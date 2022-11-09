Restaurant info

The Periodic Table is a community gathering place, with great food and a dynamic bar. The name plays upon the Periodic Table of the elements and relates to the owners interest in the symbiotic relationship, or chemistry, between food and drinks. The name draws from a periodic rotation of food and beverage offerings. Our menu focuses on providing high quality gastro chemistry fare with flavors you do not always expect. Dishes include such items as perfectly cooked seafood dishes, hearty wings, gourmet hamburgers, sandwiches, soups & salads, vegan options, and desserts. The Periodic Table offers “shared plates” for all, while enjoying good conversation and great drinks. We intend to create combinations of meals and drinks that draw attention and rotate. We will offer seasonal menus and include specialty items to diversify our offerings & keep our customers excited.

