yet

8808 Centre Park Drive

Columbia, MD 21045

Popular Items

Steakhouse Personalized Burger
Chicken & Corn Chowder
The Table Burger

Starters

The Periodic Table's NEW Delicious Starters
Flatbread - Buffalo Chicken

Flatbread - Buffalo Chicken

$12.45

Flatbread with our house-made buffalo pizza sauce. Topped with diced chicken, green onions, mozzarella cheese, and finished with a ranch drizzle.

Flatbread - Chopped Cheesesteak

Flatbread - Chopped Cheesesteak

$13.45

Flatbread layered with house-made cheese sauce, seasoned shaved ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers. Topped with mozzarella cheddar blend.

Flatbread Of The Week

$12.45
Korean Nachos

Korean Nachos

$14.95

Korean BBQ brisket over freshly made wonton chips, Asian slaw, horse radish aioli. Periodic Tip: Sauce & meat pair so well because of the fat in the brisket! Pairs well with our RB's Spiked Tea

Osso Bucco Style Wings

Osso Bucco Style Wings

$9.45+

Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces Choices: Fresno, Curry, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)

Periodic Tuna Poke

$15.45

This formulation of flavors compliments the sauces added to the tuna! Ahi Tuna marinated, pickled cabbage, wasabi peas, hoisin, freshly made wontons, sambal ranch.

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$12.95

Delicious mix of Maitake-Oyster-Shiitake Mushrooms roasted and glazed with Thai red curry vinaigrette

Little Alchemists

Delicious fresh made kids menu items for our favorite future scientists! Menu built for those little alchemists that are 12 & younger

Kids Angus Beef Burger & Fries

$7.00

Delicious Angus beef burger Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00 Add lettuce or tomato Add on Cheese for an additional $1 Add on Bacon for $1.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Cheddar cheese on fresh brioche bread, grilled and melted to perfection! Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Fresh chicken strips, lightly breaded and fried. Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$11.00

Fresh large shrimp, lightly breaded and fried. Served with fries or substitute fresh veggies for $2.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni cooked and smothered in deliciously cheesy cheese

Soups & Salads

This section of the menu contains our deliciously fresh made soups and salads

Chicken & Corn Chowder

$7.45+

House made stock chock-full of fresh vegetables including carrots, peas, onions, zucchini, and squash with a blend of herbs and spices. (Vegan)

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.45

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with: chicken | tomatoes | bacon | hard boiled egg | blue cheese crumbles | avocado | Served with your choice of dressing Pairs with our "TableRita" cocktail

Chili

$8.95+

Just like your Mom used to make! Beans, ground beef, sausage, tomato based sauces with garlic, peppers, onions and a lot of other awesomeness slow stewed.

PT's House Salad

$11.45

Fresh mixed greens topped with carrots, onions, cucumbers, and tomato, and served with your choice of dressing.

Table Caesar Salad

$11.45

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce mixed with our garlic parmesan dressing and topped with: tomatoes, focaccia croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Chopped Salad

$13.45

Sammies & Burgers

Check out our delicious selection of flavorful Sandwiches and Burgers!
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.45

Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja

Burger Of The Week

$13.45

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.45
French P Dip

French P Dip

$14.95

Sliced pastrami, seasoned and grilled, served on a toasted butter Grinder roll topped with broccolini and provolone cheese. Served with a side of house-made brown gravy.

Nashville Chicken

Nashville Chicken

$15.45

A popular favorite with a little bite! Juicy chicken breast, lightly fried and topped with pickles, lettuce, flavorful sambal mayo and brioche. This experimental explosion of multiple formulas will blow you away!

Steakhouse Personalized Burger

Steakhouse Personalized Burger

Gastro Chemistry your way! This delicious build your own burger is made however you desire... Start with a Single ground chuck/brisket patty with lettuce, tomatoes on brioche. Add a 2nd patty for $6.00 or alternatively choose a Chicken breast or Veggie patty instead of a burger. Add On Following Items for $.50/each Caramelized or Raw Onions, Pickles, Pickled Oniones, Jalapenos, Sautéed Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Chef’s BBQ, or Fig Jam Add On Following Items for $1.00/each American, Muenster, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Blue Cheese Slices. Add On for $1.50 Bacon

The Table Burger

The Table Burger

$17.45

The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche Pairs with a Local Draft IPA

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Not your typical veggie burger! House crafted 7oz veggie burger made with risotto, jasmine rice, black bean and chickpea, mango chutney, Montreal steak seasoning. Topped with arugula, pickled onions, tomato jam on a delicious brioche bun and a side of roasted garlic aioli

Big Plates & Bowls

Fresh made creations for main courses
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.45

Periodic's version of this isle dish.. 70% beer, 30% rice flour. Yes, rice flour. This gives it a strong beer flavor with a very light, crispy batter. W.K. Kellogg couldn't have done it better. Delicious 8oz Cod, battered and lightly fried with a house crafted tamari remoulade and a side of Fries

Bourbon Chicken Bowl

$21.45

The perfect Gastro Elemental pairing! 8oz of Slow roasted organic chicken breast tossed in house made bourbon sauce and served over Peruvian rice. Topped with broccolini and pickled onions Pairs with our "Smolder Fashioned" cocktail

Brisket Entree

$16.45
NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$26.95

Handcut 12oz strip grilled over an open ﬂame, seasoned with your choice of : chili coﬀee | porcini | salt & pepper. Served with heirloom home fries and Butter Glazed Baby Carrots. Topped with herb compound butter, and red wine demi-glace.

P.T. Cottage Pie

P.T. Cottage Pie

$20.95

Our take on the classic cottage pie! Ground beef mixed with peas, carrots, onions, and corn with our savory beef gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and fried onion straws.

Panko Crusted Salmon

$23.95

Fresh 6oz Salmon filet seared, crusted with a lemon ﬂavored panko and roasted. Served with seasoned jasmine rice and a vegetable medley. Finished with a citrus beurre-blanc sauce.

Roasted Cauliflower Bowl

Roasted Cauliflower Bowl

$18.45

The perfect dish for the Table! This entrée explodes with fresh cut worldly formulas pairing perfectly together. Explodes with fresh cut worldly formulas pairing perfectly together. Bowl ﬁlled with deliciously roasted Cauliﬂower ﬂorets, an Elote' corn salad, cherry tomatoes, shishito peppers, garnished with chimichurri and a cauliﬂower puree

SALMON WEEKLY SPECIAL

$23.95

Pasta Special

$14.45

Sides

Delicious fresh seasonal sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Side Caesar made with fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese, cracked pepper & garlic dressing

Side Elote' Corn Salad

Side Elote' Corn Salad

$8.45

Another Periodic gastro formulation! Roasted corn mixed with cous cous, Cilantro-Lime aioli and smoked paprika. Elote’ tastes sweet and savory, tangy and spicy all at once

Side Fries

$5.95

Shoe-string fries Add fresh house made gravy for a $1.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.95

Small garden salad made with fresh salad mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber. Served with one side of dressing. Choices: Ranch, Shallot Vinaigrette, Garlic Parmesan, Mustard Tamari, Sambal Ranch, Blue Cheese

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.45

Fresh asparagus, cut, grilled with olive oil, salt, pepper

Side House Fried Rice

$5.95

Side Onion Rings

$6.45

Beer battered onions lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of ranch aioli.

Side Table Vegetables

$7.45

Fresh mix of seasonal veggies. Server will share details.

Side Whipped Potatoes

$6.45

Yukon Gold Potatoes mixed Chef’s cream, butter, salt, pepper all whipped to a fluffy perfection Add fresh house made gravy $1.00

Desserts

Delicious seasonal favorites -- fresh cakes, ice cream and sorbets

Blondie

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$9.45

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$11.45

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Dessert Pretzels

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$3.45

Three scoops of delicious ice cream. Servers will share our flavors as they vary based on availability from our local, small business provider. The Table partners with our local business partner, Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, Baltimore All ice cream is made fresh. Dependent on Availability, The Table carries flavors such as: Honey Graham Butter Pecan Black Cherry Chunk Cookie Dough Pistachio Key lime Pie Vanilla Bean Raspberry Sorbet

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.45

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Juice

$4.00

Water

Kids Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pelligrino Btl

$3.00

Bar To-Go

"Cosmo"**

$7.00

Bowman Vodka, Cranberry shrub, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Black Out

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Cerasum Cherry Liqueur, bitters, Orange Rind

Periodic G&T

$11.00

Eucalyptus/Avocado Leaf/Aloe infused Gin with Grapefruit Bitters and Limes Wheels. Served with a bottle of Fresh Q Tonic

Play on Ward**

$8.00

Ezra Brooks, Fresh Orange and Pineapple Juice, Grenadine

RB's Spiked Tea

$9.00

Black Tea Infused Tito's Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Club Soda

Rubus Bramble**

$8.00

Juarez Reposado, Blackberry Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Blackberries, Agave, Club Soda

Save the Bees**

$7.00

Bowman Gin, NY Honey Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Club Soda

Table Rita

$10.00

Lunazul Reposado, Citronage, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Ancho Chili Rim

CrabApple N/A

$6.00

Only Au N/A

$8.00

Lavender of Laws N/A

$6.00

Bloody Mary N/A

$6.00

Nojito N/A

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Run Wild IPA N/A

$5.00

Stella

$5.50Out of stock

Upside Dawn N/A

$5.00

Mighty Swell Seltzer

$7.50

Blue Crab IPA

$7.75

Dank Dust 12oz

$6.00

Evil Genius I Love Lamp

$7.25

Evil Genius Your Killing Me Smalls

$7.00

Jacks Original Hard Cider

$7.25

Liquid Hoppiness IPA 12oz

$8.50

Lord Maltimore

$7.50

Peak Condition 12oz

$8.50

Pumking 12oz

$9.00

Rec League Hazy Pale Ale

$7.50

Rose By The Bay

$5.00

Suntan Lotion 12oz

$6.00

Sweet Baby Hazel

$7.75

Winter Storm 12oz

$8.00

Witness Tree Brown Ale

$7.50

32oz Growler

$5.00

64oz Growler

$6.00

Bottle Cooler Carrier - PT Logo

Beer Cooler Bottle with PT Logo

$20.00

T-Shirts

PT - Plain with Logo

$15.00

PT - Formulating Flavors Daily

$15.00

PT - Everyone is Welcome at The Table!

$15.00

Event Tickets

BeerFest Ticket

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Periodic Table is a community gathering place, with great food and a dynamic bar. The name plays upon the Periodic Table of the elements and relates to the owners interest in the symbiotic relationship, or chemistry, between food and drinks. The name draws from a periodic rotation of food and beverage offerings. Our menu focuses on providing high quality gastro chemistry fare with flavors you do not always expect. Dishes include such items as perfectly cooked seafood dishes, hearty wings, gourmet hamburgers, sandwiches, soups & salads, vegan options, and desserts. The Periodic Table offers “shared plates” for all, while enjoying good conversation and great drinks. We intend to create combinations of meals and drinks that draw attention and rotate. We will offer seasonal menus and include specialty items to diversify our offerings & keep our customers excited.

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia, MD 21045

